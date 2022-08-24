ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

WVNews

West Virginia coal miner died in fall after supply car hit

VALLEY GROVE, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner who died last week at a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car that was struck by a locomotive, federal regulators said. William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the Aug. 17 accident at...
CADIZ, OH
WVNews

No turkeys: North Marion aims for happy Thanksgiving run

RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — Take the trip down Husky Highway to Coach Roy Michael Field at Woodcutters Stadium for August practice, and you’d see a reminder of 2021 on the scoreboard. ‘Bluefield’ remained as the visiting team in lights, a leftover of how last year (and the...
RACHEL, WV
WVNews

Local Sports Briefs

Preston is hosting its annual Knight Night Relays starting at 6 p.m. this Saturday (followed by the high school race at around 8:15). This event is the primary fundraising event for the county’s cross country programs and helps pay for the middle school awards at the county championship, along with assistant and entry fees, and at the high school level, the fundraising helps pay for equipment, uniforms, and travel expenses.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Knights defeat RCB at Sunny Croft, place third at Green Hills

CLARKSBURG — The Preston High School golf team competed in two more matches over the past few days. On Tuesday, it traveled to the Sunny Croft Country Club in Clarksburg and topped Robert C. Byrd before heading up to Green Hills a day later in Fairmont where it placed third behind the North Marion Huskies and the University Hawks.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Minutemen look for bounce-back year in 2022

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lewis County Minutemen football team is in search of a bounce-back season in 2022 after a 2-8 campaign in 2021. The team will return a talented group of young skill position players who saw plenty of action last season and will look to develop the offensive line as the season progresses with the hopes of being in the playoff hunt in the waning weeks of the season.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Izetta Jeffries

BRUCETON MILLS — Izetta E. Jeffries, 90, of Bruceton Mills, passed away peacefully in her home Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. The daughter of the late William Joseph and Amanda Burch Uphold, she was born March 24, 1932, in Hazelton.
BRUCETON MILLS, WV
WVNews

Bees enter 2022 with lofty goals

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With higher numbers and the return of an experienced quarterback, the East Fairmont football team has lofty goals this upcoming season. The Bees will enter the 2022 season with 53 players on the roster. That’s up from the 45 players they had last season and a roster that consisted of 41 players two seasons ago.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Preston cross country looks to forge successful season

It’s a “Tale of Two Cities” kind of an outlook for the Preston High School cross country program. On the girls’ side, a productive offseason, combined with an influx of talented freshmen, has helped offset the team’s departures from last season and could lead to the Lady Knights being able to reload and make a run toward the state meet.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Grafton returns from playoff appearance with new coach, new look

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A new era of Grafton football begins this fall as Mickey Foley takes over for Rich Bord as head coach. Foley, a former Bearcat himself who rose through the program’s coaching ranks before being chosen for the top job this offseason, will look to steer the team back to the Class AA playoffs, which it reached in 2021 only to lose 64-14 at North Marion in the first round.
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

RCB turns page, prepares for another tough slate

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The past few iterations of Robert C. Byrd football have been known for their powerful running game led by workhorse back Jeremiah King. This year, the Flying Eagles might live up to their name a bit more on the offensive side of the ball.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Minutemen down Grizzlies, 4-3; 'Maids fall, 4-0

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County soccer opened up its home schedule on Thursday night hosting the Nicholas County Grizzlies. The Minutemen held off a late charge by the Grizzlies to pick up a 4-3 win while the Minutemaids fell 4-0. In the opening game, it was the hosts who picked up the opening goal.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

South Harrison using 2021 finish as 2022 springboard

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Despite a 4-6 record last year, there were plenty of positives for the South Harrison Hawks to build on in Brett Hathaway’s first year as head coach. The Hawks beat county foe Liberty for the first time since 2017, 30-7, in Week...
LOST CREEK, WV

