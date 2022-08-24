ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pooler, GA

Ribbon cutting ceremony marks completion of Jimmy DeLoach Parkway

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTGS) — Officials from several agencies gathered on Thursday to cut the ribbon on the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project. The project completed the 12.5 miles of the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway which now links I-16 with the Savannah Port, according to a release. Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Gov. Kemp Bert Brantley and members of the DeLoach parkway gathered for the ceremony.
United Services Automobile Association gives free cars to veterans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several veterans from our community are the proud new owners of cars. In celebration of United Services Automobile Association turning 100 years old, the company is giving away 100 free cars to veterans across the country. Today they gave away five of those to Georgia veterans...
Ceremony held to sign last beam for structure of new school in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s first K through 12 school in one building has just one more year to go until it’s open for Garden City students. The Savannah Chatham County school district held a topping out ceremony for board members and attendees to sign the last beam to be added to the structure of the school.
Hundreds of tenants facing eviction in a Lowcountry neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of people in one Lowcountry neighborhood found eviction notices taped to their doors a few weeks ago, saying they had to be out of their homes in as little as a month. “Over the next 90 days 350 people will be displaced,” Executive Director, HHI...
Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project completed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The years-long Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project is finally complete. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) officially opened the last stretch of the 12.5-mile parkway on Thursday. Officials from GDOT, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Gov. Brian Kemp Bert Brantley, and members of the DeLoach family gathered for a […]
Liberty County Head Start moves into new location

RICEBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A large childcare provider in Liberty County reached a huge milestone Wednesday. The head start program through the Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority now has a permanent home. It’s in Riceboro, just off of Highway 17. It was an important and exciting morning for...
Plant Riverside District to Host Farewell to Summer Labor Day Weekend Celebration on Sept. 2-5, Featuring Free Live Music, Kids Activities & More

Plant Riverside District – which is widely known as Savannah’s Entertainment District – will host a special Farewell to Summer Labor Day Weekend Celebration from Friday, September 2 through Monday, September 5. All family-friendly festivities and are free and open to the public and will take place at Plant Riverside District, located on Savannah’s historic riverfront at 400 W. River St. The four-day event will offer free live music, kids activities, riverfront performances by Cirque Divina, an outdoor screening of the movie Grease as well as food and drink options for all ages.
Let’s go on a tour of the Owens-Thomas House

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Built in 1819, the Owens-Thomas House & Slave Quarters allows guests to tour the property to take in the rich history of early 19th century Savannah. Come check out our three part series as we walk through the Owens-Thomas House with the Curator of Historical Collections at Telfair Museums, Dr. Elyse Gerstenecker.
Tybee Labor Day Beach Bash to have fireworks, live entertainment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fireworks are scheduled to light up the night sky over the Atlantic Ocean during the Tybee Island Labor Day Beach Bash celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4. There will also be a free live musical performance under the open-air pavilion featuring The Swingin’ Medallions who are renowned for their song “Double Shot […]
Effingham County warehouse project sparking concerns

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Concern is growing about a new warehouse project in Effingham County. That’s with opponents saying the project will threaten the drinking water supply for Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham Counties. Now, the City of Savannah is getting involved. Effingham County recently authorized industrial zoning near...
Public Facilities Committee Votes to Expand Sea Island Parkway to Four Lanes With a Landscaped Median

Beaufort County Council Public Facilities Committee voted unanimously to draw up plans to expand Sea Island Parkway to four lanes with a landscaped median and pathways. “This option will alleviate congestion, make a scenic entryway to Lady’s Island and a walkable neighborhood,” said Jared Fralix, the Assistant County Administrator for Infrastructure. “We will develop a well-thought-out plan to move our Lady’s Island Projects forward.”
New truck stop coming to Darien exit along I-95

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The Darien exit along I-95 is set to get a big makeover over the next year or so. A large truck stop is planned just off exit 49. That exit will soon be home to a JP Travel Center. Providing even more services to travelers and jobs for locals. City leaders say this is a positive move for the area.
DARIEN, GA

