Hotel and restaurants joined together to plan a return for the wildly popular Beachside Bonfire Fest to be held Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 5-9 PM. Vero’s only beachside bonfire fest will benefit funding for the World War II Tribute being spearheaded by the Military Officers Association of America, a part of the Veterans Council of Indian River County. A comment from Tony Young, “The Tribute will honor the Greatest Generation veterans. Forty-two local WWII veterans made the supreme sacrifice. The Tribute’s goal is to recognize and honor these heroes and inspire future leaders. Helping other learn of the veterans’ service is important. We are grateful of the Fest’s help.” To donate to CCIRC- WWII Tribute contact Tony Young, US Army Veteran, at awyoung76@att.net.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO