WSMV
House Majority Leader addresses allegations against Speaker, staff
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s House Majority Leader William Lamberth addressed the latest allegations against House Speaker Glen Casada. Lamberth said he called Casada’s former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren right after learning Cothren was accused of sending racist and vulgar text messages and pursuing interns in 2021.
WSMV
TN Black Caucus calls for House Speaker to resign
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators called for the resignation of House Speaker Glen Casada in 2019. ”We’re of the mind that the legislature can’t begin to heal and can’t begin to move forward until we have a new speaker,” said Rep. G.A. Hardaway, D-Memphis.
WSMV
Physicians concerned over legal consequences of TN abortion ban
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some medical and legal experts are concerned about how Tennessee’s abortion ban will play out in court during potential lawsuits. Physicians are speaking out now that the state’s trigger law has gone into effect. Doctors rallied today in front of the Davidson County criminal...
WSMV
Healthcare in Handcuffs: TN doctors split on abortion ban
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Doctors are now prohibited from providing abortions in Tennessee. Some doctors believe it is a law that will risk patients’ lives. So they held a protest Thursday outside the Justice A.A. Birch building downtown. While some doctors say the abortion ban is a slap in the face, others view it as a victory.
Tennessee NAACP calling for an investigation into Nashville police
Tennessee NAACP officials called for an investigation into the Metro Nashville Police Department, asking for the Department of Justice to look into misconduct.
WSMV
Tennessee Black Caucus asks DOJ to investigate Casada’s office
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In a pair of letters finalized and delivered Friday, May 10, 2019 the Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators (TBCSL) requested that the U.S. Department of Justice investigate House Speaker Glen Casada’soffice. In the first letter sent to Eric S. Dreiband, the AssistantAttorney General for...
WSMV
Planned Parenthood and Gov. Lee discuss trigger ban
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Planned Parenthood said its fight is far from over in protecting women’s rights. Now that women have to make decisions that take them out of the state, it is more dangerous. In states where abortion is still legal, there are long waits for appointments. Places...
fox17.com
Ex-Tennessee speaker Glen Casada, former chief of staff arrested in conspiracy probe
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee’s disgraced former House Speaker Glen Casada and his former chief of staff have been indicted in a bribery and kickback conspiracy. Casada, 63, and Cade Cothren, 35, were indicted by a federal grand jury Monday and charged with conspiracy to commit the following offenses: theft from programs receiving federal funds; bribery and kickbacks concerning programs receiving federal funds; honest services wire fraud; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
WSMV
Abortions now illegal in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Abortions are now criminalized in Tennessee as the Human Life Protection Act takes effect. A Nashville woman who had pregnancy complications and lost her child remembers her ordeal. “It hit me pretty hard. It hit me hard when it leaked. I knew what was coming,” Rachel...
WSMV
‘It breaks my heart’; Women consider leaving TN due to abortion ban
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With the abortion ban, some women are contemplating moving away from Tennessee. Leaving Tennessee after buying a home to settle down in wasn’t a part of Laura Brown’s plan. “It breaks my heart that I have to leave this place that I have grown...
WSMV
Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee diagnosed with cancer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee made a grim announcement on Friday concerning his wife’s health. The Governor said the state’s First Lady, Maria Lee, has been diagnosed with lymphoma and she will begin treatment right away, adding that the prognosis is positive and believed to be treatable.
WSMV
Casada issues statement about his inappropriate comments, ex-Chief of Staff
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada issued a statement on Wednesday taking “complete ownership” of his inappropriate text messages about women exchanged with his former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren and expressing “my sincere disappointment” for the messages Cothrensent to another person that included racial slurs, drug use, and other inappropriate comments.
WSMV
Former intern speaks about her time working for Casada, ex-chief of staff
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada’s former interns told WSMV4 about her time in the Capitol in 2019. ”Just felt very comfortable, and it was a wonderful, really great experience,” former Casada intern Hadley Sintic said. “Kind of made me want to keep working at the legislature even after college.”
Tennessee Tribune
NAACP Calls for Investigation in MNPD Conduct
The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP (also called the Tennessee NAACP) is calling for an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice into the potential misconduct of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. A recent inquiry into police officer misconduct by the Nashville Community Oversight Board discovered that MNPD handed over altered video footage that may have been critical to the COB’s investigation.
WSMV
Pro-abortion rights advocates speak out day before trigger ban takes effect
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Congressional candidates, doctors, and pro-abortion advocates are all emphasizing that abortion is the top issue on the ballot in November. As of Thursday, it will be a crime for doctors to provide abortions in Tennessee. Some primary care physicians said it now feels like they have...
WSMV
Tennessee’s full abortion ban goes into effect Thursday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many uncertainties remain in a post-Roe world. In Tennessee, some physicians are asking questions about what their rights are ahead of a full abortion ban going into effect on Thursday. “Make no mistake. There are no exceptions in this law,” said Defense attorney Blake Ballin.
radio7media.com
