SFGate
Napco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $7.5 million. The Amityville, New York-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. The security products and software company posted revenue of $43.2 million in the period. For the year, the...
SFGate
Pachama CEO talks holding carbon emitters accountable
Diego Saez Gil co-founded climate technology startup Pachama in 2018 at a time when big corporations in Silicon Valley and elsewhere were looking for ways to offset their carbon emissions through forest conservation. Saez Gil grew up near the Yungas forest region of northwest Argentina. His longtime interest in South...
SFGate
Stocks open lower on Wall Street, adding to recent losses
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, continuing to add to their losses following a drop last week as traders realized how determined the Federal Reserve is to keep interest rates high to fight inflation. Technology companies and banks had some of the biggest losses in the early going Monday. This week investors will get more updates on the economy including the government’s monthly jobs report on Friday and a reading on consumer confidence Tuesday from the Conference Board. European markets were also lower and Asian markets closed lower overnight. Treasury yields were higher.
