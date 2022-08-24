ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees RP Zack Britton to Begin Rehab Assignment

By Gary Phillips
 2 days ago

The left-hander will open for the Low-A Tampa Tarpons on Wednesday, his first in-game action since Tommy John surgery

Less than a year after undergoing Tommy John surgery, Zack Britton is ready for game action.

The left-handed reliever will begin a rehab assignment with the Low-A Tampa Tarpons on Wednesday, according to Aaron Boone. The Yankees manager told reporters that Britton will open for the minor league affiliate, and he’ll throw roughly 15 pitches.

“He really just wants to start getting into the games and into the competition of those things,” Boone said Tuesday. “Like tomorrow will probably be three hitters regardless and [they’ll] get him out. The first couple of outings will be like that, and then we’ll see how we are.”

Britton has not pitched in a professional game since Aug. 19, 2021. He underwent Tommy John surgery on Sept. 9 last year.

The Yankees have taken an understandably cautious approach with Britton, but the 34-year-old always planned on returning to the team before the end of this season.

“Honestly, when I had this surgery, there was definitely a possibility of me pitching with the team this year,” the impending free agent said in spring training . “So if everything goes as planned, hopefully that's in the cards for me.”

Right now, Britton’s plan is on track. Once he returns to the majors, the focus will turn to what he can offer the Yankees in relief.

New York’s bullpen has dealt with injuries, inconsistency and changing faces all season, and Britton could provide a stabilizing presence down the stretch if he pitches like he has in the past. The former closer recorded a 5.89 ERA over 18.1 innings last year while also dealing with a bone chip in his elbow, and he’s thrown just 37.1 innings since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

But Britton is a two-time All-Star who registered a 1.84 ERA from 2014-2020. If the Yankees can get even a fraction of that pitcher back, their pen will receive a major upgrade.

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter ( @GaryHPhillips ). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

