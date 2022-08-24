Read full article on original website
Laptop vs Chromebook: which is best for you?
To discover which is best, laptop vs Chromebook, we pit the Surface Laptop 4 against the Pixelbook Go. The question of laptop vs Chromebook is one that everyone needs to consider, especially as budgets get tighter and we look for alternatives to the norm. Naturally the biggest difference between Chromebook and laptop is the operating system.
HP’s new Dragonfly Folio G3 is suave and sophisticated, but comes with an eye-watering price tag
HP has announced the launch of its third-generation Dragonfly Folio 2-in-1 laptop, billed as the perfect machine for hybrid working. The new luxury notebook is bound in leather-like material and can transition between three different modes - laptop mode, tablet mode and halfway fold - providing a level of versatility that should cover off all professional use cases.
The Shrimp is a 20% gaming keypad that cares not for 'space captain' designs. Or ergonomics
Such 20% keyboards, or keypads, have been around for a while, but here comes Nordic Game Supply with "The Shrimp" mechanical keyboard to shake things up, or rein them in as the case may be. When I first spotted this teeny little keyboard from NGS (opens in new tab) it...
Save up to $300 on MacBook Pro models at Amazon
MacBooks aren't cheap, and that makes finding the best deals on Apple's popular laptops a high priority when heading back to school. Thankfully, Amazon is offering a variety of discounts across Apple silicon laptops, including the most powerful MacBook Pros ever made and the more portable MacBook Air. Jumping right...
Engadget
Amazon one-day sale slashes prices of TP-Link routers and smart home gadgets
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. TP-Link makes a bunch of IoT gadgets that can make your home...
M2 MacBook deals are at record low prices right now
Amazon is offering up to $150 off and record low prices in its latest M2 MacBook deals.
Engadget
Crucial SSDs and portable drives are up to 29 percent off at Amazon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you have an aging machine that could use a storage upgrade,...
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
reviewed.com
Acer’s Nitro 50 meets the bare minimum for a viable gaming desktop
Gamers looking for a capable desktop for less than $1,000 may turn to Acer’s cut-rate Nitro 50 . It's certainly affordable, but Acer’s decision to use an Nvidia GTX 1650 video card holds back game performance when compared to similar desktops. Those who are strictly looking for a gaming machine will likely be disappointed by the weak graphics card. But if you need a machine for multiple use-cases, the speedy, mid-tier Intel Core i5 processor helps make up for the slow gaming performance.
Engadget
LG unveils its first curved OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate at IFA
LG has presented its upcoming premium monitors at IFA Berlin this year, and one of the models it unveiled is a 45-inch curved display that was specifically design for more immersive gaming experiences. The company says the model (45GR95QE) is its first curved display under the UltraGear brand of gaming monitors and is also its first OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate. It has a 21:9 aspect ratio for an ultrawide view, has a WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution, and it supports HDR10 and HDMI 2.1.
Engadget
The Morning After: Our verdict on Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Watch 5
We’re in the middle of a major wearable refresh. With Apple’s latest Watch expected to surface at its iPhone event in a few weeks, we’ve already seen updates from Fitbit and been testing out the latest pair of smartwatches from Samsung. To be honest, its outdoor-minded Galaxy Watch 5 Pro isn’t that different from the Galaxy Watch 5.
Engadget
SteelSeries' first desktop speakers include a 5.1-channel USB model
The gaming audio market has focused on headphones for years, leaving you to rely on familiar brands like Logitech and Klipsch if you prefer speakers. SteelSeries thinks it can shake things up, though. It's introducing its first desktop speaker line, Arena, and promising a few standout features aimed at gamers. The flagship Arena 9 (pictured at middle) is billed as the first gaming speaker setup to deliver 5.1-channel surround sound through USB. There's still a 3.5mm jack if you like, but you won't need a nest of wires to immerse yourself in games on a PC, Mac or PlayStation. You can expect synced RGB lighting, too.
notebookcheck.net
MSI introduces mini PC motherboard with soldered Intel Tiger Lake-H mobile processor
In order to get a mobile-grade Intel processor in a desktop format, one would need to buy custom mini PCs or a custom motherboard. These types of motherboards are usually sold directly to system integrators, but mobo makers like MSI also sell DIY consumer products like the new PRO HM570TI-B I526 model that includes a soldered Tiger Lake-H processor.
Engadget
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: A flagship foldable refined
Throughout its first three generations, Samsung’s flagship foldable phone has made massive leaps and improvements. Simply putting together the original Fold with its flexible OLED screen was a triumph of engineering, even though it had some obvious flaws. Then on the Z Fold 2, Samsung got rid of the selfie notch, increased the size of the Cover Screen and redesigned the hinge to better withstand everyday wear and tear. And with the Z Fold 3, we got native stylus support and water resistance on a foldable for the first time.
Engadget
Apple Watch SE models are up to 30 percent off at Amazon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In what looks to be a clearance sale, Amazon has discounted the...
Ars Technica
MacBook self-repair program highlights Apple’s flawed repairability progress
On Tuesday, Apple expanded its self-service repair program to M1-based MacBooks. Giving customers repair manuals and the ability to buy parts and buy or rent tools for M1 MacBook Airs and M1 MacBook Pros is a far cry from the Apple of yesteryear. After a few days of availability, the MacBook self-repair program shows welcome progress, but work is still needed before Apple is considered a true right-to-repair ally.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Asus ROG Phone 6D with the Dimensity 9000 Plus processor is on the way
5G Android Gaming Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. Asus waited until July 2022 to launch its latest ROG Phones, so that it could present the 6 series with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with no need for a refresh. Now, however, it seems there is a forthcoming variant with a different SoC after all.
reviewed.com
Dell’s XPS 13 Plus is a gorgeous, slim and light laptop that’s literally too hot to handle
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Dell’s XPS 13 Plus is a lesson in how thermals can ruin a gorgeous laptop. About the Dell XPS 13 Plus. Here are the specs of the laptop we tested:
Engadget
Anker adds more affordable ANC earbuds and headphones to its Soundcore line
Soundcore brand has built a reputation for delivering audio devices with . Its latest active noise canceling (ANC) headphones and earbuds may fit that ethos, though we haven't yet tried them to determine how good they sound. The Space Q45 headphones cost $150 and include a four-microphone hybrid ANC system....
Engadget
Apple’s ‘Far Out’ iPhone event is scheduled for September 7th
It’s official: Apple has just sent out invites for its next hardware event. As expected, the company will share what it's been working on for the past year on September 7th, with a live broadcast from Apple Park starting at 1PM ET. The invite features the words "Far out." Make of that what you will.
