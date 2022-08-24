Read full article on original website
Fathers of Porterville firefighters react to judge dropping murder charges
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Ramon Figueroa and John Jones have been waiting for years to hear the ruling given by Judge Hugo Loza on Monday. However, they say the last thing they were expecting to hear was the murder charges being dropped against the two teenagers accused of starting a fire that killed firefighter Patrick […]
IDENTIFIED: Deadly weapon assault suspect, Visalia police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department identified a suspect involved in a shooting. On Thursday, police officers say 45-year-old Andrew San Miguel was arrested on suspicion of a shooting that sent a man to the hospital on May 5, 2022. On that day, police officers attended to a report of an assault with […]
Inmate called associate, used pepper ball powder to escape: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate at Lerdo Jail in custody on charges including attempted murder planned an escape earlier this month by using another inmate’s PIN to call an associate on the outside, according to a court filing. A probable cause declaration says Marcos Rosales told the associate to meet him Aug. 9 at […]
Serial armed robbery suspects arrested
Originally published as a Tulare County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “For the past two months, TCSO Detectives have been investigating a string of armed robberies that occurred in Tulare County on 06/21/2022 and 07/19/2022. On 06/21/2022, the Lindsay Food Mart and the Ducor Handy Market were robbed within an...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed on University Avenue in northeast Bakersfield on Sunday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Aiden Seth Marquez, 19, of Bakersfield was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Marquez was one of the […]
Bakersfield Californian
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed Thursday the man shot and killed Wednesday evening outside the Target on Stockdale Highway was a correctional counselor at Wasco State Prison. The Kern County coroner’s office identified the victim as Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield. He was pronounced dead...
Man killed at SW Bakersfield shopping center identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press […]
Gunfire ends with death of 31-year-old Huron woman
Tulare police say two men who were with 31-year-old Lorena Suarez at the time claim the shooting was accidental.
Woman pleads not guilty to 14 counts of felony animal cruelty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prosecutors on Tuesday filed 14 counts of felony animal cruelty against a woman accused of running an unlicensed boarding and training operation where dead and neglected animals were found. Annie Schreiber, 22, pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday afternoon and Judge Chad Louie ordered her held on $140,000 bail — […]
Teens who set deadly Porterville fire won't face murder charges
Murder charges have been dismissed against two teenagers who set the deadly Porterville library fire, and one won't face any charges.
3 arrests made during CHP operation in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol conducted a street racing and DUI enforcement operation Saturday evening, according to CHP. The operation was held from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., according to CHP. Three arrests were made, one DUI arrest, one arrest for reckless driving and one for weapons charges. Officials say three vehicles […]
12 arrested in human trafficking, child exploitation sting
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several arrests were made in an operation to combat human trafficking and child exploitation, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that from Friday, August 19 through Sunday, August 21, members of the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, the California Department of Justice, FBI, Kings County Major Crimes Task […]
Bakersfield Now
More details revealed in May 2022 murder of roommate: Coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office provided an update on a homicide back in May that left a 22-year-old woman dead. The coroner said Lupe Melendrez, 22 was found in the early morning hours of May 20 with trauma to her upper body in the area of Pine Meadow Drive and Citation Way.
‘I’m not the greatest parent:’ Reports detail turbulent relationship of couple charged in toddler’s death
The Lake Isabella couple argued at least once every two weeks, Saffell told deputies. She said Sullins has an anger problem and sometimes punched walls. She listed him in her phone under the name "Jeffrey Dahmer." Her two children by other men reported frequent fighting between the two.
Man dies from gunshot wounds at SW Bakersfield shopping center: police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a man died Wednesday evening after being found with multiple gunshot wounds at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center. Police were called to the parking lot of the Shops at River Walk on Stockdale Highway near Buena Vista Road just after 9 p.m. on Aug. 24 to check the welfare […]
Man shot dead by resident during alleged robbery: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An East Bakersfield resident thwarted a robbery after shooting and killing a man who broke into the home, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 11:11 p.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched to a residence on University Avenue between Rally Street and Redlands Drive, according to BPD. When officers arrived they […]
KGET 17
Reports: Murder suspect said he accidentally stabbed father while making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Then he said he was possessed.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Holding two knives, Daniel Schultz-Alvarez was about to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches when he tripped and fell, stabbing his father in the leg and stomach, he told police. The leg wound bled profusely and his father, lying on the couch where he was...
Families left shocked, hurt after Porterville library fire trial ends abruptly
"Our families have been devastated twice," the father of one of the fallen Porterville firefighters said after a judge dismissed murder charges against both the teens.
Man allegedly hit woman in head with hammer after being refused cigarette: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — She had already handed out a cigarette to a woman when a man approached and asked for one, too. The woman refused and turned away when she felt a blow to the back of the head, she told sheriff’s deputies. She said she turned around and saw the man holding a […]
2 victims killed in Oildale fire identified
OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The two people who died in a residential fire in Oildale in April have been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Camerin Adams, 38, of Bakersfield, was one of two people who were found dead inside a structure that was engulfed in flames during the April 1 incident. The coroner’s […]
