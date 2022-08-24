Read full article on original website
We fully expect plenty of people to zero in on this replica Aston Martin DB5 used as a stunt car for filming James Bond film No Time To Die. Even though it features paint and body damage all down both sides, many fans of the film franchise would display this ride untouched with pride. Since it’s crossing the block through Christie’s in September, we want to give everyone a head’s up so you can secure your financing options in advance.
While James Bond’s original car was actually a Bentley, it was the Aston Martin DB5 which made its mark, especially when it was solidified into the history books when Daniel Craig’s Bond died with it in his ownership. But going back further, the legendary Sir Sean Connery owned one until he died in 2020. This DB5 has now sold at Monterey Car Week, and it’s safe to say it turned heads as it reached the lofty heights of almost $2.5 million.
The Rolex watch named after legendary actor Paul Newman is considered one of the fanciest of its kind, thanks to its revamped dial, the Cosmograph Daytona. Rolex Daytona watches have long been popular among race car drivers and other motorsports persons, thanks to their utmost precision and accurate start and stop functions and timekeeping.
A week ago, Porsche finally revealed what may be the strangest project in the history of its Sonderwunsch one-off team: a 911 GTS inspired by Sally Carrera, the character from Pixar's Cars franchise. Now, we know exactly how much an open market values a car from Cars. The Sally Carrera GTS sold for $3.6 million at last night's RM Sotheby's auction in Monterey.
To say the McLaren P1 is hard to come would be an understatement, but by some miraculous twist of fate a rare purple prototype has just popped up for sale on LaSource. To recap, the British marque unveiled the P1 at the 2012 Paris Motor Show. After the hybrid hypercar officially went on sale for $1.15 million in the fall of 2013, it sold out in less than a month. McLaren delivered 375 examples over the next two years. The high-horsepower, mid-engined stunner was so popular, in fact, that the automaker refurbished 14 prototypes at the tail end of production in...
Classic car sales hit a record high at the annual confluence of high-end vehicle auctions in Monterey, California, this month. Driving the news: Collectors paid more than $470 million at during Monterey Car Week, up from the previous record of $394 million in 2015, according to classic car insurer Hagerty.
Could this ultra-luxe private showroom be the ultimate man cave? Though the bi-level space centered around an automobile collection, it goes far beyond cars. The 6,120-square-foot multi-level showroom was created for a Hong Kong-based car collector and was designed by A Work of Substance, a design firm that operates in Hong Kong, Paris, and Bali. Their goal was to create a full sensory experience that celebrated each car in a thoughtful way. His curated car “library” operates more like a museum, with eight contemporary and vintage cars that includes a Ferrari F40, Mercedes 300SL, and Aston Martin DB5, among other impressive...
Even cars from animated films are a hit with collectors. Just look at the Porsche 911 Sally Edition, which is based on the character of the same name from Pixar’s Cars movies. The sports car sold for $3.6 million at RM Sotheby’s Monterey Car Week auction this past weekend, with every single dollar of its jaw-dropping hammer price going to charity. Saturday’s auction was a reunion for key members of the Cars team, including Bonnie Hunt, who’s voiced Sally Carrera in the three movies; Jay Ward, Pixar’s creative director, and Bob Pauley, who handled production design for the first and third entries...
