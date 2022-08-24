ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iontb.com

Woman critically injured in single vehicle crash overnight in Clearwater

Officers from the Clearwater Police Department continue to investigate a single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022. The crash occurred at Court Street and Ewing Avenue when police say a 57 year-old woman crashed her 2011 Cadillac. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a power pole before striking a tree.
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: Driver killed in head-on crash with tractor-trailer in Lithia

LITHIA, Fla. - A driver is dead after crashing nearly head-on into a tractor-trailer in east Hillsborough County early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in Lithia on State Road 674, east of Katie Stanaland Road. According to FHP, a 30-year-old...
LITHIA, FL
10NEWS

Crash blocks northbound lanes of I-75 in Thonotosassa

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — A crash on northbound Interstate 75 in Thonotosassa caused major delays for drivers Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on I-75 near Fletcher Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Three left lanes were blocked with traffic flowing only in the right lane....
THONOTOSASSA, FL
sarasotapd.org

Sarasota Police Department Investigating Fatality Crash

The Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal crash that happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022, in the City of Sarasota. Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of 14th Street and North Tamiami Trail (US 41). A driver of a motorcycle,...
SARASOTA, FL
iontb.com

Investigation ongoing after 14 year-old student at Countryside High School arrested for making threats

Shortly after noon on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Clearwater Police officers arrested a 14 year-old Countryside High School student on a charge of making a false report about planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction. The teenager, who lives in Oldsmar, was arrested this afternoon after several disturbing behaviors at the school, located at 3000 State Road 580.
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Fire rescue: 7 people injured in Dade City crash

DADE CITY, Fla. — Seven people are suffering from various injuries after a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Dade City. In a tweet, Pasco Fire Rescue sent out a traffic alert asking drivers to steer clear of U.S. 301 at Beth Street following a two-car crash. Out of the...
DADE CITY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Petition launched to make intersection safer after hit-and-run

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - A petition drive has begun to make the intersection where a 13-year-old girl was critically injured a week ag a little safer. A hit-and-run driver critically injured the teen, named Lilly, at the intersection of East Bay Street and Old Venice Road as she rode her bike home from school. The busy intersection is a short walk from Pine View School for the Gifted.
OSPREY, FL

