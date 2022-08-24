Read full article on original website
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
parentmap.com
Spooner Farms Sunflower Festival
Add some sun into your day and join us for our Sunflower Festival!. Bring your family, friends, loved ones, and neighbors. or come by yourself. Take in the beauty of the sunflowers. Before you head home stop by the Spooner Farm store right down the road and pick up some blueberries. blackberries, Puyallup valley corn, or all three. There is no limit.
Seattle non-profit seeing more families in need as inflation impacts back-to-school shopping
SEATTLE — While inflation has shown some signs of slowing down after a 40-year high in June, it is still having an impact on the cost of back-to-school supplies. Prices on basic supplies at big box stores like Target and Walmart on average differ by less than $1, but advocates said even a few cents can make a difference this year.
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle Girls’ School has new home — with room for the community — in the Central District
Private education continues to be a growth industry in Central Seattle. A new campus for Seattle Girls’ School has opened in the Central District, replacing the former campus that was located at 2706 S Jackson. Seattle Girls’ School is an all-girls and gender nonconforming middle school that educates youth...
seattlemag.com
Seattle is One Swanky City
From million-dollar mansions to top floor penthouses, Seattle-area residents are busy trading places. According to Coldwell Banker’s annual report on the luxury residential real estate market, the city boasted a 14.5% increase in luxury home sales last year, among the highest of 120 markets analyzed around the world. Coldwell Banker defines a luxury sale as one priced in the top 10% of a market.
KING-5
Ciscoe has the cure for powdery mildew — it's in your kitchen
SEATTLE — Seattle gardening expert Ciscoe Morris has gathered some common kitchen ingredients to solve a common gardening problem, not start a kitchen show. "This rose is called Oso Easy,” Ciscoe said. “It's famous for being one of the most disease resistant roses on earth. I was out deadheading and I found powdery mildew!”
Byrd Barr Place returns to newly-renovated firehouse in Seattle's Central District
SEATTLE — Seattle’s Central District is celebrating a homecoming of sorts. Byrd Barr Place is celebrating a return to the building it previously operated out of, complete with renovations to help the organization advance its mission. Byrd Barr Place has been serving the Central District since the 1960s...
The Stranger
What Will They Do with His Garden?
Toward the end of a long dirt path, a man known as Cuba lives in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom home that he constructed with his own two hands in just four months. On a clear day, he can see a driving range from a porch he fashioned from scrap pallets. The porch wraps around his huge, leafy garden and leads up to his plywood door.
seattleschild.com
Family-friendly day trip to Des Moines
Get ready to explore the south side of Seattle in a whole new way on this family-friendly day trip to Des Moines (not to be confused with the city in Iowa). Take an interactive adventure to discover stories about UFOs, bootleggers and a controversial fish statue. Walk through a former gravel pit turned art installation, visit a dog park that was once a Nike missile site and find two gardens with intriguingly different histories. Plus play pinball, ride bikes and enjoy a variety of tasty foods from international dishes to mini-donuts. All within a few miles of each other.
North Thurston teachers picket over workloads, increased pay
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Members of the North Thurston Education Association marched to the North Thurston Public Schools’ offices Thursday morning to hold an informational picket. Association Vice President Katie Agren said the picket aims to send a message to the school district:. “We need the district to...
Here are 3 private pools you can rent near Seattle.
Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply — now, the company is betting that people will want to rent private homes for leisure activities even after shutdown orders have lifted.1. Pool with a viewUnwind in this large, private pool overlooking the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains.Location: Burien.Cost: $99 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 15. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Mid-Century gemTake a dip in this massive heated pool, then lounge under retro umbrellas.Location: Seattle (Magnolia).Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests ($50 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Family friendly party pool oasisSoak up the sun at this backyard getaway, featuring a grill and large tables to serve an outdoor meal.Location: Bainbridge Island.Cost: $54–$60 per hour for up to five guests ($12 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 15. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
MyNorthwest.com
Downtown Seattle attempts to entice workers from remote settings with a revitalized atmosphere
While Seattle’s recovery efforts downtown are in full swing for businesses and tourism to flourish at a pre-pandemic level, workers returning to the office and foot traffic remain well below expectation. While remote-based employment became a popular solution for working through a pandemic, Jon Scholes, President and CEO of...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Evergreen State Fair 2022, Everything You Need to Know!
MONROE, Wash., August 24, 2022 – We are so excited to be opening the fair gates as “The Show Must Go On” for the 2022 Evergreen State Fair! The full fair is back this year with your new and returning vendors, carnival rides, animal barns, displays and exhibits, entertainment and more.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Kent School District teacher explains their need to strike
Kent School District teacher explains their need to strike. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Teacher Connie Compton details the changes they want to see made...
Here Are The Top 5 Restaurants In Seattle
Yelp outlines the highest-rated restaurants in the Emerald City.
southsoundmag.com
New Amazon Fresh Grocery Store Opens in Federal Way
Amazon has introduced a new grocer to Federal Way shoppers with the recent opening of its Amazon Fresh grocery store, which gives customers the option to skip the checkout line with Just Walk Out shopping technology. The 38,000-square-foot store is located at 1701 S. Commons in Federal Way and open...
KUOW
Seattle is trying to attract more people to visit and work downtown
The city of Seattle is trying to attract more people to visit and work downtown. But so far there’s been mixed results. Places like Westlake Park and Pike Place Market are busier than they have been in over two years when the pandemic began, according to new data from the Downtown Seattle Association.
The Stranger
Give Me a Parking Ticket
When Seattle reinstated the 72-hour street parking limit, I immediately became concerned. I leave my car parked on the street for weeks on end because my garage is full of stuff! If the City got serious, I’d need to take out another mortgage to pay the fines. But then...
Washington names Lakewood 'Smart Community' for environmental protections
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood’s plans for climate change have put the city on Washington’s radar. Last week, the state awarded Lakewood the Smart Climate Strategies Award for its 2021 Comprehensive Plan for Energy and Climate Change Chapter. The Chapter outlines a variety of policies and actions designed...
Washington City Ranks Among The Best Fall Vacation Spots
PureWow pinpointed the best U.S. destinations to enjoy a pleasant fall vacation.
Contract negotiations underway with teachers as first day of school draws near for Seattle students
SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools is working to negotiate a new contract with the Seattle Education Association, which represents teachers and other staff as the first day of school is set to begin soon. Nearly 50,000 students are expected to start classes on Sept. 7 for grades 1-12 and...
