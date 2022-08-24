ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Madison Horn wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Madison Horn wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. Horn beat out Oklahoma City lawyer Jason Bollinger for the nomination.

The Stilwell-native cybersecurity professional will face off against Republican incumbent James Lankford in the general election this November.

