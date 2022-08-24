ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets HC Robert Saleh’s Coach of the Year odds are trending up

Robert Saleh’s betting odds of winning Coach of the Year are going up, although they’re still quite low. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has a pivotal second season ahead of him. After going 4-13 in his first season helming the team, Saleh is expected to lead the Jets to a much-improved year thanks to the team’s influx of new additions and the anticipated progression of its core young players who were drafted in 2021.
NFL
WR Denzel Mims requests trade from Jets

The 2020 second-round wide receiver has requested a trade from the New York Jets, his agent Ron Slavin said Thursday in a statement to multiple reporters. Slavin claims the Jets have repeatedly told Mims' camp that they will not release him. “It’s just time,” Slavin's statement said. “Denzel has tried...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

These are the NFL QBs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is one the sport’s highest honors, intended to recognize players, coaches and others for their sustained success and contribution to the game. There are currently 362 members who have earned the iconic gold jacket at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Less than 10% of those 362 inductees played the game’s marquee position – quarterback.
NFL
Yardbarker

Takeaways from Falcons’ loss to the Jets

I was happy for a Falcons’ win last week at the Lions that I came back to reality this week knowing it is still preseason. Falcons traveled to New Jersey to play the New York Jets in preseason game two. The game started well for the Falcons but the end resulted in a 16-24 loss.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports Chicago

Braxton Jones: I can't let this opportunity 'go to waste'

When Braxton Jones initially got the call to line up as the first-string left tackle during Bears OTAs, he was surprised. He was a fifth-round draft pick, from an FCS school, which usually means he was set to have a developmental year as a rookieー if he made the team at all. But just a few practices into his professional career, there he was, lined up alongside Cody Whitehair, protecting Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Ranking the best linebackers before the 2022 NFL season

Linebackers are seen as the leaders of a defense. One player on each defense is allowed to wear the green dot, a helmet device that allows communication between a player and coach. That responsibility often falls on middle linebackers. After relaying the play call to his teammates, off-ball linebackers can...
NFL
Former Bears QB 'not optimistic' about Justin Fields this year

It's going to be a tough year for Justin Fields. Despite the team rallying around the new regime of Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles, the roster is still in disdain to fans. The roster's ideal construction is still under way, a former Chicago Bears quarterback sees it as a disadvantage to Justin Fields' development going into his second year in the league.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Which NFL division has the most Super Bowl titles?

With the preseason winding down and the 2022-23 NFL regular season swiftly approaching, fans have begun to turn their attention to which team will win this season’s Super Bowl and hoist the coveted Lombardi Trophy. While the Super Bowl is the ultimate battle between two final NFL teams, earlier...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears praise Jenkins' high football IQ in switch to RG

Even though Teven Jenkins has yet to make the impact in the NFL that comes with the expectations of being a second-round pick, he’s still earned praise for what he has shown in his limited playing time. Bears coaches and teammates alike recognize his physicality, and comment on his ability to flip from a nice guy off the field to one of the nastiest on the field. But now that he’s made the switch from tackle to guard, he’s being commended for his smarts, too.
CHICAGO, IL
