Bellevue, WA

Spooner Farms Sunflower Festival

Add some sun into your day and join us for our Sunflower Festival!. Bring your family, friends, loved ones, and neighbors. or come by yourself. Take in the beauty of the sunflowers. Before you head home stop by the Spooner Farm store right down the road and pick up some blueberries. blackberries, Puyallup valley corn, or all three. There is no limit.
PUYALLUP, WA
seattlemag.com

Seattle is One Swanky City

From million-dollar mansions to top floor penthouses, Seattle-area residents are busy trading places. According to Coldwell Banker’s annual report on the luxury residential real estate market, the city boasted a 14.5% increase in luxury home sales last year, among the highest of 120 markets analyzed around the world. Coldwell Banker defines a luxury sale as one priced in the top 10% of a market.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Ciscoe has the cure for powdery mildew — it's in your kitchen

SEATTLE — Seattle gardening expert Ciscoe Morris has gathered some common kitchen ingredients to solve a common gardening problem, not start a kitchen show. "This rose is called Oso Easy,” Ciscoe said. “It's famous for being one of the most disease resistant roses on earth. I was out deadheading and I found powdery mildew!”
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

What Will They Do with His Garden?

Toward the end of a long dirt path, a man known as Cuba lives in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom home that he constructed with his own two hands in just four months. On a clear day, he can see a driving range from a porch he fashioned from scrap pallets. The porch wraps around his huge, leafy garden and leads up to his plywood door.
SEATTLE, WA
seattleschild.com

Family-friendly day trip to Des Moines

Get ready to explore the south side of Seattle in a whole new way on this family-friendly day trip to Des Moines (not to be confused with the city in Iowa). Take an interactive adventure to discover stories about UFOs, bootleggers and a controversial fish statue. Walk through a former gravel pit turned art installation, visit a dog park that was once a Nike missile site and find two gardens with intriguingly different histories. Plus play pinball, ride bikes and enjoy a variety of tasty foods from international dishes to mini-donuts. All within a few miles of each other.
DES MOINES, WA
KING 5

North Thurston teachers picket over workloads, increased pay

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Members of the North Thurston Education Association marched to the North Thurston Public Schools’ offices Thursday morning to hold an informational picket. Association Vice President Katie Agren said the picket aims to send a message to the school district:. “We need the district to...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Axios Seattle

Here are 3 private pools you can rent near Seattle.

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply — now, the company is betting that people will want to rent private homes for leisure activities even after shutdown orders have lifted.1. Pool with a viewUnwind in this large, private pool overlooking the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains.Location: Burien.Cost: $99 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 15. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Mid-Century gemTake a dip in this massive heated pool, then lounge under retro umbrellas.Location: Seattle (Magnolia).Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests ($50 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Family friendly party pool oasisSoak up the sun at this backyard getaway, featuring a grill and large tables to serve an outdoor meal.Location: Bainbridge Island.Cost: $54–$60 per hour for up to five guests ($12 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 15. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Evergreen State Fair 2022, Everything You Need to Know!

MONROE, Wash., August 24, 2022 – We are so excited to be opening the fair gates as “The Show Must Go On” for the 2022 Evergreen State Fair! The full fair is back this year with your new and returning vendors, carnival rides, animal barns, displays and exhibits, entertainment and more.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Kent School District teacher explains their need to strike

Kent School District teacher explains their need to strike. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Teacher Connie Compton details the changes they want to see made...
KENT, WA
southsoundmag.com

New Amazon Fresh Grocery Store Opens in Federal Way

Amazon has introduced a new grocer to Federal Way shoppers with the recent opening of its Amazon Fresh grocery store, which gives customers the option to skip the checkout line with Just Walk Out shopping technology. The 38,000-square-foot store is located at 1701 S. Commons in Federal Way and open...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KUOW

Seattle is trying to attract more people to visit and work downtown

The city of Seattle is trying to attract more people to visit and work downtown. But so far there’s been mixed results. Places like Westlake Park and Pike Place Market are busier than they have been in over two years when the pandemic began, according to new data from the Downtown Seattle Association.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Give Me a Parking Ticket

When Seattle reinstated the 72-hour street parking limit, I immediately became concerned. I leave my car parked on the street for weeks on end because my garage is full of stuff! If the City got serious, I’d need to take out another mortgage to pay the fines. But then...
SEATTLE, WA
