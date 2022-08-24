Even though Teven Jenkins has yet to make the impact in the NFL that comes with the expectations of being a second-round pick, he’s still earned praise for what he has shown in his limited playing time. Bears coaches and teammates alike recognize his physicality, and comment on his ability to flip from a nice guy off the field to one of the nastiest on the field. But now that he’s made the switch from tackle to guard, he’s being commended for his smarts, too.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO