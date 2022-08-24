Read full article on original website
Austin nonprofit giving away free bikes to Uvalde students
AUSTIN, Texas - Operation Get Out, an Austin nonprofit organization, is gifting new bicycles to 3rd-6th grade students in Uvalde. The organizations says it is teaming up with The Move, a sports podcast by Lance Armstrong, JB Hager and George Hincapie, to transport 800 brand-new bikes from Austin to Uvalde.
Circuit of the Americas hosting Cars and Coffee
AUSTIN, Texas - Circuit of The Americas is hosting one of the largest car meetups in the country. Cars and Coffee will be held on Sunday, August 28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Car enthusiasts of all ages are invited to check out cars of different makes and models in front of the Main Grandstand in Lot A at COTA,
Austin woman flees crash scene, leaves 4-year-old child behind to crawl out of rolled vehicle
AUSTIN, Texas - A 35-year-old Austin woman is behind bars after she fled the scene of a collision, leaving her four-year-old son behind to crawl out of a rolled-over vehicle by himself. Yolanda Olvera has been charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid and is in the Travis County...
1 dead after box truck collides with 5 stopped vehicles in Southwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A 52-year-old woman has died following a six-vehicle collision in Southwest Austin. Austin Police Department says officers responded to the collision in the 8600 block of Highway 71 eastbound around 5:03 a.m. on August 22. A box truck driver was approaching the Covered Bridge and Hwy 71...
Man arrested for death of Round Rock 18-year-old at skate park
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The man responsible for shooting and killing 18-year-old Arturo Granados in Round Rock in April 2022, has been arrested. Nicholas Carter-Cain, 19, has been charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony. RRPD says around 9:40 p.m. on April 19, officers responded to a report of a man...
Billboards in California tell citizens to not move to Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Billboards have been popping up around California, urging citizens not to move to Texas. These billboards go on to say the Texas miracle died following the Uvalde school shooting. Katie Narajo, the chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, chair of the Travis County...
Man dies in North Austin shooting; police looking for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - A man has died after he was shot in North Austin earlier this month, says the Austin Police Department. APD says officers responded to a call about the shooting at the Citgo at 1600 Ohlen Road just after 8 a.m. August 9. When they arrived, officers found two victims who were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
Woman facing multiple charges after striking cyclist with vehicle in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A 52-year-old woman has been charged with a third-degree felony after striking a cyclist with her car in South Austin. According to the arrest affidavit, a University of Texas at Austin police officer was traveling westbound on W SH 71 around 9:59 p.m. on August 22, 2022. The officer noticed a vehicle in front of him unable to stay within a single lane of traffic. The officer turned his dash camera on, and just as the officer began recording, the vehicle in front of him veered out of the lane, striking a male on a bicycle.
Cedar Park police warn residents of scam callers demanding money, threatening arrest
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Cedar Park Police Department is warning residents to beware of scam callers posing as police officers. CPPD says the scam callers are using what appears to be a CPPD phone number and asking for thousands of dollars over the phone. The scammers are allegedly threatening arrest to those who do not pay them.
Fentanyl a 'crisis' in Hays County due to rising number of overdoses, officials say
KYLE, Texas - Hays CISD says a high school sophomore died from a suspected fentanyl overdose this past weekend. School and city officials are now calling this a crisis as this continues to affect more and more children. According to Chief Jeff Barnett, the Kyle Police Department has responded to...
3 Hays CISD students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in the last month
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - Kyle police is warning parents and teenagers of the dangers of fentanyl after three teens died in the last month. A 15-year-old high school sophomore died Saturday from a suspected fentanyl overdose in San Marcos. Hays CISD said the other two suspected overdose deaths involve 17-year-old...
1 person taken into custody after shooting involving 'multiple people' in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) responded to a shooting involving multiple people Thursday night. Police said the shooting happened in the 2600 blk of E 7th St. One person left the scene and was found across from Dell Seton Hospital at 15th and Red River St. A...
Person of interest in Auditorium Shores homicide in custody: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is investigating a homicide at a park in Auditorium Shores. Police say just before 7 a.m., they responded to a check welfare call in the 800 block of West Riverside Drive. When officers arrived they found an unresponsive male with trauma to his head.
Woman arrested for intoxication assault in deadly North Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas - A 25-year-old woman was arrested for intoxication assault and aggravated assault following a deadly crash in North Austin, police said. Austin police said on Tuesday, August 9, around midnight, officers responded to an emergency call in the 12500 block of N IH 35 NB SVRD. A preliminary...
Leander man arrested, charged with murder for incident in Jonestown
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was charged with murder following an incident in June. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said around 3:30 a.m., on June 28, deputies responded to a call of a dead person in the 11200 block of Beach Rd. in Jonestown. The 911 caller, 43-year-old Matthew...
Indecent assault of University of Texas student, police look for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - Authorities are looking for the suspect in an indecent assault that happened off-campus to a UT student on August 23. At around midnight, the University of Texas Police Department says it responded to the incident in the 400 block of West Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Officials...
San Antonio man arrested after deputies find 10 kilos of cocaine hidden in car
FLATONIA, Texas - A San Antonio man has been arrested after Fayette County Sheriff's deputies found 10 kilos of cocaine hidden throughout his car. FCSO says that one of their drug interdiction investigators conducted a traffic stop on the car on I-10 near Flatonia around noon August 23 for a traffic violation.
FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week: LBJ vs Manor
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Friday night lights are returning to Austin, and there's no larger Week 1 match-up to get the 2022 high school football season kicked off across the area than east Travis County rivals LBJ and Manor going head-to-head at Mustang Stadium in Manor. These talented rivals are...
Taylor Swift course to be offered at University of Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - University of Texas at Austin students will have the opportunity to take a course studying Taylor Swift’s written lyrics. The brand-new course for Fall 2022, "Literary Contests and Contexts — The Taylor Swift Songbook," will be taught by Dr. Elizabeth Scala. According to a post...
Texas Longhorns hope for big things from Byron Murphy this season
AUSTIN, Texas - "He just got better at his game, literally, I feel he's the best defensive player we have on the team and all he did was just put another year, take more coaching from Coach (Bo) Davis. He's a vet now, even though he's a sophomore," says University of Texas Longhorns' football senior defensive lineman Keondre Coburn.
