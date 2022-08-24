Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Homeless, disabled often go hand in handDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver to settle more police lawsuits for $185,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Arvada industrial development gets two new tenantsMargaret JacksonArvada, CO
420 Hotels breaks ground on cannabis consumption lounge next monthMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Real estate is not a spectator sport. You must be fit to sell homes in DenverCNTV NationDenver, CO
Colorado Daily
Emergency Family Assistance Association to expand housing program to Nederland
For more than a century, the Emergency Family Assistance Association has supported families in Boulder County with financial aid and temporary housing. But as the need for assistance continues to increase because of the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with ballooning inflation rates, the organization is now preparing to expand its offerings and broaden its reach to residents in remote areas.
Colorado Daily
Boulder works to simplify site review criteria
Boulder is working to simplify its site review criteria in hopes of creating more predictability for developers and staff during the planning process. However, after a conversation during a Boulder City Council study session on Thursday, it became clear that doing so, particularly while working to acknowledge varied perspectives, is no easy feat.
Colorado Daily
Boulder to repeal all coronavirus emergency orders
Boulder announced that on Wednesday it will officially repeal all of the city’s coronavirus-related emergency ordinances. According to a news release, City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde concluded the orders can be safely repealed since the threat to public health posed by COVID-19 has diminished. “The last 2.5 years have not...
Colorado Daily
Letters to the editor: Day shelter is not a good use of funding; Jaipur fest boosts literacy, intellectual curiosity; let’s stick to the facts on libraries
Helen Wood: Homelessness center: Day shelter is not a good use of funding. I oppose the City’s attempt to open a “multi-service day shelter” for those experiencing homelessness. On Feb. 15, Boulder’s director of Health and Human Services, Kurt Firnhaber, told the City Council that the millions...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Daily
Guest opinion: Wick Rowland: Taxation without representation, annexation without consent
Recent coverage of the Boulder Library District initiative has been challenging for reporters and editors. The issues are complex and difficult to follow, even for those who live within the proposed district boundaries and who would be most affected by its property taxes. Nonetheless, the coverage has been leaving out...
Colorado Daily
Brasserie Ten Ten owners endure 2-year COVID storm to reopen popular eatery
Two years is a long time in the restaurant industry. Trends evolve, palates change, rents go up and chefs move on. But some concepts — even when an unprecedented global pandemic forces the doors closed — stand the test of time and are worth waiting for their return. That’s the hope of the owners and staff at Brasserie Ten Ten, a popular French eatery in downtown Boulder that’s returning to service this week after about a 26-month, COVID-19 hiatus.
Colorado Daily
CU football notes: Montana Lemonious-Craig aiming for breakout season
There is plenty of college football ahead for Montana Lemonious-Craig, yet after two seasons at Colorado, he’s eager to have his breakout season. A third-year sophomore receiver from Inglewood, Calif., Lemonious-Craig has just 11 catches in his career but is one of the leaders of a talented group with the Buffaloes.
Colorado Daily
CU football notes: Buffs leaning on veteran trio at linebacker
There aren’t many positions on the Colorado football team where veteran experience is a primary asset. At inside linebacker, however, the Buffaloes have a trio of seniors that are not only leading their group but could be the backbone of the defense. Robert Barnes and Quinn Perry are both...
Colorado Daily
CU football notes: Offensive line gearing up for matchup with TCU
After a full offseason of going against teammates, the Colorado offensive line is preparing to face someone different. As CU gears up for the Sept. 2 opener against TCU (8 p.m., TV: ESPN), offensive line coach Kyle DeVan is pleased with the work his group has put in up to this point.
