Zimmerman holds early lead in Congressional District 3 Democratic primary race
Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you. As of Wednesday morning, Aug. 24., Robert Zimmerman is leading in the Congressional District 3 primary with 9,482 votes (35.20%), with all scanners reported, according to the state Board of Elections. In Queens, Zimmerman received 42.43% of the votes (2,720 votes). Zimmerman...
Polls close in Brooklyn, unofficial primary results roll in
Polls are officially closed for the Aug. 23 primary elections, and results are beginning to trickle in. Brooklyn voters had the chance to vote for candidates running for congress and state senate from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. New York’s ongoing redistricting process sliced the primary in half, and...
Bronx native Tina Forte clinches GOP nomination, to face AOC in NY-14 Congressional race
It will be an all-Bronx general election for New York’s 14th Congressional District seat after Throggs Neck native Tina Forte secured the Republican nomination defeating Queens native Desi Joseph Cuellar in a primary by a 67%-31% margin Tuesday. Forte thanked her Bronx and Queens supporters on Twitter Tuesday night...
Bronx early voting plummets, down 55% compared to June primary
With the election split into two summer primaries this year, the second round of early voting in the Bronx showed a steep drop in turnout, according to numbers released by the city Board of Elections Sunday night. Early voting for Tuesday’s primary, which ran from Aug. 13-21, showed final tallies...
Gustavo Rivera beat the Bronx Democratic machine on Tuesday night, but can their relationship be rebuilt?
Much of the political theater surrounding the tightly-contested primary for New York’s 33rd Senate — which runs from Riverdale to the Bronx Zoo — was the Bronx Democrats’ decision to endorse first-time candidate Miguelina Camilo over the entrenched incumbent Gustavo Rivera. As Tuesday’s lone competitive Bronx...
NYPD adopts emergency rule ahead of new permit policy for concealed carry license
Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you. The NYPD announced an “emergency rule” late Wednesday afternoon setting new parameters for individuals seeking to obtain permits to carry guns in New York City. The rule aims to bring the city in compliance with a Supreme Court decision handed...
Congratulations for Salvatore Ingrassia’s appointment as CBP Port Director at JFK Airport
NYC Mayor Eric Adams, JFK Airport GM Teresa Rizzuto, the U.S. Customs Border Protection Deputy Commissioner Troy Miller (not shown) along with agency personnel and airport leaders attended Salvatore Ingrassia’s Change of Command ceremony marking the official designation of his new position. Mayor Adams reminded the audience of this...
Many homeless families in New York City being denied housing vouchers, analysis finds
One-third of families suffering homelessness in New York City are being denied access to housing vouchers as the crisis spikes and rent prices soar, according to one of the area’s largest providers of shelter and supportive services. The Win organization revealed Thursday that many of the families they serve–including...
NY Lawmakers on the Move, Aug. 25, 2022
Assemblymember Nily Rozic (D-Queens), chair of the Assembly Committee on Consumer Affairs, yesterday cheered President Biden announcing his plan to cancel student loan debt. Under the plan, the federal government would cancel $10,000 in federal student loans for borrowers earning less than $125,000 or for couples earning less than $250,000. Students who received Pell grants, which are for low-income students, will be eligible for an additional $10,000 in debt forgiveness.
Sunnyside councilwoman takes part in Global Korean Politicians Forum in Seoul
Councilwoman Julie Won is back in Queens following a week-long trip to Seoul, South Korea, where she joined 50 individuals from the Korean diaspora who were invited to the 8th Annual Global Korean Politicians Forum, hosted by the Overseas Korea Foundation. Won took part in discussions on global political issues...
Second opinions: ‘Save Maimonides’ effort draws passion and skepticism from Brooklyn residents
The battle over the future of Maimonides Medical Center was front and center at a town hall Monday evening attended by hundreds of Brooklynites even as the true intentions of the effort to “Save Maimonides” were called into question. Save Maimonides, which bills itself as a “grassroots effort...
