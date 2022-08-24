ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee County, FL

wflx.com

Charges dropped against Martin County corrections sergeant

A Martin County Sheriff's Office corrections sergeant who was facing criminal charges for allegedly assaulting an inmate will not be charged, the Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday. Stephen Piekara, who had been with the sheriff's office for 10 years, was arrested on June 27 after being accused of battery...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Child predator arrested in Okeechobee County

An Okeechobee County man was arrested on probable cause for several charges involving solicitation of a minor child over the internet. Officials said the mother and the minor contacted the sheriff's office on Monday and stated that an unknown adult male was attempting to speak with the minor through social media.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Suspects Arrested Following Auto Burglaries in Indian River County

The Sebastian Police Department and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office have made four arrests following multiple auto-burglaries throughout Indian River County during the early morning hours of Monday, August 22, 2022. Within minutes of receiving multiple calls from victims, a deputy driving near the IRC Fairgrounds observed a Ford...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Okeechobee County, FL
Okeechobee County, FL
Okeechobee, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Clewiston police: Couple found with large amount of drugs in vacant home

Clewiston police arrested a couple said to be found in a vacant home with drugs in their possession on Wednesday night. According to the Clewiston Police Department, Justin Moore and Brandy Hoopes were arrested after breaking into a vacant home on Ventura Street. Moore already had a Hendry County warrant for charges not specified by CPD. Hoopes possessed a large quantity of marijuana and cocaine.
CLEWISTON, FL
Jesus
veronews.com

Sheriff shoots off mouth about guns in schools

My first thought while watching Sheriff Eric Flowers talk about school security during an interview with a TV news reporter from a West Palm Beach-based CBS affiliate earlier this month?. What in the name of Barney Fife is he doing?. There was Flowers – sounding too much like the bumbling...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Fort Pierce animal shelter sends dogs to another state for chance of adoption

The Sunrise Humane Society in Fort Pierce had a festive sendoff for 16 dogs they hope will soon have a better chance of finding a forever home. Thursday morning the shelter with mayor Linda Hudson and city commissioner Tom Perona put leis on the dogs as they were loaded into crates in a shuttle van donated by Nala’s New Life Rescue.
FORT PIERCE, FL
850wftl.com

The Docket – Bad Luck for Lottery Ticket Thief

(WEST PALM BEACH, FLA) — A Florida man stole hundreds of dollars in lottery tickets from a Stuart gas station and ran from the business. After a police pursuit he was nabbed and his girlfriend was found hiding in a porta potty. Plus, after raiding his Palm Beach Home it’s the FBI vs Donald Trump. And a postal worker is ripped to shreds by five dogs after her mail truck broke down.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Palm Beach County drops to 'medium' in CDC's coronavirus transmission

Palm Beach, Okeechobee and Broward counties have dropped to a "medium" category in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's coronavirus transmission from "high" — the first time since late May, according to Thursday's report. Indian River County has stayed "low" for the second week, with Miami-Dade, St. Lucie...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Vero Beach’s Beachside Bonfire Fest is back!

Hotel and restaurants joined together to plan a return for the wildly popular Beachside Bonfire Fest to be held Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 5-9 PM. Vero’s only beachside bonfire fest will benefit funding for the World War II Tribute being spearheaded by the Military Officers Association of America, a part of the Veterans Council of Indian River County. A comment from Tony Young, “The Tribute will honor the Greatest Generation veterans. Forty-two local WWII veterans made the supreme sacrifice. The Tribute’s goal is to recognize and honor these heroes and inspire future leaders. Helping other learn of the veterans’ service is important. We are grateful of the Fest’s help.” To donate to CCIRC- WWII Tribute contact Tony Young, US Army Veteran, at awyoung76@att.net.
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Harbourside Place sits half empty as developers push for more events

Events at Harbourside Place in Jupiter have long since been a battle between the Town of Jupiter and developers. With litigation at a standstill, the developers of the property say more than half their spaces sit empty. “There’s quite a bit of vacancies, and it’s been pretty difficult to fill...
JUPITER, FL
wflx.com

Voters approve special tax to support Martin County schools

Voters in Martin County on Tuesday approved extending the current millage rate, which is a special property tax to support the school district. The millage rate referendum, which was approved in 2018 is set to expire, was extended Tuesday for four years with 68% of the vote. Without renewing it, the Martin County School District said it would have been out almost $50 million over the next four years.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

