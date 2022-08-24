Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Medicaid expansion provides crucial resources for Virginia health centers
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Inflation Reduction Act will reduce prescription costs for Americans, but expansion of Medicaid in Virginia has reduced healthcare costs for Virginians. Sen. Tim Kaine held a roundtable at Rockbridge Area Health Center in Lexington Wednesday with...
breezejmu.org
JMU art students, faculty grapple with NFTs
Students and faculty in the School of Art, Design and Art History (SADAH) face the complex world of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and the discourse surrounding them — that some people are making money off of their art without getting a degree for it. According to the New York Times,...
cbs19news
Contract officially launches major broadband Internet service expansion project
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thousands of homes and businesses across the Thomas Jefferson Planning District will be able to access high-speed broadband Internet within the next three years. On Wednesday, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission announced it has signed a contract with the Virginia Department of Housing and...
cbs19news
Contract workers needed for the upcoming winter
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Message boards in Albemarle County say the Virginia Department of Transportation is looking to expand its forces ahead of the upcoming winter. After registering and being approved, contract workers can help pave the way for drivers to manage the snow. "People just will put...
breezejmu.org
FROG week survival tips from a JMU senior
Freshman orientation, also known as FROG week or the 1787 Weeks of Welcome is in full swing, and as many returning students know, this can be one of the busiest, overwhelming, fun, informative and maybe even stressful weeks of the year. The first week back to the fall semester sometimes...
WHSV
Class sizes are down, Waynesboro City School officials say
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - While many school districts struggle to keep their schools staffed, Waynesboro City School leaders said they’re only hiring for a few positions. Dr. Ryan Barber, Assistant Superintendent, said he’d like to have more bus drivers, and they’re hiring math teachers. However, he said they’re in a good place with staffing. One factor helping them stay fully staffed, Barber said, is their partnership with local universities.
WHSV
Mauzy residents thrilled after Board of Supervisors denies truck stop proposal
MAUZY, Va. (WHSV) - A number of people in Mauzy were celebrating on Thursday after the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors shot down a proposed truck stop on Wednesday night. During the packed public hearing, supervisors voted unanimously to deny a truck stop proposal that a developer was hoping to...
NBC 29 News
Madison County makes a change to personal property taxes on vehicles
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - With a lot more people in Virginia paying more personal property taxes on their cars, Madison County is working to ease the financial burden. The personal use vehicle tax is now $3 per $100 of assessed value, which is down $0.60 from what it was previously.
breezejmu.org
Opinion | Writing improves memory recall
No matter a student’s major, there’s one essential skill that improves understanding and memory: writing. According to a 2020 study, writing in all subjects enhances learning by improving the ability to recall information, make connections between concepts and analyze information. In the study, leader Steve Graham and his colleagues define the retrieval effect — how writing consolidates information into long-term memory — explaining why information can be quickly forgotten if not written down.
cbs19news
Paint the Town Orange coming up ahead of UVA's first home football game
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An annual pep rally will be taking over the Downtown Mall next Friday. It’s the Paint the Town Orange rally, which is held before the first home football game of the University of Virginia’s season. The rally will be held Sept. 2 starting...
cbs19news
Virginia Festival of the Wheel coming up
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The fourth-annual Virginia Festival of the Wheel is coming up this weekend. The three-day event kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday, with events like a cocktail reception, cars and coffee show, a road tour through Albemarle County, a gala at the Boar's Head Inn, and a Concours.
pagevalleynews.com
Shifflett crowned fair queen
August 24, 1989 — Angela Shifflett of Shenandoah is the 1989 queen of the Page Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair. The 21-year-old is a daughter of Melvin Shifflett and Neva and Richard Pierce of Shenandoah. Miss Shifflett is employed as a dispatcher with the Page County Sheriff’s Department.
Augusta Free Press
Officials: Working fire alarms help Harrisonburg family escape structure fire
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A Harrisonburg family was able to escape a structure fire in the 1400 block of Country Club Court last weekend after being alerted to the fire by smoke alarms. Members of the Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to...
WHSV
HHS drops season opener Thursday night
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg High School football team opened the 2022 season Thursday. The Blue Streaks suffered a blowout loss at home to Albemarle, 47-0. The game started more than an hour late due to lightning in the area. Harrisonburg’s next game is Saturday, September 3 at John...
theriver953.com
Quarry explosion rocks Front Royal
The Front Royal Police Department report on an explosion near the north end of Front Royal. An explosion from a planned blasting operation at the Hanson Quarry on Riverton Road parallel to Route 522 North threw rocks and debris in several directions Wed. Aug. 24 at approximately 1 p.m.. Flying...
cbs19news
Orange residents asked to fill out jury duty questionnaire
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange County residents may have recently received a jury duty questionnaire. This questionnaire has a Maryland return address. According to a release, the Orange County Circuit Court Clerk's Office has partnered with ezJURY for jury management. The questionnaire is part of this service. Residents...
cbs19news
UVA scientists make exciting discovery that could help with understanding, treating cancer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine share an exciting new discovery that could help them find a cure for cancer in the future. Dr. Chongzhi Zang, of UVA's Cancer Center, has figured out how genes form and work during organ development. It’s...
royalexaminer.com
UPDATE: Route 340/522 closed near I-66 interchange in Warren County
Northbound and southbound Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) in Warren County have reopened in Warren County following cleanup from a blast at a nearby quarry. The incident was reported at about 1:30 p.m. today (Wednesday, August 24) in the area of the Interstate 66 interchange. The Route 340/522 detour has been...
WDBJ7.com
Rt. 620 closed in Nelson Co. for multiple weeks due to flooding
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Route 620 (Farrar Bridge Ln) at Route 617 (Rockfish River Road) will be closed for multiple weeks due to emergency road work following flooding. Updates can be found by visiting the 511 Virginia website.
cbs19news
Rodeo event coming to Nelson Count
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Professional bull riders from across the country will be coming to Nelson County. BLM Bull and Rodeo Company and Indian Summer Guide Service say the Rockfish River Rodeo Bulls and Bands will be held Sept. 3. According to a release, the event will also...
