Police investigating shooting at Troy park
TROY — Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Troy hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police responded to Troy Community Park on Adams Street Wednesday evening after receiving reports of shots fired at 7:21 p.m. Minutes later dispatchers received reports that a...
Decaying body of missing Ohio man found in garage under boards
DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- The decaying body of a missing 44-year-old man was found in a garage after a woman allegedly noticed a foul odor coming from his house. A woman told police on Thursday, Aug. 18, that a man she knew had been missing since July 14, WDTN-TV reports. She reportedly went to his old residence to check up on him and smelled the odor of a dead body.
WLWT 5
Middletown community concerned less about house fire, more on suspect charged
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A house was destroyed after an overnight fire Sunday in Middletown. After completing an investigation, officials with Manchester Fire said it was intentionally set. Sunday night the house was engulfed in flames but surrounding neighbors have no significant damage. Around 11:30 p.m., Middletown police and fire...
WLWT 5
Police: Two arrests made in hit-and-run death of well known Covington woman
NEWPORT, Ky. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Newport over the weekend. It happened around 12:24 a.m. when two cyclists were crossing the 11th Street Bridge from Newport into Covington. One of the cyclists, identified as Gloria San Miguel, was killed by a hit-and-run driver.
Man struck, killed by two cars identified
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, 28-year-old Terrence Bass was in the road near his residence at Fotip Lane and Cornell Drive when he was struck by a Ford Focus. A bystander attempted to help Bass, but both were hit by a second vehicle.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a house fire in Warren County
FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night. The fire is located at 9679 Williams Drive in Warren County and was reported around 8:56 p.m. According to reports, black smoke is coming from the garage that is connected to...
Fox 19
Warren County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify suspects after 5 vehicles stolen
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after five vehicles were stolen on Aug. 22 in a Deerfield Township neighborhood. Each vehicle was stolen from the Montclaire Subdivision on the same night, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicles were left unlocked with...
WKRC
Man arrested for Newport hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run. On August 20 at 12:30 a.m., police were called to the 11th Street Bridge where a bicyclist was hit by a car. The bicyclist lost her life in the accident. Police gathered footage from the...
WKRC
Second arrest made in West End shooting death
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A second person is under arrest for the shooting death of a man in the West End. Cincinnati Police say they arrested Frank Bracey-Turner Wednesday afternoon. Police say Aaron Zander was shot early on the morning of July 31. He was found at the Stanley...
Suspect arrested after body found in Dayton garage
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called the police saying that a man she knows had been missing since July 14. She said she had gone to his old address at 408 Burkhardt Ave. where she smelled what she believe to be a decaying body.
Emergency road closure issued in front of elementary school in Clearcreek Township
WARREN COUNTY — The Warren County Engineer’s Office issued an emergency road closure on Wednesday. Effective immediately, Lytle-Five Points Road will be closed to through traffic between Evan Court and Sycamore Trails Drive. The closure area is in front of Five Points Elementary School between their two driveways....
Fox 19
Body identified as Colerain woman missing since May, coroner confirms
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner confirms a body found in a wooded area of Colerain Township is that of a woman missing since May. Lindsay Bass’ body was found near Dry Ridge Road on Aug. 16, close to the same place she was last seen, the Colerain Police Department said.
WLWT 5
A crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing delays along I-275
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-275 in Sharonville has been cleared by police. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. An overturned vehicle is blocking lanes on the interstate in Sharonville, Thursday evening. The three left lanes along northbound I-275 between Mosteller Road...
WKRC
Police hope unusual vehicle leads to gas thief who targeted church
CORRYVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police want to identify the man who stole gas from vehicles at a Corryville church. Police say the thief targeted two vans at 220 William Howard Taft Road on August 13 between 6:30 and 7:30 in the morning. That address comes back to Peoples Church.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking lanes along State Route 28 in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along State Route 28 near I-275 in Milford has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along a State Route near the interstate in Milford, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to...
WKRC
Baby goes home with family after nearly 2 years in the hospital
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - In June, Local 12 introduced you to a local mom trying to bring her son home from the hospital after nearly two years. Because of the nursing shortage, she could not find anyone to provide the home care her son needed, so she enrolled in nursing school herself. The family's prayers have finally been answered and little Amir is home.
1 person arrested from Sunday night fire in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN — One person has been arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated arson from Sunday night’s house fire on Manchester Road in Middletown, according to a media release. Police and fire crews were dispatched to the 1700 block of Manchester Road at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday...
linknky.com
No one hurt after incident involving armed, suicidal male near Walton school
Walton-Verona Independent Schools issued a statement Wednesday regarding an armed man threatening suicide near the Walton-Verona High School campus. The school district sent a statement to its Facebook page, telling the community that a “man who lives near our Walton campus experienced a mental health emergency” around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
WKRC
3 Colerain firefighters receive coveted award for 2021 river rescue
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Three Colerain Township firefighters were honored Thursday, not for fighting fires, but for their prowess on the water. All three took part in a daring rescue in 2021, saving a kayaker from a raging river and almost getting swept away themselves. Lt. Kris Prosser, Capt....
Fox 19
Child headed to school on bicycle struck by car in NKY
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - A child was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle to school Wednesday morning, City of Edgewood Police say. Police say the juvenile was at the intersection of Edgemar Drive and Dudley Road around 7 a.m. A vehicle that was turning from Edgemar onto Dudley...
