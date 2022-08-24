ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Augusta Free Press

Medicaid expansion provides crucial resources for Virginia health centers

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Inflation Reduction Act will reduce prescription costs for Americans, but expansion of Medicaid in Virginia has reduced healthcare costs for Virginians. Sen. Tim Kaine held a roundtable at Rockbridge Area Health Center in Lexington Wednesday with...
VIRGINIA STATE
breezejmu.org

JMU art students, faculty grapple with NFTs

Students and faculty in the School of Art, Design and Art History (SADAH) face the complex world of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and the discourse surrounding them — that some people are making money off of their art without getting a degree for it. According to the New York Times,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Contract workers needed for the upcoming winter

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Message boards in Albemarle County say the Virginia Department of Transportation is looking to expand its forces ahead of the upcoming winter. After registering and being approved, contract workers can help pave the way for drivers to manage the snow. "People just will put...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
breezejmu.org

FROG week survival tips from a JMU senior

Freshman orientation, also known as FROG week or the 1787 Weeks of Welcome is in full swing, and as many returning students know, this can be one of the busiest, overwhelming, fun, informative and maybe even stressful weeks of the year. The first week back to the fall semester sometimes...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Class sizes are down, Waynesboro City School officials say

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - While many school districts struggle to keep their schools staffed, Waynesboro City School leaders said they’re only hiring for a few positions. Dr. Ryan Barber, Assistant Superintendent, said he’d like to have more bus drivers, and they’re hiring math teachers. However, he said they’re in a good place with staffing. One factor helping them stay fully staffed, Barber said, is their partnership with local universities.
WAYNESBORO, VA
breezejmu.org

Opinion | Writing improves memory recall

No matter a student’s major, there’s one essential skill that improves understanding and memory: writing. According to a 2020 study, writing in all subjects enhances learning by improving the ability to recall information, make connections between concepts and analyze information. In the study, leader Steve Graham and his colleagues define the retrieval effect — how writing consolidates information into long-term memory — explaining why information can be quickly forgotten if not written down.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Virginia Festival of the Wheel coming up

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The fourth-annual Virginia Festival of the Wheel is coming up this weekend. The three-day event kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday, with events like a cocktail reception, cars and coffee show, a road tour through Albemarle County, a gala at the Boar's Head Inn, and a Concours.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Shifflett crowned fair queen

August 24, 1989 — Angela Shifflett of Shenandoah is the 1989 queen of the Page Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair. The 21-year-old is a daughter of Melvin Shifflett and Neva and Richard Pierce of Shenandoah. Miss Shifflett is employed as a dispatcher with the Page County Sheriff’s Department.
SHENANDOAH, VA
WHSV

HHS drops season opener Thursday night

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg High School football team opened the 2022 season Thursday. The Blue Streaks suffered a blowout loss at home to Albemarle, 47-0. The game started more than an hour late due to lightning in the area. Harrisonburg’s next game is Saturday, September 3 at John...
HARRISONBURG, VA
theriver953.com

Quarry explosion rocks Front Royal

The Front Royal Police Department report on an explosion near the north end of Front Royal. An explosion from a planned blasting operation at the Hanson Quarry on Riverton Road parallel to Route 522 North threw rocks and debris in several directions Wed. Aug. 24 at approximately 1 p.m.. Flying...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
cbs19news

Orange residents asked to fill out jury duty questionnaire

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange County residents may have recently received a jury duty questionnaire. This questionnaire has a Maryland return address. According to a release, the Orange County Circuit Court Clerk's Office has partnered with ezJURY for jury management. The questionnaire is part of this service. Residents...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

UPDATE: Route 340/522 closed near I-66 interchange in Warren County

Northbound and southbound Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) in Warren County have reopened in Warren County following cleanup from a blast at a nearby quarry. The incident was reported at about 1:30 p.m. today (Wednesday, August 24) in the area of the Interstate 66 interchange. The Route 340/522 detour has been...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Rodeo event coming to Nelson Count

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Professional bull riders from across the country will be coming to Nelson County. BLM Bull and Rodeo Company and Indian Summer Guide Service say the Rockfish River Rodeo Bulls and Bands will be held Sept. 3. According to a release, the event will also...
NELSON COUNTY, VA

