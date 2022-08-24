ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creative Bloq

Laptop vs Chromebook: which is best for you?

To discover which is best, laptop vs Chromebook, we pit the Surface Laptop 4 against the Pixelbook Go. The question of laptop vs Chromebook is one that everyone needs to consider, especially as budgets get tighter and we look for alternatives to the norm. Naturally the biggest difference between Chromebook and laptop is the operating system.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

HP’s new Dragonfly Folio G3 is suave and sophisticated, but comes with an eye-watering price tag

HP has announced the launch of its third-generation Dragonfly Folio 2-in-1 laptop, billed as the perfect machine for hybrid working. The new luxury notebook is bound in leather-like material and can transition between three different modes - laptop mode, tablet mode and halfway fold - providing a level of versatility that should cover off all professional use cases.
COMPUTERS
LiveScience

Save up to $300 on MacBook Pro models at Amazon

MacBooks aren't cheap, and that makes finding the best deals on Apple's popular laptops a high priority when heading back to school. Thankfully, Amazon is offering a variety of discounts across Apple silicon laptops, including the most powerful MacBook Pros ever made and the more portable MacBook Air. Jumping right...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acer#Recycled Plastic#Europe#Design#Intel Core#Usb#Chan
Engadget

Crucial SSDs and portable drives are up to 29 percent off at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you have an aging machine that could use a storage upgrade,...
COMPUTERS
reviewed.com

Acer’s Nitro 50 meets the bare minimum for a viable gaming desktop

Gamers looking for a capable desktop for less than $1,000 may turn to Acer’s cut-rate Nitro 50 . It's certainly affordable, but Acer’s decision to use an Nvidia GTX 1650 video card holds back game performance when compared to similar desktops. Those who are strictly looking for a gaming machine will likely be disappointed by the weak graphics card. But if you need a machine for multiple use-cases, the speedy, mid-tier Intel Core i5 processor helps make up for the slow gaming performance.
COMPUTERS
Engadget

LG unveils its first curved OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate at IFA

LG has presented its upcoming premium monitors at IFA Berlin this year, and one of the models it unveiled is a 45-inch curved display that was specifically design for more immersive gaming experiences. The company says the model (45GR95QE) is its first curved display under the UltraGear brand of gaming monitors and is also its first OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate. It has a 21:9 aspect ratio for an ultrawide view, has a WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution, and it supports HDR10 and HDMI 2.1.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

The Morning After: Our verdict on Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Watch 5

We’re in the middle of a major wearable refresh. With Apple’s latest Watch expected to surface at its iPhone event in a few weeks, we’ve already seen updates from Fitbit and been testing out the latest pair of smartwatches from Samsung. To be honest, its outdoor-minded Galaxy Watch 5 Pro isn’t that different from the Galaxy Watch 5.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

SteelSeries' first desktop speakers include a 5.1-channel USB model

The gaming audio market has focused on headphones for years, leaving you to rely on familiar brands like Logitech and Klipsch if you prefer speakers. SteelSeries thinks it can shake things up, though. It's introducing its first desktop speaker line, Arena, and promising a few standout features aimed at gamers. The flagship Arena 9 (pictured at middle) is billed as the first gaming speaker setup to deliver 5.1-channel surround sound through USB. There's still a 3.5mm jack if you like, but you won't need a nest of wires to immerse yourself in games on a PC, Mac or PlayStation. You can expect synced RGB lighting, too.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

MSI introduces mini PC motherboard with soldered Intel Tiger Lake-H mobile processor

In order to get a mobile-grade Intel processor in a desktop format, one would need to buy custom mini PCs or a custom motherboard. These types of motherboards are usually sold directly to system integrators, but mobo makers like MSI also sell DIY consumer products like the new PRO HM570TI-B I526 model that includes a soldered Tiger Lake-H processor.
COMPUTERS
Engadget

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: A flagship foldable refined

Throughout its first three generations, Samsung’s flagship foldable phone has made massive leaps and improvements. Simply putting together the original Fold with its flexible OLED screen was a triumph of engineering, even though it had some obvious flaws. Then on the Z Fold 2, Samsung got rid of the selfie notch, increased the size of the Cover Screen and redesigned the hinge to better withstand everyday wear and tear. And with the Z Fold 3, we got native stylus support and water resistance on a foldable for the first time.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Apple Watch SE models are up to 30 percent off at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In what looks to be a clearance sale, Amazon has discounted the...
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

MacBook self-repair program highlights Apple’s flawed repairability progress

On Tuesday, Apple expanded its self-service repair program to M1-based MacBooks. Giving customers repair manuals and the ability to buy parts and buy or rent tools for M1 MacBook Airs and M1 MacBook Pros is a far cry from the Apple of yesteryear. After a few days of availability, the MacBook self-repair program shows welcome progress, but work is still needed before Apple is considered a true right-to-repair ally.
COMPUTERS
Engadget

Anker adds more affordable ANC earbuds and headphones to its Soundcore line

Soundcore brand has built a reputation for delivering audio devices with . Its latest active noise canceling (ANC) headphones and earbuds may fit that ethos, though we haven't yet tried them to determine how good they sound. The Space Q45 headphones cost $150 and include a four-microphone hybrid ANC system....
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Apple’s ‘Far Out’ iPhone event is scheduled for September 7th

It’s official: Apple has just sent out invites for its next hardware event. As expected, the company will share what it's been working on for the past year on September 7th, with a live broadcast from Apple Park starting at 1PM ET. The invite features the words "Far out." Make of that what you will.
CELL PHONES

