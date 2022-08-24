ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge rules that LSU must pay former OL coach 6 figures over improper firing

LSU will have to pay the remaining part of a contract to a former assistant coach because of an improper firing, a judge has ruled. The Advocate reported that James Cregg, who was the offensive line coach at LSU from 2018-20, that LSU must pay Cregg $492,945 after he was accused of violating NCAA rules. It’s the remaining part of his contract with the school.
