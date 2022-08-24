Read full article on original website
Related
iontb.com
Woman critically injured in single vehicle crash overnight in Clearwater
Officers from the Clearwater Police Department continue to investigate a single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022. The crash occurred at Court Street and Ewing Avenue when police say a 57 year-old woman crashed her 2011 Cadillac. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a power pole before striking a tree.
1 dead, 1 airlifted after head-on crash in Hillsborough County
One person has died and another was airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Hillsborough County Thursday night, authorities said.
fox13news.com
FHP: Driver killed in head-on crash with tractor-trailer in Lithia
LITHIA, Fla. - A driver is dead after crashing nearly head-on into a tractor-trailer in east Hillsborough County early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in Lithia on State Road 674, east of Katie Stanaland Road. According to FHP, a 30-year-old...
Sarasota man killed in motorcycle crash, police say
A Sarasota man died Monday night after a motorcycle crash on US-41, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Speed may be behind Clearwater crash that left woman in critical condition
Police said a driver is in critical condition after her car hit a pole and a tree in Clearwater early Thursday morning.
10NEWS
Crash blocks northbound lanes of I-75 in Thonotosassa
THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — A crash on northbound Interstate 75 in Thonotosassa caused major delays for drivers Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on I-75 near Fletcher Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Three left lanes were blocked with traffic flowing only in the right lane....
sarasotapd.org
Sarasota Police Department Investigating Fatality Crash
The Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal crash that happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022, in the City of Sarasota. Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of 14th Street and North Tamiami Trail (US 41). A driver of a motorcycle,...
iontb.com
Investigation ongoing after 14 year-old student at Countryside High School arrested for making threats
Shortly after noon on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Clearwater Police officers arrested a 14 year-old Countryside High School student on a charge of making a false report about planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction. The teenager, who lives in Oldsmar, was arrested this afternoon after several disturbing behaviors at the school, located at 3000 State Road 580.
FHP: Driver intentionally crashes into marked trooper's car in Tampa after I-75 chase
TAMPA, Fla. — Troopers arrested two women, one of who is accused of crashing her car into a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle after a multi-highway chase across Hillsborough County. The Lakeland Police Department says around 1:16 p.m. Monday, three women walked into an Ulta Beauty location in North Lakeland...
10NEWS
Construction project in the works after bicyclist was injured on crosswalk in Sarasota
A 13-year-old was injured in a hit-and-run crash in the crosswalk area of East Bay Street and Old Venice Road. The accused driver was arrested.
Man on scooter dies in crash at intersection of U.S. 301 and Selmon Expressway
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 301 in Hillsborough County.
Fire rescue: 7 people injured in Dade City crash
DADE CITY, Fla. — Seven people are suffering from various injuries after a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Dade City. In a tweet, Pasco Fire Rescue sent out a traffic alert asking drivers to steer clear of U.S. 301 at Beth Street following a two-car crash. Out of the...
Sarasota man hospitalized after crashing car into a garage
A 64-year-old man has serious injuries after Florida Highway Patrol says he crashed his car into the garage of a home in Sarasota .
Man charged with killing 1-year-old during bath, Tampa police say
The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office said the child had head injuries and injuries to the abdomen.
fox13news.com
Second suspect at Odessa daycare center arrested after being caught on camera abusing child, deputies say
ODESSA, Fla. - Days after arresting the co-owner of the Children's Land of Imagination Academy, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teacher and employee at the school after they say she was seen on surveillance video physically abusing a child. According to HCSO, Tara Ballou, 28,...
Driver dead after near head-on crash with semi-truck in Lithia
The crash happened in the area of State Road 674 and Katie Stanaland Road at about 6 a.m.
Mysuncoast.com
Petition launched to make intersection safer after hit-and-run
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - A petition drive has begun to make the intersection where a 13-year-old girl was critically injured a week ag a little safer. A hit-and-run driver critically injured the teen, named Lilly, at the intersection of East Bay Street and Old Venice Road as she rode her bike home from school. The busy intersection is a short walk from Pine View School for the Gifted.
North Port construction site draws trespassing fossil hunters, raising safety concerns
Construction at a massive development site in North Port is drawing trespassing fossil hunters that are raising safety concerns across the development.
Suspect in custody after 2 Florida officers stabbed in knife attack: report
Both officers were taken to an area trauma center.
Deputies investigating death at Tampa hotel
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death at a hotel in Tampa Wednesday morning.
Comments / 0