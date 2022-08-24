ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Full results: Local 2022 August primary voter returns here

By Dan Gross
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m3Q2y_0hSijrLG00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a typical year, several more primary elections would be on the ballot. The first primary was in June.

When the state first attempted to redraw the congressional map, a court struck down the new map on the grounds that it was unconstitutional.

New York Democrats choose Hochul for governor

By the time a new map was drawn by a neutral expert in late May, it was too tight of a turnaround to execute a smooth election.

There are no party challenges in the state Senate races or Congressional races in Monroe County, therefore there will not be a separate primary in August in Monroe County.

One race, the Republican Primary for the newly redrawn 23rd Congressional district, now falls outside our viewing area. Nick Langworthy and Carl Paladino are fighting for that seat.

As of 11:23 p.m., here are the results for the 23rd Congressional district Republican primary:

  • Carl P. Paladino — 20,268
  • Nick Langworthy — 21,133
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

Related
CITY News

GOP’s VanBrederode to carry Independence line on November ballot

The Monroe County Board of Elections has certified VanBrederode’s petitions and a lawsuit challenging them has been dropped. Republican state Senate candidate James VanBrederode, who is trying to unseat Democratic incumbent Jeremy Cooney, will carry the Independence Party line in November’s general election. VanBrederode, who retired earlier this year as chief of the Gates Police Department, had submitted petitions to run on the Independence line, but the validity of the signatures...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
wxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, August 25, 2022

First hour: La'Ron Singletary, candidate for U.S. Congress, 25th District. Second hour: Local nurses and students discuss the national nursing shortage. Former Rochester Police Chief La'Ron Singletary is running for Congress. Singletary is challenging current Congressman Joe Morelle of the 25th District seat. This hour, we talk with Singletary about why he is running, and we explore his platform and priorities for office. Our guest:
ROCHESTER, NY
cortlandvoice.com

New York State Primary Election Results

Lea Webb – 10,976 votes (58.83%) Leslie Danks Burke – 6,953 votes (37.27%) 19th Congressional District (Democrat) Josh Riley – 30,462 votes (61.52%) Jamie Cheney – 17,474 votes (35.29%) U.S. House 23rd District Special Election. Joseph Sempolinski (R) – 38,749 votes (53.3%) Max Della Pia...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, NY
Elections
County
Monroe County, NY
Monroe County, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pelosi: Republicans should be ‘very scared’ after N.Y. special election win

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan’s win Tuesday in the special election for New York’s 19th Congressional District stunned the political world, with pundits pegging the swing district as a possible bellwether for November’s midterm elections. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was especially bullish on Democrats’ chances of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Langworthy
Person
Carl Paladino
spectrumlocalnews.com

6 takeaways from primary night 2.0 in New York

New York voters chose their nominees for the U.S. House of Representatives and state Senate, ending the second of two primary campaigns in the state as the focus now turns to the general election. The road to a majority in the House likely runs through New York, and given the...
nypressnews.com

N.Y. Senate candidate David Yassky’s aide privately floated PAC fundraising coordination — but now claims it was deliberate deception

Text messages exchanged by two staffers on Brooklyn state Senate candidate David Yassky’s campaign point to potential coordination of fundraising efforts with a local political action committee — which can be illegal, the Daily News has learned. But Yassky’s campaign manager, Sabrina Rezzy, who wrote the texts in...
BROOKLYN, NY
Axios

Nick Langworthy defeats Carl Paladino in N.Y.'s 23rd district primary

New York GOP chair Nick Langworthy defeated Buffalo developer and former gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino in the Republican primary for New York's 23rd Congressional District on Tuesday, AP reports. Why it matters: The result is something of a loss for the "Ultra MAGA" wing of the Republican party and a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Democrats#Senate#Congressional#The Republican Primary#Nexstar Media Inc
96.1 The Breeze

Important Deadline Approaching For Gun Owners In Western New York

There is a deadline looming here in New York State regarding firearms and, more specifically, handguns. Governor Hochul has previously announced that new laws and regulations will be put in to place as of September 1st here in the Empire State. At this point, it isn't all that clear exactly what the regulations might be and how the changes will be implemented and that is why Erie County is extending hours.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Carl Paladino concedes victory to Nick Langworthy in NY-23 GOP primary

Buffalo-area businessman Carl Paladino has conceded in the primary race for New York's 23rd Congressional District. GOP party chair Nick Langworthy declared victory Tuesday night but Paladino refused to admit defeat. His campaign issued a statement saying there were a "number of statistical irregularities in a number of counties." However,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
chautauquatoday.com

Oil Company Penalized $2 Million for Unlawful Operation of Wells in Southern Tier

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul have announced a $2 million judgment in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for what is being described as "flagrant" violations of the state's oil and gas well regulations and endangering communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben counties. Lee and his companies were ordered by a State Supreme Court judge to pay the penalty -- the largest financial penalty imposed in an oil and gas well case -- and to bring his oil wells into full compliance with state laws. For years, Lee and his companies did not properly plug the wells they operated, which posed a significant danger to drinking water supplies and of releasing methane in the areas surrounding the wells.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Poll: Strong gun law support softens a bit in New York state

Support for “common sense” gun control laws in New York state dropped a bit from June, but remains strong. In an exclusive NewsChannel 13-SurveyUSA poll of 1,200 people, 63% say gun laws should be more strict – down from 71% in June. Meantime, support for requiring a...
POLITICS
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy