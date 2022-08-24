Read full article on original website
Jones' big test among four things to watch in Bears' preseason finale
LAKE FOREST – The Bears get one final rehearsal before the regular season kicks off. That will occur Saturday night when Matt Eberflus’ team takes on the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in the Bears’ preseason finale. Eberflus has said most of his starters will play up...
NBC Sports
WR Denzel Mims requests trade from Jets
The 2020 second-round wide receiver has requested a trade from the New York Jets, his agent Ron Slavin said Thursday in a statement to multiple reporters. Slavin claims the Jets have repeatedly told Mims' camp that they will not release him. “It’s just time,” Slavin's statement said. “Denzel has tried...
Bears hint Alan Williams defense could be a lil different
Early in Matt Eberflus’ tenure as Bears head coach he clarified that he would play the role of overseeing CEO. Eberflus would focus on managing the team as a whole, allowing defensive coordinator Alan Williams to truly lead the defense. “That's been that way all the way through since...
These are the NFL QBs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is one the sport’s highest honors, intended to recognize players, coaches and others for their sustained success and contribution to the game. There are currently 362 members who have earned the iconic gold jacket at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Less than 10% of those 362 inductees played the game’s marquee position – quarterback.
Yardbarker
Takeaways from Falcons’ loss to the Jets
I was happy for a Falcons’ win last week at the Lions that I came back to reality this week knowing it is still preseason. Falcons traveled to New Jersey to play the New York Jets in preseason game two. The game started well for the Falcons but the end resulted in a 16-24 loss.
What we learned as Roquan makes impact on dominant defensive day
LAKE FOREST – Roquan Smith’s ramp-up reached the next stage Tuesday when the Bears star linebacker returned to team drills for the first time since ending his hold-in Saturday. On the first play of 11-on-11, Smith burst through the line and blew up a David Montgomery run for...
Urlacher against dome for new stadium: 'They can't do that'
There's been plenty of back-and-forth from former Chicago Bears players about the organization's plans to move out of Soldier Field and build a new stadium in Arlington Heights. Most of the players are in favor of the Bears moving. Based on their experiences playing at the cold, uneven-surfaced Soldier Field,...
Former Bears OC predicts unsubstantial career for Justin Fields
Justin Fields is young, unproven and faces a long road to development. Going into his second season, he faces plenty of questions. How good is he now? Can he become the long-term solution at quarterback?. Those are questions he plans to answer as soon as this season, hoping to prove...
Braxton Jones: I can't let this opportunity 'go to waste'
When Braxton Jones initially got the call to line up as the first-string left tackle during Bears OTAs, he was surprised. He was a fifth-round draft pick, from an FCS school, which usually means he was set to have a developmental year as a rookieー if he made the team at all. But just a few practices into his professional career, there he was, lined up alongside Cody Whitehair, protecting Justin Fields.
Schrock's 53-man roster projection ahead of Bears' preseason finale
The Bears trimmed their roster down to 80 players Tuesday ahead of Saturday's preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns. The big roster decisions still are looming, and what happens during the second half Saturday could decide some of the remaining roster battles. Head coach Matt Eberflus plans to play the...
Thunder’s Chet Holmgren to miss 2022-23 season with right foot injury
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Wednesday that Chet Holmgren will miss the entire 2022-23 regular season with a Lisfranc injury in his right foot. The Thunder selected Holmgren No. 2 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Holmgren reportedly sustained the injury during a Pro-Am game in Seattle on Saturday. Numerous...
Ranking the best linebackers before the 2022 NFL season
Linebackers are seen as the leaders of a defense. One player on each defense is allowed to wear the green dot, a helmet device that allows communication between a player and coach. That responsibility often falls on middle linebackers. After relaying the play call to his teammates, off-ball linebackers can...
Former Bears QB 'not optimistic' about Justin Fields this year
It's going to be a tough year for Justin Fields. Despite the team rallying around the new regime of Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles, the roster is still in disdain to fans. The roster's ideal construction is still under way, a former Chicago Bears quarterback sees it as a disadvantage to Justin Fields' development going into his second year in the league.
Which NFL division has the most Super Bowl titles?
With the preseason winding down and the 2022-23 NFL regular season swiftly approaching, fans have begun to turn their attention to which team will win this season’s Super Bowl and hoist the coveted Lombardi Trophy. While the Super Bowl is the ultimate battle between two final NFL teams, earlier...
Bears praise Jenkins' high football IQ in switch to RG
Even though Teven Jenkins has yet to make the impact in the NFL that comes with the expectations of being a second-round pick, he’s still earned praise for what he has shown in his limited playing time. Bears coaches and teammates alike recognize his physicality, and comment on his ability to flip from a nice guy off the field to one of the nastiest on the field. But now that he’s made the switch from tackle to guard, he’s being commended for his smarts, too.
Jenkins ready to seize starting job after 'rollercoaster' offseason
LAKE FOREST – It’s hard to say that anything has gone according to plan for Teven Jenkins since the Bears drafted him with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. A back injury zapped him of most of his rookie season, and this offseason has been bumpy, to say the least.
