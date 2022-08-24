ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New poll shows Californians unsure about state’s direction

By Eytan Wallace
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o28Ho_0hSikAra00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With less than three months until Election Day, a new poll finds Governor Gavin Newsom has a commanding lead over Republican challenger State Senator Brian Dahle.

Democrats said the poll is absolutely good news for the governor while his GOP challenger said it shows Californians are unhappy with Newsom’s administration policies.

The poll shows a majority of Californians approve of the job Newsom has done as the state’s 40th governor. Conducted by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, the poll found Newsom has a 53% approval rating and leads Dahle 52-25 among registered voters.

Names, addresses of some California prison visitors exposed

“Name one thing that Gavin Newsom has actually fixed,” Dahle said, in response to the poll.

He pointed out the poll found that 52% of Californians believe California is headed in the wrong direction.

“Do you want four more years of Gavin Newsom? I mean can we take four more years of Gavin Newsom? He’s out of touch with voters,” Dahle said.

When it comes to Dahle, however, more than half of the over 9,250 Californians surveyed in the poll said they did not know enough about him to offer an opinion.

“People need to know who I am. I’ve been across the state. After September, when we get out of session, I will be spending the next 68 days after that full-time campaigning every day,” Dahle said.

“Gavin Newsom has struck a chord with Democrats around the state of California,” Democratic strategist Ed Emerson said.

California Infrastructure Czar Antonio Villaraigosa on return to public service

Emerson said the poll shows Newsom is popular in an already-blue California.

“He’s got strengths across the board, and the Republican party is out of touch with the state of California. They have been for quite some time,” Emerson said.

It comes less than one week after another UC Berkeley poll showed a majority of Californians want neither President Joe Biden nor Donald Trump to run in 2024. Instead, Newsom and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders tied for first ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Sixteen different names were listed, but Sanders and Newsom were at the top of the list, and I think that is newsworthy at the top of the state,” Poll Director Mark DiCamillo said.

One thing Democrats and Republicans both told FOX40 is they agree the poll is just a poll, and what matters is Election Day on Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

California legislature to decide fate of street food vendors

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A bill that would loosen rules for street food vendors passed the state Assembly on Wednesday and is headed back to the state Senate before, if it passes, it heads to Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for his signature. Senate Bill 972, introduced by Sen. Lena A. Gonzalez (D-Long Beach), would remove […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

California moves toward phasing out gas-fueled vehicles

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California plans to require all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035 under a policy approved Thursday by regulators that seeks a dramatic cut in carbon emissions and an eventual end to gasoline-powered vehicles. The decision by the California Air Resources Board came two years […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Vermont State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Government
KRON4 News

California’s life expectancy just dropped by 2 years. Why?

(NEXSTAR) — Californians are not living as long as they used to — and the decline in life expectancy happened over just one year. California is among the states where life expectancy dropped by nearly two years, according to new reporting from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC’s National Vital Statistics Reports […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

New military strike team will fight California wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The California Office of Emergency Services announced the creation of Team Blaze, the first-ever wildfire strike team operated by state military. Cal OES is deploying the strike team and its Type VI wildland fire engines to the State Military Department to enhance California’s Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid fleet. Each […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Dahle
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Antonio Villaraigosa
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Donald Trump
KRON4 News

California bill would limit use of rap, hip-hop lyrics in court

(KRON) – A bill that would limit the admissible use of rap or hip-hop lyrics in a court of law is now on California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk after passing both houses of the legislature. Assembly Bill 2799, introduced by Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer (D-Los Angeles), would require a judge to consider whether creative expression is […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Mysterious SF billboard warns people not to move to Texas

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A billboard seen in San Francisco appears to warn people against moving to Texas. The mysterious billboard located at the intersection of 7th Street and Folsom, reads “The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde,” and is accompanied by a menacing-looking figure wearing a hood and sunglasses. Along with with larger message the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Republicans#Politics State#Election State#Californians#Democrats#Gop
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy