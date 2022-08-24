Read full article on original website
Witnesses take stand in day 3 of Marcus Wilson trial
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — After two days of jury selection, testimony is underway in the trial of a man accused of killing a 17-year-old. On day three, the jury heard witness testimonies from a handful. One witness who took the stand was in the car with Haley Hutchinson the night she died. Ashton DeLoach testified […]
Jurors hear testimony from lead detective in Marcus Wilson trial
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Jurors listened to more testimony in the trial of a man accused of killing a teenager after he shot into a truck. The defense said Marcus Wilson feared for his life when he fired into the vehicle killing 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson in February 2020. Jurors heard from the lead detective in […]
wtoc.com
Jury selection continues in Statesboro murder trial
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Jury selection continues in Statesboro in the murder trial of Marc Wilson. He’s accused of a shooting his attorneys claim was in self-defense. Attorneys on both sides continued to question potential jurors about their life experiences and their opinions on a host of subjects. Wilson...
Georgia man on trial says highway shooting was self-defense
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man charged with killing a 17-year-old girl in a highway shooting opened fire from his car in self-defense after the pickup truck in which the girl was a passenger tried to force him off the road, a defense attorney told a jury as his murder trial opened Wednesday. Marc […]
wtoc.com
Jury selection begins for Marc Wilson trial
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been more than a year since 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson was shot while riding in the back seat of a friend’s truck. Marc Wilson is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the June 2020 shooting. Hutcheson was killed just after midnight on a Sunday morning.
WJCL
"I thank God for him everyday": Rincon officer awarded Medal of Valor following attempted parade attack
RINCON, Ga. — The City of Rincon recognized a police officer for his heroics in stopping an individual from crashing into a parade with his vehicle during the city's Independence Day celebration. Anthony Ray Rodriguez, 38, is accused of driving around police barricades and speeding towards parade watchers who...
WJCL
Accused Savannah dog thief arrested, suspect has outstanding warrant in Chatham Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A man accused of stealing a dog in Savannah and forcing the owner to pay a ransom for its safe return is now in the Chatham County Jail. Savannah Police Department told WJCL 22 News that officers arrested Rahmeir Dixon, 27, on charges of theft in connection to the case, which WJCL 22 News first reported in April.
WRDW-TV
Parker's Corporation seeks separate trial in wrongful death suit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lawyers for Parker’s Corporation are asking for a separate trial in a wrongful death lawsuit. Mallory Beach died in 2019 in a boating crash in Beaufort County. Beach’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit that named. Murdaugh’s son Paul, was driving the boat at...
wfxl.com
Toombs County insurance agent previously charged with fraud receives additional charge
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — A Toombs County woman that was previously served with five charges of identity fraud and seven charges of reporting and disposition of premiums received an additional charge. Kerri Monroe, 48, of Lyons, has been charged with an additional count of reporting and disposition of...
wtoc.com
Boutique owners address second burglary in Vidalia this week
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - For the second time this week, another store in Vidalia was broken into. WTOC obtained records of how many burglaries the city has had in recent years. So far with 4 months left in the year, there has only been 72 reported. The most recent burglaries...
Jury selection begins in trial for man accused of fatally shooting Statesboro teen
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Jury selection is underway in the trial for Marcus Wilson. Wilson is accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson, formally charged with felony murder and five counts of aggravated assault. On Monday, about 100 Bulloch County residents were brought in for jury selection. The goal is to narrow it down to […]
The Post and Courier
Sisters sue Palmetto State Bank, former CEO over looted trust account
Palmetto State Bank and its former chief executive, Russell Laffitte, are facing a new lawsuit alleging they enabled the looting of trust accounts owed to a pair of sisters who lost their mother and brother in an auto accident. The Aug. 24 lawsuit, filed in Hampton County, mirrors criminal charges...
U.S. Marshals arrest NC homicide suspect in Statesboro
Authorities arrested Uriel Garcia Garcia, 32, of Durham,NC, in Statesboro, Georgia on Monday, August 22, 2022 in connection with the August 19th murder of Ulises Guadalupe Vasquez. Agents from the Southeastern United States Marshals Task Force of Georgia, in cooperation with the United States Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force,...
wtoc.com
'It's God's plan not ours', mother of Port Wentworth homicide victim speaks out
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The family of a man shot and killed in Port Wentworth spoke publicly for the first time on Wednesday. Dion Farmer was just 23 years old. His mother said the family is devastated and they are still searching for answers. Farmer was a family man...
Activists demand release of body cam footage of June officer-involved shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Monday afternoon, the Racial Justice Network (RJN) gathered outside of Savannah City Hall to demand the immediate release of all dash and body cam footage of a recent officer-involved shooting. The shooting claimed the life of Saudi Lee in late June. Just last week, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) finished […]
wtoc.com
Man shot and killed by SPD officer case turned over to District Attorney's office
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation finished its report of an officer-involved shooting in Savannah. GBI officials confirmed Saturday that they’ve turned over Saudi Lee’s case to the District Attorney’s office. Lee was shot and killed by a Savannah police officer on June 24.
23-Year-Old Hunter Davis Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Effingham County (Effingham County, GA)
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Effingham County. According to Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie, the crash [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
Missing woman located, SPD says
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says a missing woman last seen in the downtown area has been found. SPD announced Thursday morning that Marie Faith Drew, 27, had been missing since Aug. 22. Later that day, SPD announced she had been located.
WJCL
Police in Savannah look to add security, possibly metal detectors after Memorial Stadium scare
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Chatham County police chief held a press conference Tuesday to address the altercation that took place atMemorial Stadium on Friday night that had fans and players running for cover. Police Chief Jeffrey Hadley mentioned several options to bolster the stadium’s security, such as to have...
wgxa.tv
Vidalia police looking for burglary suspect
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Police in Vidalia want to know if you can help identify a suspect in connection to a burglary. According to police, it involves an ongoing investigation at the Sweet Onion Boutique. The Sweet Onion Boutique is a children's clothing and accessories store located at 607...
