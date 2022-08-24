Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
'They just left it there to die': Deputies investigating teens trespassing oceanographic center and killing fish
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at theFlorida Oceanographic Coastal Center that happened earlier this month. Deputies said two brothers and their friends killed a tarpon and stole a snapper. "Anybody with half a brain knows you don’t climb a fence into...
wflx.com
Charges dropped against Martin County corrections sergeant
A Martin County Sheriff's Office corrections sergeant who was facing criminal charges for allegedly assaulting an inmate will not be charged, the Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday. Stephen Piekara, who had been with the sheriff's office for 10 years, was arrested on June 27 after being accused of battery...
wflx.com
Child predator arrested in Okeechobee County
An Okeechobee County man was arrested on probable cause for several charges involving solicitation of a minor child over the internet. Officials said the mother and the minor contacted the sheriff's office on Monday and stated that an unknown adult male was attempting to speak with the minor through social media.
sebastiandaily.com
Suspects Arrested Following Auto Burglaries in Indian River County
The Sebastian Police Department and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office have made four arrests following multiple auto-burglaries throughout Indian River County during the early morning hours of Monday, August 22, 2022. Within minutes of receiving multiple calls from victims, a deputy driving near the IRC Fairgrounds observed a Ford...
WINKNEWS.com
Clewiston police: Couple found with large amount of drugs in vacant home
Clewiston police arrested a couple said to be found in a vacant home with drugs in their possession on Wednesday night. According to the Clewiston Police Department, Justin Moore and Brandy Hoopes were arrested after breaking into a vacant home on Ventura Street. Moore already had a Hendry County warrant for charges not specified by CPD. Hoopes possessed a large quantity of marijuana and cocaine.
Restaurant employee arrested after stealing customer wallet, using credit card
According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, Jennifer Marie Mohamed, 40, of Port St. Lucie, was caught on security camera using the stolen credit card at two local businesses.
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie police officer retires after 20 years on the force
At the end of each shift, officers call in to dispatch to let them know they are "out of service." On Wednesday Patrol Officer Don Paris made that call for the last time. "It’s surreal, it really is," he said. "A lot of these people, you trust them with your life. It’s hard to say bye."
4 arrested for burglarizing cars in multiple counties
Four people suspected of burglarizing vehicles in multiple counties were arrested early Tuesday in Indian River County.
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Police Detectives Seeking Identity of Perps Using Stolen Credit Cards at Walmart
BREVARD COUNTY • WEST MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne police detectives are seeking public assistance in identifying two suspects who fraudulently used stolen credit cards at Walmart in West Melbourne. According to officials, the suspects entered a silver, newer model Audi with the female subject in the driver’s seat....
veronews.com
Sheriff shoots off mouth about guns in schools
My first thought while watching Sheriff Eric Flowers talk about school security during an interview with a TV news reporter from a West Palm Beach-based CBS affiliate earlier this month?. What in the name of Barney Fife is he doing?. There was Flowers – sounding too much like the bumbling...
wflx.com
Fort Pierce animal shelter sends dogs to another state for chance of adoption
The Sunrise Humane Society in Fort Pierce had a festive sendoff for 16 dogs they hope will soon have a better chance of finding a forever home. Thursday morning the shelter with mayor Linda Hudson and city commissioner Tom Perona put leis on the dogs as they were loaded into crates in a shuttle van donated by Nala’s New Life Rescue.
850wftl.com
The Docket – Bad Luck for Lottery Ticket Thief
(WEST PALM BEACH, FLA) — A Florida man stole hundreds of dollars in lottery tickets from a Stuart gas station and ran from the business. After a police pursuit he was nabbed and his girlfriend was found hiding in a porta potty. Plus, after raiding his Palm Beach Home it’s the FBI vs Donald Trump. And a postal worker is ripped to shreds by five dogs after her mail truck broke down.
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie implements new speed limit in all residential areas
The city of Port St. Lucie has now completed a big project to reduce speed limits in residential areas across the city. The speed limit dropped from 30 to 25 mph on Wednesday. It's only a difference of 5 mph but police said that's enough speed to make a big difference.
Port St. Lucie lowers neighborhood speed limit
The City of Port St. Lucie is putting the breaks on excessive speeding and reckless driving on residential streets.
wqcs.org
Fort Pierce Police to Launch High Visibility Enforcement to Protect Pedestrians and Bicyclists
Fort Pierce - Tuesday August 23, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department will conduct High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) from this Friday, August 26, through May 12 next year to protect the safety of most vulnerable road users, pedestrians and bicyclists. Saint Lucie County ranks in the top 25 counties in...
wqcs.org
Recycling Will Resume in Port St. Lucie the Week of Sept. 5
Port St. Lucie - Thursday August 25, 2022: Curbside recycling will resume in the City of Port St. Lucie beginning the week of September 5. Recycling materials will be collected once a week on the same day as garbage and yard waste. The City is working with FCC Environmental Services...
wflx.com
Palm Beach County drops to 'medium' in CDC's coronavirus transmission
Palm Beach, Okeechobee and Broward counties have dropped to a "medium" category in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's coronavirus transmission from "high" — the first time since late May, according to Thursday's report. Indian River County has stayed "low" for the second week, with Miami-Dade, St. Lucie...
veronews.com
Vero Beach’s Beachside Bonfire Fest is back!
Hotel and restaurants joined together to plan a return for the wildly popular Beachside Bonfire Fest to be held Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 5-9 PM. Vero’s only beachside bonfire fest will benefit funding for the World War II Tribute being spearheaded by the Military Officers Association of America, a part of the Veterans Council of Indian River County. A comment from Tony Young, “The Tribute will honor the Greatest Generation veterans. Forty-two local WWII veterans made the supreme sacrifice. The Tribute’s goal is to recognize and honor these heroes and inspire future leaders. Helping other learn of the veterans’ service is important. We are grateful of the Fest’s help.” To donate to CCIRC- WWII Tribute contact Tony Young, US Army Veteran, at awyoung76@att.net.
wflx.com
Harbourside Place sits half empty as developers push for more events
Events at Harbourside Place in Jupiter have long since been a battle between the Town of Jupiter and developers. With litigation at a standstill, the developers of the property say more than half their spaces sit empty. “There’s quite a bit of vacancies, and it’s been pretty difficult to fill...
wflx.com
Voters approve special tax to support Martin County schools
Voters in Martin County on Tuesday approved extending the current millage rate, which is a special property tax to support the school district. The millage rate referendum, which was approved in 2018 is set to expire, was extended Tuesday for four years with 68% of the vote. Without renewing it, the Martin County School District said it would have been out almost $50 million over the next four years.
