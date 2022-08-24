AUSTIN, Texas - A 52-year-old woman has been charged with a third-degree felony after striking a cyclist with her car in South Austin. According to the arrest affidavit, a University of Texas at Austin police officer was traveling westbound on W SH 71 around 9:59 p.m. on August 22, 2022. The officer noticed a vehicle in front of him unable to stay within a single lane of traffic. The officer turned his dash camera on, and just as the officer began recording, the vehicle in front of him veered out of the lane, striking a male on a bicycle.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO