Assemblymember Nily Rozic (D-Queens), chair of the Assembly Committee on Consumer Affairs, yesterday cheered President Biden announcing his plan to cancel student loan debt. Under the plan, the federal government would cancel $10,000 in federal student loans for borrowers earning less than $125,000 or for couples earning less than $250,000. Students who received Pell grants, which are for low-income students, will be eligible for an additional $10,000 in debt forgiveness.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO