KGET

Inmate called associate, used pepper ball powder to escape: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate at Lerdo Jail in custody on charges including attempted murder planned an escape earlier this month by using another inmate’s PIN to call an associate on the outside, according to a court filing. A probable cause declaration says Marcos Rosales told the associate to meet him Aug. 9 at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
crimevoice.com

Serial armed robbery suspects arrested

Originally published as a Tulare County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “For the past two months, TCSO Detectives have been investigating a string of armed robberies that occurred in Tulare County on 06/21/2022 and 07/19/2022. On 06/21/2022, the Lindsay Food Mart and the Ducor Handy Market were robbed within an...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man shot, killed in NE Bakersfield on University Avenue identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed on University Avenue in northeast Bakersfield on Sunday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Aiden Seth Marquez, 19, of Bakersfield was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Marquez was one of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Victim of shooting outside Target was Wasco State Prison correctional counselor

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed Thursday the man shot and killed Wednesday evening outside the Target on Stockdale Highway was a correctional counselor at Wasco State Prison. The Kern County coroner’s office identified the victim as Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield. He was pronounced dead...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed at SW Bakersfield shopping center identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman pleads not guilty to 14 counts of felony animal cruelty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prosecutors on Tuesday filed 14 counts of felony animal cruelty against a woman accused of running an unlicensed boarding and training operation where dead and neglected animals were found. Annie Schreiber, 22, pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday afternoon and Judge Chad Louie ordered her held on $140,000 bail — […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3 arrests made during CHP operation in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol conducted a street racing and DUI enforcement operation Saturday evening, according to CHP. The operation was held from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., according to CHP. Three arrests were made, one DUI arrest, one arrest for reckless driving and one for weapons charges. Officials say three vehicles […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

12 arrested in human trafficking, child exploitation sting

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several arrests were made in an operation to combat human trafficking and child exploitation, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that from Friday, August 19 through Sunday, August 21, members of the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, the California Department of Justice, FBI, Kings County Major Crimes Task […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

More details revealed in May 2022 murder of roommate: Coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office provided an update on a homicide back in May that left a 22-year-old woman dead. The coroner said Lupe Melendrez, 22 was found in the early morning hours of May 20 with trauma to her upper body in the area of Pine Meadow Drive and Citation Way.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man shot dead by resident during alleged robbery: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An East Bakersfield resident thwarted a robbery after shooting and killing a man who broke into the home, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 11:11 p.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched to a residence on University Avenue between Rally Street and Redlands Drive, according to BPD. When officers arrived they […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 victims killed in Oildale fire identified

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The two people who died in a residential fire in Oildale in April have been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Camerin Adams, 38, of Bakersfield, was one of two people who were found dead inside a structure that was engulfed in flames during the April 1 incident. The coroner’s […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

