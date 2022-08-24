ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Australia to carry out token mapping ahead of digital assets consultation

The Australian digital assets market will soon get more regulatory clarity with the government laying out plans to carry out digital tokens mapping, which will be used to make more targeted regulations to safeguard consumers. According to the Sydney Morning Herald report, the initiative will be conducted by the Department...
India presses ahead with CBDC pilot run on wholesale business

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revealed further details of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) rollout plans. According to a report by Business Standard, the pilot testing of the digital rupee will kick off as planned in the 2022-2023 fiscal year but will be introduced to wholesale businesses.
Levy on digital asset airdrops sought in South Korea

South Korea’s Ministry of Strategy and Finance (MOSF) has clarified that digital assets obtained by way of airdrops are subject to the Inheritance and Gift Tax Act. This tax regime requires recipients of gifts, donations, and inheritance with economic value to pay between 10% to 50% levy on their windfall.
Australia mulls digital asset-based online betting

Australia’s primary regulator of online sports betting is asking local operators to help craft rules for wagering with blockchain-based digital assets. The Northern Territory Racing Commission (NTRC), which counts among its licensees all of Australia’s major online sportsbooks, has issued a draft regulatory framework that would permit its licensees to both accept wagers made with ‘cryptocurrencies’ and pay out ‘crypto’ winnings to lucky punters.
Lirium to Support Digital Asset Access for Mexican Fintech, Expands LatAm Operations

Lirium, a licensed provider of B2B2C digital asset access solutions, will begin powering digital currency access and settlement services for Mexican digital wallet Albit, reaching “more than 2 million customers.”. Lirium already partners “with financial services companies in Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.”. Lirium’s white...
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes

Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness

A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
CFTC to double down on consumer education for retail digital asset investors

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has pledged to double down on educating retail digital assets investors to protect the faction of the market, which is made up of a significant population of minorities that are underserved by the financial system. According to remarks made by CFTC commissioner Kristen Johnston,...
SEC chief Gary Gensler fires warning shot at ‘crypto’ companies

Gary Gensler is coming after digital currency companies. In his recent opinion piece published on the Wall Street Journal, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fired a warning shot at the digital currency industry. Business compliance. Gensler’s main message for digital currency businesses was that just because...
Gbemi Akande: Finding blockchain opportunities in Africa

Pacer Ventures, co-founded by Gbemi Akande, is a venture fund that is focused on Africa, but not exclusively on blockchain projects. “However,” Gbemi says, “we’ve taken a lot of interest in blockchain businesses in the past few months because of the growing opportunity we see there.”
Inside the Push to Draft Globally Consistent Stablecoin Regulation

Whatever shape countries’ stablecoin regulations finally take will be heavily influenced by several influential international financial organizations that have been encouraging countries to do two things: Act together and act fast. On May 20, the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting called for “swift development and implementation...
Binance Announces XRP Rewards, 111 Trillion SHIB Could be Burned in Months, John Deaton Predicts Shocking Thing about Ripple Lawsuit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past day. Good news for Binance users: The world’s biggest exchange in terms of daily trading volume announced new rewards in the form of XRP for those who complete its courses and quizzes. The special offer lasts from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30. As recently reported by U.Today, Binance DeFi Staking added support for XRP, which allows users to "stake" their XRP and earn up to 1.40% APR in rewards. Binance also announced the addition of XRP as a means of payment with the Binance Card, making it available to over 60 million merchants globally through this integration.
Asset managers to offer fund tokens despite crypto turmoil

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Investors in crypto have endured wild moves in recent months, but this has not fazed asset managers who are preparing to use the blockchain technology behind cryptocurrencies to break funds into bite-sized units, or tokens, to sell to small savers.
Australia’s Afterpay, Westpac End 2-Year Partnership

Australian payments company Afterpay has ended its partnership with Westpac Banking after Afterpay canceled a smartphone app it was running with the bank. Afterpay will instead focus on integrating its products with those of new owner Block — formerly Square — meaning it will close “Money,” the personal finance app it began running with Westpac last year, Reuters reported Friday (Aug. 26).
Regulators Fine Major Banks for Using WhatsApp, Explained

Big banks like JPMorgan (JPM) and Bank of America (BOFA) are seeing massive fines for using the encrypted communication tool WhatsApp. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) are spearheading fines in an effort to maintain transparency in the financial industry. Big banks are using...
