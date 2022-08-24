Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
Australia to carry out token mapping ahead of digital assets consultation
The Australian digital assets market will soon get more regulatory clarity with the government laying out plans to carry out digital tokens mapping, which will be used to make more targeted regulations to safeguard consumers. According to the Sydney Morning Herald report, the initiative will be conducted by the Department...
coingeek.com
India presses ahead with CBDC pilot run on wholesale business
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revealed further details of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) rollout plans. According to a report by Business Standard, the pilot testing of the digital rupee will kick off as planned in the 2022-2023 fiscal year but will be introduced to wholesale businesses.
coingeek.com
Levy on digital asset airdrops sought in South Korea
South Korea’s Ministry of Strategy and Finance (MOSF) has clarified that digital assets obtained by way of airdrops are subject to the Inheritance and Gift Tax Act. This tax regime requires recipients of gifts, donations, and inheritance with economic value to pay between 10% to 50% levy on their windfall.
coingeek.com
Australia mulls digital asset-based online betting
Australia’s primary regulator of online sports betting is asking local operators to help craft rules for wagering with blockchain-based digital assets. The Northern Territory Racing Commission (NTRC), which counts among its licensees all of Australia’s major online sportsbooks, has issued a draft regulatory framework that would permit its licensees to both accept wagers made with ‘cryptocurrencies’ and pay out ‘crypto’ winnings to lucky punters.
RELATED PEOPLE
crowdfundinsider.com
Lirium to Support Digital Asset Access for Mexican Fintech, Expands LatAm Operations
Lirium, a licensed provider of B2B2C digital asset access solutions, will begin powering digital currency access and settlement services for Mexican digital wallet Albit, reaching “more than 2 million customers.”. Lirium already partners “with financial services companies in Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.”. Lirium’s white...
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness
A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Meet the CEO of Finblox, a Hong Kong-based crypto lender serving a region with some of the highest fintech adoption in the world
Finblox, a crypto investment platform founded in 2021, has raised $4 million to become a rising star in Southeast Asia. Cofounder and CEO Peter Hoang says the firm offers users easy access to their wealth through crypto. This article is part of "Master Your Crypto," a series from Insider helping...
IN THIS ARTICLE
coingeek.com
CFTC to double down on consumer education for retail digital asset investors
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has pledged to double down on educating retail digital assets investors to protect the faction of the market, which is made up of a significant population of minorities that are underserved by the financial system. According to remarks made by CFTC commissioner Kristen Johnston,...
coingeek.com
SEC chief Gary Gensler fires warning shot at ‘crypto’ companies
Gary Gensler is coming after digital currency companies. In his recent opinion piece published on the Wall Street Journal, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fired a warning shot at the digital currency industry. Business compliance. Gensler’s main message for digital currency businesses was that just because...
coingeek.com
Philippines: 2 more digital banks commence operations after central bank approval
The Philippines now has two more digital banks, bringing the total number to six. This is after the country’s central bank issued licenses to GoTyme and UnionDigital Bank, which have commenced operations. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) announced on August 24 that all six digital banks are now...
coingeek.com
Gbemi Akande: Finding blockchain opportunities in Africa
Pacer Ventures, co-founded by Gbemi Akande, is a venture fund that is focused on Africa, but not exclusively on blockchain projects. “However,” Gbemi says, “we’ve taken a lot of interest in blockchain businesses in the past few months because of the growing opportunity we see there.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside the Push to Draft Globally Consistent Stablecoin Regulation
Whatever shape countries’ stablecoin regulations finally take will be heavily influenced by several influential international financial organizations that have been encouraging countries to do two things: Act together and act fast. On May 20, the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting called for “swift development and implementation...
u.today
Binance Announces XRP Rewards, 111 Trillion SHIB Could be Burned in Months, John Deaton Predicts Shocking Thing about Ripple Lawsuit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past day. Good news for Binance users: The world’s biggest exchange in terms of daily trading volume announced new rewards in the form of XRP for those who complete its courses and quizzes. The special offer lasts from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30. As recently reported by U.Today, Binance DeFi Staking added support for XRP, which allows users to "stake" their XRP and earn up to 1.40% APR in rewards. Binance also announced the addition of XRP as a means of payment with the Binance Card, making it available to over 60 million merchants globally through this integration.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Fear Returns to Crypto Markets as Bitcoin Plunges Most in 2 Months
Price Point: After almost reaching highs of $25,000 earlier this week, bitcoin has dropped to $21,400, and crypto traders suffered $600 million of liquidations of leveraged bets because of margin calls. Market Moves: Is Filecoin network's incentive plan sustainable? CoinDesk's Jimmy He dives in. Chart of The Day: The U.S....
Asset managers to offer fund tokens despite crypto turmoil
LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Investors in crypto have endured wild moves in recent months, but this has not fazed asset managers who are preparing to use the blockchain technology behind cryptocurrencies to break funds into bite-sized units, or tokens, to sell to small savers.
CNBC
Coinbase CEO says crypto exchange has ongoing plans to cut costs and is actively engaged with regulators
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong told CNBC the company is taking a close look at where it can cut costs as industry and economic challenges continue to surface. Armstrong said the current downturn is reminiscent of what the company has dealt with in the past. The CEO said he expects to...
Crypto firms say US sanctions limit use of privacy software
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department is facing pushback from the cryptocurrency industry over sanctions imposed on a firm accused of helping to launder billions of dollars — with some funds going to North Korean hackers. Earlier this month, the Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the virtual currency...
Australia’s Afterpay, Westpac End 2-Year Partnership
Australian payments company Afterpay has ended its partnership with Westpac Banking after Afterpay canceled a smartphone app it was running with the bank. Afterpay will instead focus on integrating its products with those of new owner Block — formerly Square — meaning it will close “Money,” the personal finance app it began running with Westpac last year, Reuters reported Friday (Aug. 26).
Regulators Fine Major Banks for Using WhatsApp, Explained
Big banks like JPMorgan (JPM) and Bank of America (BOFA) are seeing massive fines for using the encrypted communication tool WhatsApp. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) are spearheading fines in an effort to maintain transparency in the financial industry. Big banks are using...
Comments / 0