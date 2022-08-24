Read full article on original website
kusi.com
City of Chula Vista closes park instead of just moving homeless out
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Over the last two years, Chula Vista’s Harborside Park has become crowded with homeless tents, trash and criminal activity. After deeming the encampment a health hazard, the City of Chula Vista has now closed the park to the public for at least 90 days because of the out-of-control homeless situation.
kusi.com
Chula Vista considers closing Harborside Park due to out-of-control homeless situation
KPBS
Sports Arena redevelopment plan still lacks walkable routes to the trolley
San Diego city leaders are close to selecting a plan to redevelop the 48-acre Sports Arena property with thousands of new apartments, nearly half of them set aside as affordable for low-income renters. But as things stand today, those new residents will not have a pleasant or safe walk to...
Dolche Cafe Closing in Solana Beach, Relocating to Chula Vista
Latin Fusion Cafe to Close by End of Week Then Heads South
Local state of emergency for traffic safety declared in Carlsbad
The City of Carlsbad on Tuesday declared a local state of emergency for traffic safety involving bicycles, electric bikes and other motorized devices.
kusi.com
Mayor of San Marcos explains how a mileage tax would harm her constituents
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mileage tax, proposed by some of San Diego’s most influential leaders within SANDAG, could cost citizens up to four cents per gallon. In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means of paying for the new infrastructure. However, eight months later the coalition of local leaders voted to put the tax back on the table for discussion. Many San Diegans feel betrayed.
State urges SANDAG to adopt plan that would charge drivers for miles driven
State officials are urging the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) to adopt the controversial "road usage charge," which opponents have dubbed the "mileage tax."
Mayor gives recommendation to redeveloper for Midway District redesign
“After a transparent process in accordance with state regulations, I am confident Midway Rising will deliver on my vision of creating thousands of new affordable and middle-income homes, good-paying local jobs, and a new world-class arena and entertainment district," Mayor Todd Gloria said.
Sudberry Properties Begins Work on First Apartments at El Corazon in Oceanside
San Diego developer Sudberry Properties said Wednesday it has begun construction on Luma at El Corazon, a mixed-use apartment community with 268 luxury apartments. Luma will be the first apartment community within El Corazon, a 465-acre development on a former crystal silica mine in the heart of Oceanside. The city...
NBC San Diego
Brush Fire Burns Near Poway Rodeo Grounds
Fire Details as of 11:01 a.m. Road Closures: Tierra Bonita closed between Poway Valley and Adrian. Are you prepared for a forced evacuation? Click here for tips. A blaze city officials described as "a small brush fire" is burning near the Poway Rodeo grounds in the 14300 block of Tierra Bonita Road began Thursday morning at around 10 a.m.
KPBS
Chula Vista residents have mixed reactions as bayfront project begins
Starting today some temporary and permanent road closures are in effect around Chula Vista Bayfront. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere says they’re due to the construction of public roads and infrastructure of the future Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center. The Chula Vista Bayfront is finally getting its long-promised redevelopment,...
NBC San Diego
Police Beef Up Presence After Surfer Dispute at La Jolla's Windansea Beach
A scary situation in the water between surfers in La Jolla has caused a ripple effect on land. Now, the San Diego Police Department said they're putting an emphasis on patrols in the area to keep an eye on Windansea Beach in La Jolla. According to SDPD Lt. Brian Avera,...
KPBS
San Diego Unified superintendent prepared for a school year of 'belonging and equity'
Students in the San Diego Unified District go back to school Monday. The fall semester marks the beginning of the first full year as superintendent for Lamont Jackson, Ph.D. In an interview with KPBS, Jackson spoke about his plans for California’s second-largest school district. “This year will be about...
New CCA line on electric bill shocking some San Diegans
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — People all over San Diego are seeing a new line item on their hefty summer SDG&E bills and don’t know what it is. For the past several months CBS8 has been looking into all those charges and we break down the numbers. Scott...
Mexican fruit fly discovery prompts quarantine in parts of North County
The California Department of Food and Agriculture is urging anyone growing or packing “host” fruit in Valley Center and surrounding areas to not move fruit off their properties due to the agricultural pest known as Mexican fruit flies.
KPBS
Attorney General urges statewide gun violence prevention efforts modeled on San Diego
Attorney General Bonta was in San Diego today to urge statewide Law Enforcement to make the most of Red Flag Laws, that can take guns out of the hands of people who threaten gun violence. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere says Bonta called the region an example of firearm safety and gun violence prevention.
California Attorney General urges state to follow San Diego's lead when it comes to gun control
wastetodaymagazine.com
Republic Services' San Diego-area compost facility recognized by NWRA
The National Waste & Recycling Association, Washington, recently named Phoenix-based Republic Services' Otay compost facility the 2022 Organics Management Facility of the Year. The association recognized the facility for its celebrating its approach to organics diversion. According to a news release from Republic, the Otay facility, in Chula Vista, California,...
SANDAG has green light for mileage tax, officials push for new alternatives
SAN DIEGO — In December last year, SANDAG approved a $165 billion transportation plan. The goal over the next 30 years is to have no cost public transit and a 200 mile regional rail network. In order to pay for this project, SANDAG included a four cents per mile...
Wrapped Body Found in Elfin Forest Area Near Lake Hodges
A body turned up under suspicious circumstances Thursday in a rural community near Lake Hodges. The discovery off the 8000 block of Harmony Grove Road in the Elfin Forest area was reported shortly after 7 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The body, which was lying...
