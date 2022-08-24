ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesville, OH

WHIO Dayton

Police investigating shooting at Troy park

TROY — Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Troy hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police responded to Troy Community Park on Adams Street Wednesday evening after receiving reports of shots fired at 7:21 p.m. Minutes later dispatchers received reports that a...
truecrimedaily

Decaying body of missing Ohio man found in garage under boards

DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- The decaying body of a missing 44-year-old man was found in a garage after a woman allegedly noticed a foul odor coming from his house. A woman told police on Thursday, Aug. 18, that a man she knew had been missing since July 14, WDTN-TV reports. She reportedly went to his old residence to check up on him and smelled the odor of a dead body.
WDTN

Man struck, killed by two cars identified

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, 28-year-old Terrence Bass was in the road near his residence at Fotip Lane and Cornell Drive when he was struck by a Ford Focus. A bystander attempted to help Bass, but both were hit by a second vehicle.
WLWT 5

Crews responding to reports of a house fire in Warren County

FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night. The fire is located at 9679 Williams Drive in Warren County and was reported around 8:56 p.m. According to reports, black smoke is coming from the garage that is connected to...
WKRC

Man arrested for Newport hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run. On August 20 at 12:30 a.m., police were called to the 11th Street Bridge where a bicyclist was hit by a car. The bicyclist lost her life in the accident. Police gathered footage from the...
WKRC

Second arrest made in West End shooting death

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A second person is under arrest for the shooting death of a man in the West End. Cincinnati Police say they arrested Frank Bracey-Turner Wednesday afternoon. Police say Aaron Zander was shot early on the morning of July 31. He was found at the Stanley...
WDTN

Suspect arrested after body found in Dayton garage

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called the police saying that a man she knows had been missing since July 14. She said she had gone to his old address at 408 Burkhardt Ave. where she smelled what she believe to be a decaying body.
WLWT 5

A crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing delays along I-275

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-275 in Sharonville has been cleared by police. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. An overturned vehicle is blocking lanes on the interstate in Sharonville, Thursday evening. The three left lanes along northbound I-275 between Mosteller Road...
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking lanes along State Route 28 in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along State Route 28 near I-275 in Milford has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along a State Route near the interstate in Milford, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to...
WKRC

Baby goes home with family after nearly 2 years in the hospital

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - In June, Local 12 introduced you to a local mom trying to bring her son home from the hospital after nearly two years. Because of the nursing shortage, she could not find anyone to provide the home care her son needed, so she enrolled in nursing school herself. The family's prayers have finally been answered and little Amir is home.
linknky.com

No one hurt after incident involving armed, suicidal male near Walton school

Walton-Verona Independent Schools issued a statement Wednesday regarding an armed man threatening suicide near the Walton-Verona High School campus. The school district sent a statement to its Facebook page, telling the community that a “man who lives near our Walton campus experienced a mental health emergency” around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Fox 19

Child headed to school on bicycle struck by car in NKY

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - A child was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle to school Wednesday morning, City of Edgewood Police say. Police say the juvenile was at the intersection of Edgemar Drive and Dudley Road around 7 a.m. A vehicle that was turning from Edgemar onto Dudley...
