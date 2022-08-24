WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lewis County Minutemen football team is in search of a bounce-back season in 2022 after a 2-8 campaign in 2021. The team will return a talented group of young skill position players who saw plenty of action last season and will look to develop the offensive line as the season progresses with the hopes of being in the playoff hunt in the waning weeks of the season.

