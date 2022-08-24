Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: How will Brian Kelly's first LSU team fare? We have predictions galore
Week Zero of the college football season is here. Zero hour. All the predictions, speculation, conjecture, tea leaves and Magic 8 Balls will soon, thankfully, be relegated to the recycle bin. While the LSU’s season-opening opponent, Florida State, begins its season with a tune up Saturday against Duquesne, the Tigers...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Judge rules that LSU must pay former OL coach 6 figures over improper firing
LSU will have to pay the remaining part of a contract to a former assistant coach because of an improper firing, a judge has ruled. The Advocate reported that James Cregg, who was the offensive line coach at LSU from 2018-20, that LSU must pay Cregg $492,945 after he was accused of violating NCAA rules. It’s the remaining part of his contract with the school.
theadvocate.com
Southern's Eric Dooley won't release name of starting quarterback before opener
LSU fans are waiting with bated breath for the announcement of the team’s starting quarterback. Southern coach Eric Dooley will make Southern fans wait until opening game day. Dooley said he will choose a starting quarterback next week but won’t make it the news public until the team plays...
theadvocate.com
LSU book excerpt: Bradie James found family, legendary football career as a Tiger
All-SEC 2000-02 When he was in high school, Bradie James started out playing the trumpet in the band at powerhouse West Monroe, not on the football team. And he wanted to be the next Karl Malone in basketball like the former star at nearby Louisiana Tech, not the next Lawrence Taylor.
theadvocate.com
Malik Nabers moves to slot receiver as one of LSU's most dynamic wide receivers
Sophomore Malik Nabers’ role in the LSU offense grew last year after Kayshon Boutte injured his ankle during the Kentucky game. Now Nabers is moving to slot so both of the team's most dynamic receivers can be on the field at the same time. Nabers finished his true freshman...
LSU Coach Brian Kelly Makes Confession About ‘Tiger Stadium’ [VIDEO]
During a recent interview, LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly reminded everyone that he has yet to ever coach a team in LSU's Tiger Stadium. Sure, he's coached against LSU, but he has never been on the sideline at "Tiger Stadium". Well, soon he will experience what it is like to...
theadvocate.com
He's got the look: John Cato reminds his coach of former Livonia star ahead of senior seaon
Livonia High School senior John Cato finds trouble leaving football on the practice field. Often, even after a grueling three-hour practice as a two-way starter, the game will follow him home. He’ll sit down, recline his 6-foot-2, 210-pound frame and turn on the film. What Cato watches varies. It...
crescentcitysports.com
Ragin’ Cajuns to induct 7 into Athletics Hall of Fame on 2022 Homecoming weekend
LAFAYETTE – The winningest coach in Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football history, the only consensus Baseball All-American in school history and a two-time Softball All-American are among the seven-member class selected to the 2022 Louisiana Athletics Hall of Fame, the Board of Directors of the Ragin’ Cajuns Letterman Club announced on Wednesday.
theadvocate.com
Lightning spoils fans' chance to get season's first look at Rickie Collins
Both the bleachers and the parking lot were filled to capacity long before host Woodlawn was scheduled to play Madison Prep in Thursday’s final game of the East Baton Rouge Kickoff Classic. The chance to see LSU commitment Rickie Collins play quarterback for the Panthers attracted a crowd. Ultimately,...
theadvocate.com
Think all offensive linemen are alike? Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers' story might change your mind
Drey Trosclair knew Jayden Rogers was different the first time they met. “He came up to me, shook my hand and looked me straight in the eye,” Trosclair said. “It was a firm handshake. You just don’t see that much with kids today. "Most of them are...
theadvocate.com
Want to know what to expect in the new-look District 6-4A? Check out these kay points
DE Istrouma 6-4, 270, Sr. Provides a big, physical presence up front and will help set the tone for the Indians as they look to make a statement on defense this season. WR/LB Belaire 6-1, 185, Sr. Has the ability to play almost any position for the Bengals and is...
theadvocate.com
Prep Outlook: Bulldogs' record-setting QB ready to lead 2022 team
District: 8-1A Projected Starters/Top Reserves:. RB: Casey Mays, senior; Chad Elzy, sophomore; Demarcus Gant, sophomore; Landon Szubinski, senior. WR: Brooks Leonard, senior; Calvin Delone, senior; Layton Melancon, senior; Jamiris Breaux, sophomore. TE: Trent Landry, senior; Thomas Nizzo, junior. OL: Lashawn Bell, senior; Travis Cedatol, junior; Luke Templet, junior; Kingston Cayette,...
thesunflower.com
Freshman basketball player violates rules, enters transfer portal
Jacob Wilson, the lone high school recruit in Wichita State’s 2022 recruiting class has now entered the transfer portal according to Verbal Commits. The 6-foot-5 guard from Baton Rouge, Louisiana originally committed to WSU in April. Head Coach Isaac Brown said Wilson’s reason for entering the transfer portal had to do with a violation of team rules.
theadvocate.com
Southern dodges downpour to get in Tuesday's practice as season opener nears
Southern didn’t let a torrential rainstorm Tuesday afternoon completely shut down practice, but the Jaguars did have to make some alterations. Lightning forced them to retreat to the area of A.W. Mumford Stadium underneath the home stands to wait out the storm. Ultimately, the rain stopped and the team returned to the field, but not until the downpour had flooded areas of the campus.
theadvocate.com
‘We’re just beginning’: 20 years on, Walk-On’s lays out playbook for 200-restaurant milestone
The original plan for Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was written on a napkin nearly 20 years ago. The latest blueprint for the Baton Rouge restaurant chain — and its sister burger joint, Smalls Sliders — will need a few more napkins. Brandon Landry, the chain’s co-founder and CEO,...
ysnlive.com
SOUTHERN WINS SECOND IN A ROW
SALINEVILLE OH- Southern Local welcomed EOAC rival Lisbon to town looking to grab their second victory in as many nights. The Indians made quick work of the Devils in straight sets 25-15, 25-11, 25-11 for their second straight win to start the season. .Rylee Mellott led the way for Southern...
Oldest Known Man-Made Structures in North America Are in Louisiana
Structures believed to be the oldest in North America made by man are in Louisiana. To be more precise: in Baton Rouge. According to a story from The Advocate, research suggests that the mounds located on LSU's campus are the oldest known structures made by man in North America. The...
theadvocate.com
See what restaurant is opening near the North Gates of LSU
Nogal Mexican Grill is set to open in the former Mr. Gatti's Pizza/Newk's Eatery space by the North Gates of LSU. The opening date for the restaurant at 3332 Lake Street is unknown. What to know where else new business construction is happening in Baton Rouge? See an interactive map...
theadvocate.com
Born just after Hurricane Andrew, Baton Rouge doctor hopes first child has a calmer arrival
As the days draw nearer for his wife, Brennan, to give birth to their first child, Dr. Mitch Rodeheaver, naturally, has kept an eye on her. His other eye has been on the tropics. It’s a matter of family history. Rodeheaver was born in Baton Rouge two days after...
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park
CYPREMORT POINT, La. (WVUE) - Cypremort Point State Park has one of the few beaches in Southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for Lafayette-area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. It features a half-mile, manmade beach along with access to water activities...
