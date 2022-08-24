OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - A petition drive has begun to make the intersection where a 13-year-old girl was critically injured a week ag a little safer. A hit-and-run driver critically injured the teen, named Lilly, at the intersection of East Bay Street and Old Venice Road as she rode her bike home from school. The busy intersection is a short walk from Pine View School for the Gifted.

OSPREY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO