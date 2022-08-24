ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, VA

Man injured after shooting in Sterling residence

By Makea Luzader
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40YOhF_0hSik5XC00

STERLING, Va. (DC News Now) — One man was shot and injured in a Sterling residence on Tuesday.

Police responded to W. Church Road near Holly Avenue. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They believe that the shooting happened at a home in the 700 block of W. Church Road. Several other people were in the residence.

Police ask that anyone in the area review home security cameras between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Anyone with any information should call 703-777-1021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

No injuries after shots exchanged between MPD officer, armed man

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One man was in custody after an officer-involved shooting and subsequent cruiser crash in Southeast on Thursday evening. One officer is also on administrative leave. DC News Now partner DC Realtime News first reported the information regarding the events on the 3600 block of 6th Street Southeast. Police responded to […]
WASHINGTON, DC
arlnow.com

Police: Courthouse parking confrontation leads to gun brandishing

A man upset after being confronted about parking illegally in the Courthouse area allegedly drew a weapon, police say. The incident happened around 6 p.m. yesterday (Wednesday) near the intersection of Clarendon Blvd and N. Troy Street, a couple of blocks downhill from the Courthouse Metro station. “At approximately 6:11...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Sterling, VA
Sterling, VA
Crime & Safety
alxnow.com

Woman robbed of personal items on W. Reed Avenue in Arlandria

A 29-year-old woman was robbed of personal items by an acquaintance in Arlandria last Wednesday (August 17). The incident occurred in the 100 block of W. Reed Avenue oat around 10 p.m. The area is near the busy intersection of Glebe Road an Mount Vernon Avenue. The victim was not...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Police looking for Sterling shooting suspect

It is believed that the shooting took place at a residence on the 700 block of West Church Road. People who live nearby are asked to review footage from doorbell cameras and security cameras from between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Aug. 23. Anyone with information is asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office at 703-777-1021.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Washington Dc#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Dc News
Bay Net

Police Search For Driver Involved In Fatal Hit-And-Run Of Motorcyclist

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Wednesday morning. The victim is identified as 58-year-old Muhammad Salim of Washington, DC. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 4:30 am, officers responded...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5dc.com

Home invasion in affluent McLean neighborhood; 4 suspects in custody

MCLEAN, Va. - Four men are in police custody after a home invasion was reported in an affluent Virginia neighborhood Wednesday evening. Shortly before 5 p.m., Fairfax County police officers were called to a home on Alvemar Ridge Drive. The homeowner called police after seeing a man inside his home.
MCLEAN, VA
DC News Now

Arrest made in double stabbing at Metro Center

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said it arrested a man who is accused of stabbing two people on the Red Line platform at Metro Center Station on Tuesday. MTPD said officers took Antownne Turner, 51, of Northeast into custody in the 2200 block of I St. NW. Police said […]
WASHINGTON, DC
850wftl.com

2 dead 3 injured in shooting

WASHINGTON, DC– — Two people are dead and three others have been injured in a ‘drug-related’ shooting authorities in northwest Washington, D.C. are reporting. The shooting occurred Wednesday around 12:50 p.m. EDT. at North Capitol Street. Officials say the driver of dark colored SUV stopped just...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Shooting in Loudoun Co. leaves man injured

WASHINGTON — Officers in Loudoun County, Virginia are investigating following a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday afternoon. Officials believe the shooting that took place in the 700 block of West Church Road in Sterling happened in a home where "multiple subjects were located." However, officials say the victim was found nearby suffering from a gunshot wound with non-life-threatening injuries.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Two teens dead in I-81 crash

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland state police are investigating an overnight crash that took place on I-81 in Hagerstown. Two teenagers were killed in a Lexus sedan that crashed into a tractor trailer while merging at speed onto I-81. The driver, Tyler Josenhans, age 17, and the right rear passenger, Clayton Knode, age […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
DC News Now

DC News Now

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy