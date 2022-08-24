Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Police arrest man after standoff in neighborhood on southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested Thursday after a standoff where he fired shots at police from a house in a subdivision on the city’s southwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent about 3:45 p.m. Thursday to check on the welfare of a person in the 5500 block of Dollar Hide North Drive. That’s in the Valley Mills subdivision, which is southeast of the intersection of South High School Road and West Thompson Road.
IMPD: 1 person wounded in shooting on city's northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday evening on the city's northeast side. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 4000 block of Meadows Drive, which is near East 38th Street and North Sherman Drive. A police department spokesperson said officers answering...
wrtv.com
Person in custody after firing shots at IMPD officers on southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking citizens to avoid the area around the 5500 block of Dollar Hide N. Drive on the southwest side as they investigate an incident that included a person firing a weapon at officers. According to Public Information Officer William Young, officers responded to the location...
1 person in hospital after shooting on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Thursday night. Just after 9 p.m., officers were called to the 4000 block of Meadows Drive near the intersection with Meadows Parkway on the city’s northeast side. There they found a man who had been shot. IMPD […]
Boy, 16, fatally shot at suburban Indianapolis bus stop
A 16-year-old boy waiting at a suburban Indianapolis school bus stop with other students was fatally shot Thursday morning by an assailant who fled the scene on foot, police said. The shooting about 7 a.m. prompted officials to place nearby schools on lockdown in Greenwood, a city just south of...
WISH-TV
Officer shoots at suspect during pursuit on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a police shooting happened Wednesday night on the city’s east side. At around 7:30 p.m., detectives with the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force were performing an investigation at Briergate Apartments near 30th Street and Post Road after multiple people there reported gun violence, including shots fired, IMPD says.
WISH-TV
Police: Man sentenced to 80 years in prison for 2019 Broad Ripple murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is headed to prison for decades for the fatal shooting of a bouncer at a Broad Ripple bar. Curtis Baker, of Indianapolis, has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for the 2019 fatal shooting at a pub in Broad Ripple, having been found guilty of murder after a two-day trial.
WISH-TV
IMPD investigates police shooting:
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are responding to an officer involved shooting according to a post from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Twitter page. Police asked people to avoid the area of Cheswick Village and Briergate Apartments as they search for a suspect. IMPD says the shooting happened Wednesday in...
Indianapolis man arrested in 2021 murder of woman shot multiple times, set on fire in west side neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested for murder this week, more than a year after a woman was shot multiple times and set on fire in a neighborhood on the west side of Indianapolis. Police were called to a shooting in the 1100 block of Medford Avenue, near West...
IMPD investigates near north side shooting that left 1 wounded
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a near-north side shooting left one person injured late Wednesday. Around 11 p.m., officers answered a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of Beckwith Drive, which is just west of 25th Street & Keystone Avenue. When police arrived, they found...
Indianapolis man sentenced in 2020 murder of transgender woman
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 55 years for the murder of a transgender woman in October 2020 on the city's near east side. According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, 39-year-old Sara Blackwood was walking home from work on Oct. 11, 2020, in the 2600 block of East Washington Street, near North Rural Street, when she was shot and killed. She was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.
WISH-TV
Docs: Tip from woman who was shot, set on fire helped police track down her murderer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After more than a year of investigation, police have arrested a man believed to have killed a woman by shooting her and setting her on fire. Court documents acquired by News 8 detail a horrific crime and a search for a man known only by a nickname provided by the victim before she died.
WISH-TV
IMPD in standoff in neighborhood on southwest side; people asked to avoid area
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police said Thursday they are in a standoff with a man believed to have fired shots from a house in a subdivision on the city’s southwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent about 3:45 p.m. Thursday to check on the welfare of a...
WISH-TV
IMPD investigates police shooting; people asked to avoid area near 30th, Post
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a police shooting happened Wednesday night on the city’s east side. Police asked people to avoid the area of Cheswick Village and Briergate Apartments as they search for multiple suspects. They say they’ve arrested one suspect and are searching or two more.
Indiana schools on lockdown following fatal shooting at bus stop
After a 16-year-old student was shot at a bus stop, several schools in Indiana have gone into lockdown.
Court docs: Indianapolis man pointed gun at people inside beauty school
An Indianapolis man faces multiple charges after police said he pointed a gun at people inside a Speedway beauty school after an argument with his girlfriend.
WISH-TV
Woman dies in shooting on Indy’s near-east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday on the city’s near-east side. At around 6:30 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a shooting in the 900 block of North Tuxedo Street. That’s a residential area near 10th Street and Sherman Drive, less than a mile south of Brookside Park.
‘It took my heart away from me’: Mother of slain Whiteland student reacts to shooting
GREENWOOD, Ind. – To Temario Stokes Jr., family was everything. To his mother, he was “her baby.” The 16-year-old Whiteland Community High School student died after being shot at his bus stop Thursday morning near Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive. His mother, Tiera Ervin, talked to reporters just hours after her son was killed and […]
Beech Grove man found guilty as charged in child molestation case
A Beech Grove man has been convicted three years after an anonymous tip resulted in his arrest.
WISH-TV
Docs: Man fatally shot neighbor for hacking into his electricity
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — An Albany man was charged with murder after the fatal shooting of a man in rural Albany, the Delaware County prosecutor says. Jerald “Gary” Copley, 59, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon outside his home on East County Road 500 North, which is about 2 miles south of Albany.
