ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Strategy Analytics: China's Dual Credit Policy - Winners and Losers in 2021

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UAPCX_0hSimzVh00

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022--

China’s Dual Credit policy has been in place for the past several years and has been a key driver for the rapid growth of the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) segment in China. The latest Strategy Analytics Powertrain, Body, Safety & Chassis (PBCS) and Electric Vehicles Service (EVS) report, China’s Dual Credit Policy - Winners and Losers in 2021 analyzes the 2021 dual credit results at the national and OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) level, finding that only 54 OEMs reached dual credit compliance. On average, Chinese OEMs delivered a much more satisfactory result than their international competitors, such as VW, GM (General Motors), Nissan, Honda, and Toyota. OEMs like Tesla and BYD with a focus on BEVs (battery electric vehicles) posted the best results.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005863/en/

2021 Dual Credit Result by OEM (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Dual Credit policy considers Corporate Average Fuel Consumption (CAFC) and NEV (New Energy Vehicle) credits and requires all OEMs in China to achieve positive results for both. A failure to offset deficits after adopting all compliance approaches, including buying credits from the market, leads to China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) denying approval for new model production. Strategy Analytics’ analysis of the MIIT dual credit results showed a national surplus of 10.3 million CAFC credits and 6 million NEV credits in 2021. 54 OEMs reached dual credit compliance and targets are becoming ever more stringent.

“Despite the stricter fuel consumption targets and weakened credit benefits to NEVs, the positive result of 2021 was mainly contributed by a surprisingly high NEV penetration of 15%,” noted Julia An, report author and industry analyst in the PBCS and EVS Service. “The further reduction of the NEV model score and the rise of target NEV quota, as proposed by the recently released draft policy for 2024 and 2025, shows the consistency of this regulation and is no surprise for the OEMs.”

“On average, Chinese OEMs delivered a much more satisfactory result than their international competitors, such as VW, GM, Nissan, Honda, and Toyota,” observed Asif Anwar, Director of PBCS and EVS Service. “The international players need to accelerate the implementation of their electrification strategies in China to meet stricter dual credit compliance requirements.”

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

#SA_Automotive

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Part of TechInsights, our multi-discipline capabilities include industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

For more information about Strategy Analytics

Powertrain, Body, Safety & Chassis Service ( PBCS )

Electric Vehicles Service ( EVS )

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005863/en/

CONTACT: Report contacts:

European Contact: Asif Anwar, +44 (0)1908 423 635,aanwar@strategyanalytics.com

US Contact: Mark Fitzgerald, +1 617 614 0773,mfitzgerald@strategyanalytics.com

China Contact: Kevin Li, +86 186 0110 3697,kli@strategyanalytics.com

KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS CHINA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OFF-ROAD TRUCKS & SUVS AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING TRUCKING MANUFACTURING VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY BATTERIES TRANSPORT AUTOMOTIVE OTHER TECHNOLOGY EV/ELECTRIC VEHICLES CONSULTING HARDWARE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY ALTERNATIVE VEHICLES/FUELS OIL/GAS ENERGY OTHER AUTOMOTIVE GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE

SOURCE: Strategy Analytics

PUB: 08/23/2022 08:59 PM/DISC: 08/23/2022 08:59 PM

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Manchin’s ultimatum may turn the US into a battery powerhouse

That was the gist of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin’s discussions with the automotive industry regarding EV tax credits. Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, had grown increasingly concerned about China’s dominance of the lithium-ion battery market, and he told car companies that they needed to move vast swaths of the global battery supply chain out of China.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

The largest Chinese e-commerce company you have never heard of is about to enter the U.S. with a model to challenge Amazon’s dominance

Colin Huang, founder and former CEO of Pinduoduo, speaks at the company’s listing ceremony at Shanghai Tower on July 26, 2018. Chinese e-commerce company Pinduoduo improbably climbed the ranks of China’s e-commerce industry to become one of the country’s most powerful tech firms, even though it launched years later than established rivals like Alibaba and JD.com.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Credo Joins International Optical Industry Leaders at ECOC and CIOE Trade Shows

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) today announced that the Company will exhibit at both the China International Optoelectronic Exposition and the European Conference on Optical Communication in September. Credo’s optical solutions for 5G deployments, optical transport networking (OTN), passive optical networking (PON) and hyperscale data centers will all be available for demonstrations, as well active electrical cables and linecard solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005304/en/ Credo Joins International Optical Industry Leaders at ECOC and CIOE Trade Shows - Michael Girvan Lampe, Vice President of Worldwide Sales for Credo Technology Group: “Credo is thrilled that we can meet our customers in Asia and Europe in-person to introduce them to the newest members of our optical product family. CIOE and ECOC are both highly regarded as showcases for the latest developments in the optoelectronics and I look forward to joining our field teams in having meaningful, technical conversations with our customers that allow us to match current and future product offerings with their needs.” (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Automotive Manufacturing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Electric Vehicles Service#Chinese#Byd#Nev
POLITICO

The tractor seller trying to get farmers to embrace sustainability

Deere & Co. is known for its tractors. But it's also making inroads into sustainability. Madelyn Koester is a senior project manager on John Deere's sustainability team. She isn't on the equipment side; she works for Deere's digital arm, which is exploring how to make it easier and more attractive for farmers to do things like reduce herbicide use and plant cover crops to improve soil health.
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

S Korea signs $2.25 billion deal with Russia nuclear company

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has signed a 3 trillion won ($2.25 billion) contract with a Russian state-run nuclear energy company to provide components and construct turbine buildings for Egypt’s first nuclear power plant, officials said Thursday. The South Koreans hailed the deal as a triumph for their nuclear power industry, although it made for awkward optics as their American allies push an economic pressure campaign to isolate Russia over its war on Ukraine. South Korean officials said the United States was consulted in advance about the deal and that the technologies being supplied by Seoul for the project would not clash with international sanctions against Russia. According to South Korea’s presidential office and trade ministry, the state-run Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power was subcontracted by Russia’s Atomstroyexport to provide certain materials and equipment and construct turbine buildings and other structures at the plant being built in Dabaa. The Mediterranean coastal town is about 130 kilometers (80 miles) northwest of Cairo.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
NewsBreak
Nissan
The Associated Press

Taiwan: China, Russia disrupting, threatening world order

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s leader on Friday said China and Russia are “disrupting and threatening the world order” with Beijing’s recent large-scale military exercises near the island and Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. President Tsai Ing-wen was speaking during a meeting in Taipei with U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who is on the second visit by members of Congress since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip earlier this month. That visit prompted China to launch military exercises in which it fired numerous missiles and sent dozens of warplanes and naval ships to virtually surround the island. Some ships crossed the center line in the Taiwan Strait that has long been a buffer between the sides. China claims Taiwan as its own territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary. Beijing has also boosted its relations with Russia and is seen as tacitly supporting Moscow’s attack on Ukraine. “These developments demonstrate how authoritarian countries are disrupting and threatening the world order,” Tsai said.
POLITICS
insideevs.com

Report: Panasonic Plans Additional $4 Billion Battery Factory In The US

The new $4 billion EV battery plant in Kansas might not be the only one that Panasonic will build in the near future in the US. According to the Wall Street Journal (via Reuters and Bloomberg), the Japanese company is in talks to build an additional battery plant in the country, at a similar cost of $4 billion. The report is based on unofficial input from "people familiar with the matter," which means that we don't know anything for sure.
The Associated Press

Canada, Germany aim to start hydrogen shipments in 2025

STEPHENVILLE, Newfoundland (AP) — The leaders of Germany and Canada said Tuesday a new hydrogen pact will kick-start a transatlantic hydrogen supply chain, with the first deliveries expected in just three years. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed the deal in the port town of Stephenville, Newfoundland. A Canadian company has plans to build a zero-emission plant that will use wind energy to produce hydrogen and ammonia for export. Hydrogen is seen as a component of Europe’s plan to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuels, particularly in light of the war in Ukraine and recent reductions in the supply of Russian natural gas to Germany and other countries. “The market case and the need to scale up was coming and wasn’t quite here yet. Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine has meant that everything gets accelerated,” Trudeau said.
WORLD
Phys.org

China's cities leading the way on carbon reduction

Thirty-eight Chinese cities have reduced their emissions of planet-warming carbon dioxide (CO2) despite growing economies and populations for at least five years—defined as proactively peaked cities, a new study reveals. A further 21 cities have cut CO2 emissions as their economies or populations have 'declined' over the same period—defined...
CHINA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
505K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy