Man injured after shooting in Sterling residence

STERLING, Va. (DC News Now) — One man was shot and injured in a Sterling residence on Tuesday.

Police responded to W. Church Road near Holly Avenue. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They believe that the shooting happened at a home in the 700 block of W. Church Road. Several other people were in the residence.

Police ask that anyone in the area review home security cameras between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Anyone with any information should call 703-777-1021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.