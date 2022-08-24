ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

WSAV News 3

Witnesses take stand in day 3 of Marcus Wilson trial

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — After two days of jury selection, testimony is underway in the trial of a man accused of killing a 17-year-old. On day three, the jury heard witness testimonies from a handful. One witness who took the stand was in the car with Haley Hutchinson the night she died. Ashton DeLoach testified […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Jury selection continues in Statesboro murder trial

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Jury selection continues in Statesboro in the murder trial of Marc Wilson. He’s accused of a shooting his attorneys claim was in self-defense. Attorneys on both sides continued to question potential jurors about their life experiences and their opinions on a host of subjects. Wilson...
STATESBORO, GA
WJBF

Georgia man on trial says highway shooting was self-defense

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man charged with killing a 17-year-old girl in a highway shooting opened fire from his car in self-defense after the pickup truck in which the girl was a passenger tried to force him off the road, a defense attorney told a jury as his murder trial opened Wednesday. Marc […]
REIDSVILLE, GA
Statesboro, GA
Lyons, GA
Statesboro, GA
wtoc.com

Jury selection begins for Marc Wilson trial

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been more than a year since 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson was shot while riding in the back seat of a friend’s truck. Marc Wilson is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the June 2020 shooting. Hutcheson was killed just after midnight on a Sunday morning.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Parker’s Corporation seeks separate trial in wrongful death suit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lawyers for Parker’s Corporation are asking for a separate trial in a wrongful death lawsuit. Mallory Beach died in 2019 in a boating crash in Beaufort County. Beach’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit that named. Murdaugh’s son Paul, was driving the boat at...
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Boutique owners address second burglary in Vidalia this week

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - For the second time this week, another store in Vidalia was broken into. WTOC obtained records of how many burglaries the city has had in recent years. So far with 4 months left in the year, there has only been 72 reported. The most recent burglaries...
VIDALIA, GA
Grice Connect

U.S. Marshals arrest NC homicide suspect in Statesboro

Authorities arrested Uriel Garcia Garcia, 32, of Durham,NC, in Statesboro, Georgia on Monday, August 22, 2022 in connection with the August 19th murder of Ulises Guadalupe Vasquez. Agents from the Southeastern United States Marshals Task Force of Georgia, in cooperation with the United States Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force,...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing woman located, SPD says

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says a missing woman last seen in the downtown area has been found. SPD announced Thursday morning that Marie Faith Drew, 27, had been missing since Aug. 22. Later that day, SPD announced she had been located.
SAVANNAH, GA
wgxa.tv

Vidalia police looking for burglary suspect

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Police in Vidalia want to know if you can help identify a suspect in connection to a burglary. According to police, it involves an ongoing investigation at the Sweet Onion Boutique. The Sweet Onion Boutique is a children's clothing and accessories store located at 607...
VIDALIA, GA

