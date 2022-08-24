ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

politicsny.com

Zimmerman holds early lead in Congressional District 3 Democratic primary race

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you. As of Wednesday morning, Aug. 24., Robert Zimmerman is leading in the Congressional District 3 primary with 9,482 votes (35.20%), with all scanners reported, according to the state Board of Elections. In Queens, Zimmerman received 42.43% of the votes (2,720 votes). Zimmerman...
QUEENS, NY
politicsny.com

Polls close in Brooklyn, unofficial primary results roll in

Polls are officially closed for the Aug. 23 primary elections, and results are beginning to trickle in. Brooklyn voters had the chance to vote for candidates running for congress and state senate from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. New York’s ongoing redistricting process sliced the primary in half, and...
BROOKLYN, NY
politicsny.com

Bronx early voting plummets, down 55% compared to June primary

With the election split into two summer primaries this year, the second round of early voting in the Bronx showed a steep drop in turnout, according to numbers released by the city Board of Elections Sunday night. Early voting for Tuesday’s primary, which ran from Aug. 13-21, showed final tallies...
BRONX, NY
politicsny.com

NY Lawmakers on the Move, Aug. 25, 2022

Assemblymember Nily Rozic (D-Queens), chair of the Assembly Committee on Consumer Affairs, yesterday cheered President Biden announcing his plan to cancel student loan debt. Under the plan, the federal government would cancel $10,000 in federal student loans for borrowers earning less than $125,000 or for couples earning less than $250,000. Students who received Pell grants, which are for low-income students, will be eligible for an additional $10,000 in debt forgiveness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
politicsny.com

Sunnyside councilwoman takes part in Global Korean Politicians Forum in Seoul

Councilwoman Julie Won is back in Queens following a week-long trip to Seoul, South Korea, where she joined 50 individuals from the Korean diaspora who were invited to the 8th Annual Global Korean Politicians Forum, hosted by the Overseas Korea Foundation. Won took part in discussions on global political issues...
