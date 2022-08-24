ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin nonprofit giving away free bikes to Uvalde students

AUSTIN, Texas - Operation Get Out, an Austin nonprofit organization, is gifting new bicycles to 3rd-6th grade students in Uvalde. The organizations says it is teaming up with The Move, a sports podcast by Lance Armstrong, JB Hager and George Hincapie, to transport 800 brand-new bikes from Austin to Uvalde.
UVALDE, TX
Circuit of the Americas hosting Cars and Coffee

AUSTIN, Texas - Circuit of The Americas is hosting one of the largest car meetups in the country. Cars and Coffee will be held on Sunday, August 28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Car enthusiasts of all ages are invited to check out cars of different makes and models in front of the Main Grandstand in Lot A at COTA,
AUSTIN, TX
1 dead after box truck collides with 5 stopped vehicles in Southwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A 52-year-old woman has died following a six-vehicle collision in Southwest Austin. Austin Police Department says officers responded to the collision in the 8600 block of Highway 71 eastbound around 5:03 a.m. on August 22. A box truck driver was approaching the Covered Bridge and Hwy 71...
AUSTIN, TX
Man arrested for death of Round Rock 18-year-old at skate park

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The man responsible for shooting and killing 18-year-old Arturo Granados in Round Rock in April 2022, has been arrested. Nicholas Carter-Cain, 19, has been charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony. RRPD says around 9:40 p.m. on April 19, officers responded to a report of a man...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Billboards in California tell citizens to not move to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Billboards have been popping up around California, urging citizens not to move to Texas. These billboards go on to say the Texas miracle died following the Uvalde school shooting. Katie Narajo, the chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, chair of the Travis County...
TEXAS STATE
Man dies in North Austin shooting; police looking for suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - A man has died after he was shot in North Austin earlier this month, says the Austin Police Department. APD says officers responded to a call about the shooting at the Citgo at 1600 Ohlen Road just after 8 a.m. August 9. When they arrived, officers found two victims who were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
AUSTIN, TX
Woman facing multiple charges after striking cyclist with vehicle in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A 52-year-old woman has been charged with a third-degree felony after striking a cyclist with her car in South Austin. According to the arrest affidavit, a University of Texas at Austin police officer was traveling westbound on W SH 71 around 9:59 p.m. on August 22, 2022. The officer noticed a vehicle in front of him unable to stay within a single lane of traffic. The officer turned his dash camera on, and just as the officer began recording, the vehicle in front of him veered out of the lane, striking a male on a bicycle.
AUSTIN, TX
Person of interest in Auditorium Shores homicide in custody: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is investigating a homicide at a park in Auditorium Shores. Police say just before 7 a.m., they responded to a check welfare call in the 800 block of West Riverside Drive. When officers arrived they found an unresponsive male with trauma to his head.
AUSTIN, TX
Woman arrested for intoxication assault in deadly North Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas - A 25-year-old woman was arrested for intoxication assault and aggravated assault following a deadly crash in North Austin, police said. Austin police said on Tuesday, August 9, around midnight, officers responded to an emergency call in the 12500 block of N IH 35 NB SVRD. A preliminary...
AUSTIN, TX
Leander man arrested, charged with murder for incident in Jonestown

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was charged with murder following an incident in June. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said around 3:30 a.m., on June 28, deputies responded to a call of a dead person in the 11200 block of Beach Rd. in Jonestown. The 911 caller, 43-year-old Matthew...
LEANDER, TX
Indecent assault of University of Texas student, police look for suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - Authorities are looking for the suspect in an indecent assault that happened off-campus to a UT student on August 23. At around midnight, the University of Texas Police Department says it responded to the incident in the 400 block of West Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Officials...
AUSTIN, TX
FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week: LBJ vs Manor

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Friday night lights are returning to Austin, and there's no larger Week 1 match-up to get the 2022 high school football season kicked off across the area than east Travis County rivals LBJ and Manor going head-to-head at Mustang Stadium in Manor. These talented rivals are...
MANOR, TX
Taylor Swift course to be offered at University of Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - University of Texas at Austin students will have the opportunity to take a course studying Taylor Swift’s written lyrics. The brand-new course for Fall 2022, "Literary Contests and Contexts — The Taylor Swift Songbook," will be taught by Dr. Elizabeth Scala. According to a post...
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Longhorns hope for big things from Byron Murphy this season

AUSTIN, Texas - "He just got better at his game, literally, I feel he's the best defensive player we have on the team and all he did was just put another year, take more coaching from Coach (Bo) Davis. He's a vet now, even though he's a sophomore," says University of Texas Longhorns' football senior defensive lineman Keondre Coburn.
AUSTIN, TX

