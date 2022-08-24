ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WISH-TV

Police arrest man after standoff in neighborhood on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested Thursday after a standoff where he fired shots at police from a house in a subdivision on the city’s southwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent about 3:45 p.m. Thursday to check on the welfare of a person in the 5500 block of Dollar Hide North Drive. That’s in the Valley Mills subdivision, which is southeast of the intersection of South High School Road and West Thompson Road.
WTHR

IMPD: 1 person wounded in shooting on city's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday evening on the city's northeast side. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 4000 block of Meadows Drive, which is near East 38th Street and North Sherman Drive. A police department spokesperson said officers answering...
FOX59

1 person in hospital after shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Thursday night. Just after 9 p.m., officers were called to the 4000 block of Meadows Drive near the intersection with Meadows Parkway on the city’s northeast side. There they found a man who had been shot. IMPD […]
WFYI

Boy, 16, fatally shot at suburban Indianapolis bus stop

A 16-year-old boy waiting at a suburban Indianapolis school bus stop with other students was fatally shot Thursday morning by an assailant who fled the scene on foot, police said. The shooting about 7 a.m. prompted officials to place nearby schools on lockdown in Greenwood, a city just south of...
WISH-TV

Officer shoots at suspect during pursuit on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a police shooting happened Wednesday night on the city’s east side. At around 7:30 p.m., detectives with the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force were performing an investigation at Briergate Apartments near 30th Street and Post Road after multiple people there reported gun violence, including shots fired, IMPD says.
WISH-TV

IMPD investigates police shooting:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are responding to an officer involved shooting according to a post from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Twitter page. Police asked people to avoid the area of Cheswick Village and Briergate Apartments as they search for a suspect. IMPD says the shooting happened Wednesday in...
WTHR

Indianapolis man sentenced in 2020 murder of transgender woman

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 55 years for the murder of a transgender woman in October 2020 on the city's near east side. According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, 39-year-old Sara Blackwood was walking home from work on Oct. 11, 2020, in the 2600 block of East Washington Street, near North Rural Street, when she was shot and killed. She was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.
WISH-TV

Woman dies in shooting on Indy’s near-east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday on the city’s near-east side. At around 6:30 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a shooting in the 900 block of North Tuxedo Street. That’s a residential area near 10th Street and Sherman Drive, less than a mile south of Brookside Park.
WISH-TV

Docs: Man fatally shot neighbor for hacking into his electricity

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — An Albany man was charged with murder after the fatal shooting of a man in rural Albany, the Delaware County prosecutor says. Jerald “Gary” Copley, 59, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon outside his home on East County Road 500 North, which is about 2 miles south of Albany.
