Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Related
The Extra Point: Who Will Be Alabama's Starting Wide Receivers?
After WR1 there are tons of questions regarding who steps up at wideout for the Crimson Tide.
Aggies 2023 commit Anthony Hill shines in senior season opener
Anthony Hill is the highest rated commit in the Aggies 2023 recruiting class to date. The 5-star linebacker from Denton Ryan High School already possesses legit SEC size at 6’2″ 225 pounds and is the #35 recruit in the entire country. On Thursday night, the Ryan Raiders kicked off their 2022 campaign with a matchup against the New Braunfels unicorns, and as should be expected, Hill was clearly the best player on the field. Unfortunately for Hill, the Raiders fell to the Unicorns 34-33, but Hill shined on both sides of the ball as a runner on offense and at linebacker on...
Kait 8
JHS alum Jashaud Stewart competing for starting spot on Arkansas defensive line
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro native is faring well at Razorback football practice. Jashaud Stewart is in the mix for a starting spot at defensive end. The JHS alum met the media after Wednesday’s workout. “I changed a lot by just getting a little bit bigger,” Stewart said,...
Auburn offers 4-star tight end in 2024 recruiting class
Auburn has completely changed the way they recruit and use tight ends under Bryan Harsin. The current group of tight ends is one of the most talented groups on the roster and the Tigers are not slowing down their pursuit of top-tier talent at the position. They extended an offer to four-star tight end Christian Bentancur on Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sam Pittman weighs in on Arkansas' late transfer defections
The portal giveth, and the portal taketh away. While Arkansas football certainly appears to have benefited from the addition of nine transfers throughout the offseason, the Razorbacks have more recently seen the other side of the coin with a pair of scholarship players making a late exodus to the portal.
Ranking the best wide receivers in the country
The quarterbacks seem to get all the headlines and for good reason each year. Without a solid QB, you won’t be winning anything of significance, but they need someone to catch the ball and that is where we are heading for this list. There are plenty of options for...
Antoine Winfield Jr. will be in the land of big men this season
TAMPA — Antoine Winfield Jr. made his debut on the NFL’s Top 100 players list this year at No. 75. Entering his third season, he’s already recognized as one of the top safeties in the league. “It was cool. I grew up watching it,” Winfield said. “I...
KJ Jefferson Should Have Hogs Higher Than Aggies
For some reason, Texas A&M gets Top 10 despite quarterback issues.
Comments / 0