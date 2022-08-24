Read full article on original website
Zabawa — Polish heritage festival returns to Erie
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Zabawa, Erie’s celebration of Polish heritage, will be held this weekend. The event begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, and runs until 10 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the celebration begins at noon and again runs until 10 p.m. Finally, on Sunday, Aug. 28, Zabawa will be from 11 a.m. to […]
Ailing historical tree at Asbury Woods to be cut down
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Asbury Woods will soon part ways with a longstanding tree. The tree is a silver maple. It stands in the front lawn of the Nature Center at Asbury Woods (4105 Asbury Road). And it was planted more than 100 years ago by the original benefactor of Asbury Woods, Otto Behrend. According to Asbury […]
thevillagerny.com
Era Ends in Bemus Point, NY: 142 Years in the Family
Hotel Lenhart defied the odds. When George Anson Johnston, Jr. died in 2001, management of the Hotel Lenhart passed to his niece and nephew, Bebe Johnston and John Lenhart Johnston, Jr. and John’s wife Deborah, from the third generation to the fourth. Bebe and John’s parents, John and Jane Johnston, managed the hotel with George until they passed away in 1999 and 2000. Only three percent of family-owned businesses survive into the fourth generation.
Erie hiking trail designated as 2022 Great Greenway Trail
It’s the first time that an Erie hiking spot will be designated as a 2022 Great Greenway Trail. The Four Mile Creek Trail at the Wintergreen Gorge will receive the honor. Each year the Pennsylvania chapter of the American Planning Association chooses great places in a variety of categories. The Great Greenway Trail is one […]
Titusville Herald
Hydetown was the place to fill your tank
I call this column “The Hydetown Bridge,” not because I always hung out on the bridge. It was my desire for this column to be a “Bridge” to the past. I always loved history — especially local history. I used to love sitting in Grandpa’s gas station listening to some old timers swapping stories about the Hydetown they grew up in.
Titusville Herald
‘Spartansburg Events’ organization supports community
Ben Byler and Amanda Slaney, of Spartansburg, have established a new nonprofit organization called Spartansburg Events with the goal of making a difference in the Spartansburg community. While the Spartansburg Community Foundation continues to work on the big things — renovating and restoring the Sparta Grange Hall, an annual community...
Waterford restaurant hopes to help the community, businesses
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One Waterford restaurant is hoping to help its customers and other businesses during these turbulent economic times. Just on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world was hit by a period of inflation the likes of which it hadn’t seen in some 40 years. That’s hit everything from fuel prices to grocery […]
Meadville community can replace old license plates at free event
The Meadville City Police Department is teaming up with a local AAA branch to help the community replace old license plates. Fontaine Glenn was live this morning from the control room with more on today’s event. A similar event was held in Erie last Friday that had an overwhelming turnout and now Meadville area residents […]
ANNA Shelter remains busy tending to 31 rescued Jack Russell Terriers
The ANNA Shelter has been very busy this week trying to find some good homes for its rescued Jack Russell Terriers. Last week, the shelter’s humane officer responded to a call that about 31 Jack Russell Terriers were inside a Crawford County home and in need of help. The dogs were found in horrible living […]
Vacant Erie Business Center to be transformed into online charter school
The former Erie Business Center on West 9th Street remains vacant. However, a plan to transform it into an online charter school is still in the works. In June of 2021, Harrisburg-based Commonwealth Charter Academy purchased the building for $600,000. The plan was to have it up and running by this school year, but supply […]
erienewsnow.com
Second Annual Koi Drag Racing Show Takes Place at the Crawford County Fair
The Crawford County Fair drew in a big crowd Wednesday night, as visitors took in the second annual Koi Drag Racing show at the fairgrounds. The racing group brought dirt drag racing to the fair with all different kinds of vehicles hitting the track. Drivers entertained the crowd with their...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Quaker Steak & Lube to Close; New Restaurant Planned for Former IHOP on W. 12th
Quaker Steak & Lube in Summit Township will close next month, Scott Enterprises owner Nick Scott Sr. told Erie News Now on Tuesday. The last day will be Sept. 18. The decision is not due to a lack of business, Scott said. Another business, which will be announced soon, will...
erienewsnow.com
City of Titusville Hires New Trash Collector after Raccoon Refuse Closure
The City of Titusville now has a new trash collector following the closure of Raccoon Refuse. Mayor Jon Crouch declared a public health emergency for Titusville on Thursday afternoon. In doing so, he was able to skip the bidding process and hire Tri-County Industries to collect the city's garbage. Ten...
explore venango
PennDOT Honors Two Local Men as Star of Excellence Recipients
OIL CITY, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Tuesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. (Pictured above: Mike Hanna, left, and Todd Palmer, right.) Two employees from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents...
erienewsnow.com
EMTA Bus Route Changes to Take Effect Starting Saturday
Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) is making bus route adjustments, which will go into effect Saturday. Route 33 - Presque Isle Express - Seasonal service to end. University services routes 17, 18, 19 and PennWest Edinboro Express to return when fall semester classes begin at each university. Riders can go...
Penn
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Erie metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Erie, PA metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
erienewsnow.com
Union City Secures Temporary Garbage Service Following Raccoon Refuse Closure
Union City Borough secured a temporary garbage service in the wake of Raccoon Refuse's closure, according to an update Tuesday. Kicker Disposal will provide service until the bidding process is complete, and a contracted service has been secured. The Borough will be divided into four sections. Pickups will start late...
Two hospitalized in overnight motorcycle accident in Erie
Two people were taken to the hospital following an accident in Erie overnight. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of East 12th Street and Hess Ave. Two people were reportedly on the motorcycle when the driver lost control, crashing the vehicle. Witnesses tell us the man driving and his female passenger were […]
New cellphone sites in Crawford, Warren counties
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Select residents in Crawford and Warren counties may notice a faster cellphone signal. AT&T has expanded its 5G network in 13 Pennsylvania Counties including in Crawford and Warren counties. In Crawford County, a new site in Titusville is expected to improve coverage and capacity along Route 89 and Route 27. In Warren County, […]
Puppy purchase goes wrong when chihuahua isn’t delivered
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A McKean Township resident recently was scammed while attempting to purchase a puppy. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the 59-year-old McKean man attempted to buy a puppy through Facebook on the “Chihuahua Puppies” page. The seller reportedly wanted $400 in Amazon gift cards as the form of payment. The victim bought […]
