Plant Riverside District – which is widely known as Savannah’s Entertainment District – will host a special Farewell to Summer Labor Day Weekend Celebration from Friday, September 2 through Monday, September 5. All family-friendly festivities and are free and open to the public and will take place at Plant Riverside District, located on Savannah’s historic riverfront at 400 W. River St. The four-day event will offer free live music, kids activities, riverfront performances by Cirque Divina, an outdoor screening of the movie Grease as well as food and drink options for all ages.

