wtoc.com
Savannah City Council to consider resolutions to increase housing, services for the homeless
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happening Thursday, Savannah City Council is considering several agenda items that aim to help those without shelter in the City during their regular meeting. City Council set aside $7 million in this year’s budget to go into the Savannah Affordable Housing Fund, and at the meeting,...
WTGS
Ribbon cutting ceremony marks completion of Jimmy DeLoach Parkway
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTGS) — Officials from several agencies gathered on Thursday to cut the ribbon on the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project. The project completed the 12.5 miles of the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway which now links I-16 with the Savannah Port, according to a release. Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Gov. Kemp Bert Brantley and members of the DeLoach parkway gathered for the ceremony.
wtoc.com
United Services Automobile Association gives free cars to veterans
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several veterans from our community are the proud new owners of cars. In celebration of United Services Automobile Association turning 100 years old, the company is giving away 100 free cars to veterans across the country. Today they gave away five of those to Georgia veterans...
connectsavannah.com
City: Kessler meeting terms of $43 million Plant Riverside bonding agreement
So far, so good. About six years after the Savannah City Council approved a controversial $43 million bonding agreement for the Plant Riverside project, the Kessler Collection is meeting the terms of the deal, according to city officials. Kessler has paid interest on the bonds since 2019, amounting to a...
WJCL
Savannah veteran, who was once homeless, receives brand new car during USAA birthday celebration
SAVANNAH, Ga. — On Thursday, USAA of America came to Savannah and presented five cars to veterans in the area. The organization is going around the entire country celebrating its 100th birthday by giving out 100 cars to 100 veterans. One of the veterans who received a car, Tyreonna...
wtoc.com
Job fair underway for companies involved in Hyundai Megasite development
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Hiring efforts are underway for companies involved in the massive Hyundai Megasite development in Bryan County. The Barnett Southern Corporation will be working construction on the new Hyundai Plant and they’re looking for local workers to help out. They’re hosting a job fair this...
wtoc.com
Ceremony held to sign last beam for structure of new school in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s first K through 12 school in one building has just one more year to go until it’s open for Garden City students. The Savannah Chatham County school district held a topping out ceremony for board members and attendees to sign the last beam to be added to the structure of the school.
wtoc.com
Hundreds of tenants facing eviction in a Lowcountry neighborhood
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of people in one Lowcountry neighborhood found eviction notices taped to their doors a few weeks ago, saying they had to be out of their homes in as little as a month. “Over the next 90 days 350 people will be displaced,” Executive Director, HHI...
Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project completed
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The years-long Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project is finally complete. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) officially opened the last stretch of the 12.5-mile parkway on Thursday. Officials from GDOT, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Gov. Brian Kemp Bert Brantley, and members of the DeLoach family gathered for a […]
wtoc.com
Liberty County Head Start moves into new location
RICEBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A large childcare provider in Liberty County reached a huge milestone Wednesday. The head start program through the Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority now has a permanent home. It’s in Riceboro, just off of Highway 17. It was an important and exciting morning for...
300 residents of Hilton Head apartment complex getting evicted
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — They are an important part of the tourism industry on Hilton Head Island. Now some of the people who work in local hotels, restaurants, landscaping, and more are about to lose their homes. Residents of Chimney Cove got eviction notices earlier this month. More than 300 people living there, […]
southmag.com
Plant Riverside District to Host Farewell to Summer Labor Day Weekend Celebration on Sept. 2-5, Featuring Free Live Music, Kids Activities & More
Plant Riverside District – which is widely known as Savannah’s Entertainment District – will host a special Farewell to Summer Labor Day Weekend Celebration from Friday, September 2 through Monday, September 5. All family-friendly festivities and are free and open to the public and will take place at Plant Riverside District, located on Savannah’s historic riverfront at 400 W. River St. The four-day event will offer free live music, kids activities, riverfront performances by Cirque Divina, an outdoor screening of the movie Grease as well as food and drink options for all ages.
WJCL
First-ever VEL Cafe opens in Savannah with dedicated workspaces and robots serving drinks
SAVANNAH, Ga. — There’s a new coffee shop in Savannah, but it’s not your typical coffee shop. "Imagine an everyday coffee shop as your iPhone. We’re the GoPro. We’re the extreme version of a coffee shop where you can come in and do some quality work," Co-Founder and CEO of VEL, Mo Hamzian said.
WSAV-TV
Let’s go on a tour of the Owens-Thomas House
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Built in 1819, the Owens-Thomas House & Slave Quarters allows guests to tour the property to take in the rich history of early 19th century Savannah. Come check out our three part series as we walk through the Owens-Thomas House with the Curator of Historical Collections at Telfair Museums, Dr. Elyse Gerstenecker.
Tybee Labor Day Beach Bash to have fireworks, live entertainment
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fireworks are scheduled to light up the night sky over the Atlantic Ocean during the Tybee Island Labor Day Beach Bash celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4. There will also be a free live musical performance under the open-air pavilion featuring The Swingin’ Medallions who are renowned for their song “Double Shot […]
wtoc.com
Effingham County warehouse project sparking concerns
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Concern is growing about a new warehouse project in Effingham County. That’s with opponents saying the project will threaten the drinking water supply for Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham Counties. Now, the City of Savannah is getting involved. Effingham County recently authorized industrial zoning near...
beaufortcountysc.gov
Public Facilities Committee Votes to Expand Sea Island Parkway to Four Lanes With a Landscaped Median
Beaufort County Council Public Facilities Committee voted unanimously to draw up plans to expand Sea Island Parkway to four lanes with a landscaped median and pathways. “This option will alleviate congestion, make a scenic entryway to Lady’s Island and a walkable neighborhood,” said Jared Fralix, the Assistant County Administrator for Infrastructure. “We will develop a well-thought-out plan to move our Lady’s Island Projects forward.”
WJCL
Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce wants to hear from you in its annual tourism survey
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hilton Head Island, listen up. The chamber of commerce wants to hear from you. Its annual resident sentiment survey is now open. Your answers will be used to help guide and plan priorities for tourism on the island. Questions touch on topics such as...
wtoc.com
New truck stop coming to Darien exit along I-95
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The Darien exit along I-95 is set to get a big makeover over the next year or so. A large truck stop is planned just off exit 49. That exit will soon be home to a JP Travel Center. Providing even more services to travelers and jobs for locals. City leaders say this is a positive move for the area.
Beaufort school system wants to keep evicted children enrolled in school
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County School System wants to make sure children of families who are being evicted from a Hilton Head housing development can stay enrolled in school. District leaders said the students who currently live at Chimney Cove apartments will be covered under a federal law that provides schooling […]
