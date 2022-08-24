ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

City of Chula Vista closes park instead of just moving homeless out

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Over the last two years, Chula Vista’s Harborside Park has become crowded with homeless tents, trash and criminal activity. After deeming the encampment a health hazard, the City of Chula Vista has now closed the park to the public for at least 90 days because of the out-of-control homeless situation.
Mayor of San Marcos explains how a mileage tax would harm her constituents

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mileage tax, proposed by some of San Diego’s most influential leaders within SANDAG, could cost citizens up to four cents per gallon. In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means of paying for the new infrastructure. However, eight months later the coalition of local leaders voted to put the tax back on the table for discussion. Many San Diegans feel betrayed.
Brush Fire Burns Near Poway Rodeo Grounds

Fire Details as of 11:01 a.m. Road Closures: Tierra Bonita closed between Poway Valley and Adrian. Are you prepared for a forced evacuation? Click here for tips. A blaze city officials described as "a small brush fire" is burning near the Poway Rodeo grounds in the 14300 block of Tierra Bonita Road began Thursday morning at around 10 a.m.
Chula Vista residents have mixed reactions as bayfront project begins

Starting today some temporary and permanent road closures are in effect around Chula Vista Bayfront. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere says they’re due to the construction of public roads and infrastructure of the future Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center. The Chula Vista Bayfront is finally getting its long-promised redevelopment,...
Republic Services' San Diego-area compost facility recognized by NWRA

The National Waste & Recycling Association, Washington, recently named Phoenix-based Republic Services' Otay compost facility the 2022 Organics Management Facility of the Year. The association recognized the facility for its celebrating its approach to organics diversion. According to a news release from Republic, the Otay facility, in Chula Vista, California,...
