Brian Collins
2d ago

Unfortunately this is where the Mets implode. I find it funny that Mets fans screamed that the Yankees are “buying” championships, while the METS are doing the same thing!! Money talks!!!

Beer man
2d ago

What a bunch of nothing. He just made a statement. The bus didn’t even get started. This is what’s wrong with journalism these days. They say things and people buy it. Sad times.

FactsMatter
1d ago

Glad Scherzer is a Met and not a Dodger. He is a bad teammate and quit on the Dodgers in last year's playoffs.

FanSided

MLB rumors: 5 managers who should be fired at the end of the season

There have already been four managers that have been fired in MLB this year. There are five more that should be fired no later than the end of the season. Every year, there are some MLB managers who either are fired or are on the hot seat. This year, there have already been four managers who have been fired during the season. They include Joe Maddon (Angels), Joe Girardi (Phillies), Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays), and Chris Woodward (Rangers).
CHICAGO, IL
Q 105.7

Boone & New York Yankees Show Zero Faith in $18M Hurler

In the last week of August, as Major League Baseball teams prepare for the stretch run to the playoffs, managers begin to set their pitching rotations, bullpen roles and line-ups to get ready for the most crucial part of the season. Not that those responsibilities can't change in September but as a big league manager once said about the final month, "either you have the horses or you don't. There are no new ones in the barn."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining

The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
MLB
FanSided

Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse

The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario sent to Atlanta's bench on Tuesday evening

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rosario will take a seat after William Contreras was picked as Tuesday's designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 124 batted balls this season, Rosario has accounted for a 4% barrel rate and a .239...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

The Dodgers Have A Shocking Magic Number Before September

We’re in the stretch run of the 2022 MLB season. We now have a pretty good idea of who the true contenders are in each league and who the long-shots are. The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the true contenders. With an insane 85-37 record, the Dodgers currently...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Aaron Judge hits 453-foot drive for MLB-leading 48th homer during Yankees' Subway Series sweep of the Mets... but Pete Alonso lets his frustrations get the better of him as he snaps his bat in half after striking out

New York Yankees hung on for a 4-2 victory over New York Mets Tuesday night to earn a season split of the Subway Series. The Yankees won a third straight game for the first time since July 28-30 and Andrew Benintendi delivered a key hit for the third straight game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

2023 Phillies schedule released with new format, start times

The Phillies released their 2023 schedule on Wednesday, and while they're still playing 162 games next season there are a few notable tweaks on tap. Most notably, for the first time the 2023 schedule features the Phillies playing every single team in Major League Baseball, across both the American and National Leagues, either at home in Citizens Bank Park or on the road.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
