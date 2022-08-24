Read full article on original website
woay.com
USDA invests in 14 West Virginia rural businesses to combat climate change
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh announced USDA will invest $121 million in critical infrastructure to combat climate change in rural America and help people living in vulnerable communities. USDA has awarded fourteen West Virginia businesses the Rural Energy for America Program grant, including two Nicholas and Raleigh County farms.
WDBJ7.com
Carroll County spending additional $1 million on broadband services
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Monday to provide an additional $1 million to extend broadband access, according to the county. The Carroll County Broadband project will include approximately 7,800 possible locations and of those locations, there are approximately 7,400 residential and 250...
Discover West Virginia Waterfalls: Twin Falls Resort State Park
MULLENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Among the winding roads and sprawling mountainscapes of Wyoming County can be found the vaguely secreted Twin Falls Resort State Park, a keystone attraction for areas such Pineville, Oceana, and beyond. Despite signage displayed for express purpose of guiding would-be guests and explorers to the...
WSLS
Opportunities for manufacturing expansion in New River Valley
GALAX, Va. – Efforts to strengthen the manufacturing industry continue. Senator Mark Warner visited Wytheville on Tuesday to hear from community leaders about the challenges people in the industry are facing. Because of new legislation, Warner said there are opportunities to expand manufacturing into semi-conductor chips technology. ”We used...
Coal producer plans to create 181 new jobs in Southwest Virginia mine complex
A leading producer of coal has plans to expand in Buchanan County and Tazewell County, as announced by Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Franklin News Post
HVAC units delayed for two elementary schools
As fall sets in, the cafeterias at Franklin County’s Glade Hill and Sontag elementary schools will still be waiting on new heat and air conditioning units. The schools’ old HVAC units — which were original to the buildings — were removed over the summer as part of cafeteria renovations.
City of Hinton gives update on 17th Avenue sinkhole
HINTON, WV (WVNS) — With school beginning soon, the City of Hinton continues to update the community on the 17th Avenue culvert collapse. According to the City of Hinton Government Facebook Page, the Department of Highways stated that 90 feet of culvert pipe has been inserted under the roadway and should lessen the chance for […]
WSLS
Pulaski County officials approve reduction in personal property taxes
PULASKI,Va. – Some drivers can let out a sigh of relief in Pulaski County. The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors recently approved a resolution that will lower personal property taxes. Leaders said the value of personal property taxes increased from 7% to 25% on used cars due to inflation.
wfxrtv.com
2 Roanoke County Public Schools closed due to power outage
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Public Schools announced that two of its schools are closed on Friday. William Byrd Middle School and William Byrd High School are closed Friday, Aug. 26 due to a power outage. According to the Appalachian Power outage map, there are 1,493 customers...
A tractor-trailer accident causes road closures and detours
UPDATE: 8:45 A.M. — The West Virginia Turnpike remains closed after a tractor-trailer accident. More information has been released on the accident. The tractor-trailer crashed just north of Pax in Fayette County and was carrying hazardous chemicals. The accident happened just after midnight on Thursday, August 25, 2022. The crash is blocking both northbound and […]
cardinalnews.org
Top advocate for Virginia’s private colleges retires; will raise llamas
There’s not a college within 20 miles of Bedford. But for the last 40 years, the town has served as the heartbeat of Virginia’s private college system. Since 1983, from the law office founded by his father, Robert Lambeth Jr. has presided over the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia, or CICV, a nonprofit organization representing 27 accredited nonprofit independent colleges and universities in Virginia, from Appalachian School of Law and Emory & Henry to George Washington University and everywhere in between.Since taking over CICV from the organization’s founder, Lambeth, 73, has been single-minded in marshaling the resources of the commonwealth’s individual colleges, when appropriate, to keep them affordable and accessible for Virginians from all walks of life.
cardinalnews.org
Provider warns ‘the child care industry will collapse’
Simone Martinez started looking for child care four months into her pregnancy. By the time Zelaina was born, the Lebanon resident still didn’t have a provider. “I was debating quitting my job even though we really can’t afford it,” said Martinez, who had managed to get her name on a waiting list in March.
Blue Ridge Muse
Floyd County adds 45 new COVID-19 cases in four days
Over the last four days, Floyd County has reported 45 new COVID-19 cases, the largest count since the pandemic began in last 2019. Weekend reports showed 16 new cases, followed by 11 in Tuesday’s report and another 11 on Wednesday — double digits over four days. The county...
WSLS
Power restored for hundreds after severe weather rolls through Central, Southwest Virginia
Power has been restored for nearly 2,000 AEP customers after severe weather left many in the dark Monday morning. More than 2,000 AEP customers are in the dark following thunderstorms and showers throughout Central and Southwest Virginia. Those power outages are concentrated in Pulaski County, which has 1,253 in total...
WDBJ7.com
Community-wide search for suspect Shawn Tolbert continues
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Shawn Tolbert has been on the run since an August 15 police chase ended in Craig County. He’s wanted on a variety of charges, including assault two police officers. Since then, there have been sightings of Tolbert in Craig County, Giles County and Montgomery...
WSLS
10 News Investigates: Panhandling in Roanoke and how city leaders are addressing it
ROANOKE, Va. – Homelessness in the Roanoke Valley continues to trend down according to the most recent Point-in-Time Report. According to the 2022 Point-in-Time Report, there are 216 people experiencing homelessness in the Roanoke region, which is a 13% decrease from last year. However, the number of people who...
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: ‘U-pick flower farm’ in Moneta
MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — In this week’s edition of All the Dirt, WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney got an interesting lesson about how showing a little love for Mother Nature can produce beautiful results. Savanah Songer Arnold was devastated when the electrical company told her they had to...
wvexplorer.com
Mysterious stone face attracting curious in New River Gorge
An enigmatic stone face carved into mossy sandstone along the rim of the New River Gorge in southern West Virginia is attracting increased attention as tourism grows in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. Though its origins are popularly regarded as a mystery, the bas-relief countenance was likely...
West Virginia couple charged with animal cruelty
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people in Fayette County, West Virginia are facing multiple animal cruelty charges. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says the investigation began after his office received multiple tips from the community regarding suspicions of abandoned animals at a property in Danese. According to Fridley, deputies then executed a search warrant […]
WDBJ7.com
Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Osbourne was found in Roanoke. EARLIER STORY: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. The agency received a report Monday about Alisha Osbourne, 28. According to a spokesperson for the department, Osbourne was...
