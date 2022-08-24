ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Mark Robinson’s memoir: A possible bid for governor, educational changes and more views about women

By Steve Doyle
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0LqH_0hSijMQ500

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson, North Carolina’s lieutenant governor and the highest elected Republican in the state, is about to publish a new memoir that details his views about his political future, public education, abortion, gay rights and how women conduct themselves.

Those are the insights gleaned by WRAL.com, which received an advance copy of “We Are the Majority: The Life and Passions of a Patriot,” due out in September.

NC Lt. Gov. Robinson fires back at critics of ‘called to be led by men’ comment, says mother is ‘greatest hero’
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QVQ7u_0hSijMQ500
North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks at a Senate Education Committee last year. (AP Photo/Bryan Anderson)

Robinson, you may recall, rose to political prominence after he addressed the Greensboro City Council in 2018 about gun rights in a video that went viral.

That spirited appearance was a harbinger of Robinson’s public life, where he has become known for vigorous speeches including controversial comments about gay rights and the roles of men and women. He drew criticism for speaking at the NRA convention in Texas just days after the killing of 19 by a gunman at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and he was a mainstage speaker at the CPAC convention in Dallas earlier this month .

Although this is his first foray into politics, Robinson is seen by some as a leading GOP candidate for governor in 2024, a decision that WRAL reports he tap dances around in his book.

“He writes that he and his team have lists of fundraising contacts in anticipation of a run. He also says he is drafting plans of what a prospective gubernatorial bid might look like once second-term Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is out of office,” WRAL reported.

Robinson also writes that he doesn’t want to pursue federal office, although the open U.S. Senate seat had been a thought, as has the encouragement that he be a candidate for vice president.

Robinson often speaks of being raised by a single mother after his father died when he was 12. He has served in the Army reserves and worked in a factory before his speech to the city council. He has attended UNC-Greensboro. His speeches often are sermons about conservative values based on his Christian beliefs.

The memoir, as reported by WRAL , follows that course.

He focuses significantly on education – he would “work to keep history, science and a number of other subjects out of first through fifth grade curricula” – and says he would get rid of the State Board of Education.

He thinks climate change is “junk science.”

He addresses abortion as “murder,” but he only briefly mentions in the book, WRAL says, the abortion he and his now wife, Yolanda Hill, obtained in 1989 .

He is against same-sex marriage – although the book says he would allow for some legal access to same-sex couples – and he doesn’t want children exposed to gay rights events.

WRAL goes on a point-by-point journey through the book, addressing seven topics that include Robinson’s explanation of how “women love to talk a man into submission,” building on remarks from a controversial speech at a church in Charlotte where he reinforced a Biblical reference to how society is “called to be led by men.”

WRAL includes this quote from the book: “I have found that women in general don’t like to be outtalked. When you go out in groups, it often comes down to discussions, women on one side, men on the other. And back then, I’d be just hurling it. Often women would get quite angry. They love to be able to talk a man into submission. And with me, it never happens. They can’t do it.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Dallas, NC
WNCT

How will student loan forgiveness impact North Carolina?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive $10,000 in federal student loans for most people is right in the middle in terms of popularity: Some don’t like the idea at all, and others think the amount is too little. The truth is that this is a step forward for an age group […]
EDUCATION
Raleigh News & Observer

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s truly wacky idea for North Carolina public schools

Third graders who attend public school in North Carolina learn about the solar system and volcanoes in science class. Fourth graders study fossils. Social studies at the second grade level teaches students about democracy. In fifth grade, students discuss rights that are protected under the U.S. Constitution. But according to...
EDUCATION
WNCT

NC schools agency highlights literacy gains in early grades

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Early-grade students in North Carolina’s public schools made marked improvements in reading and literacy skills during the last school year, outpacing students in other states evaluated with similar testing, the Department of Public Instruction said Thursday. The gains came during the first full school year of a new initiative contained within […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Abortion Rights#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Politics Governor#Election State#Republican#Nra#Gop#Wral
WNCT

Aug. 25: Latest COVID-19 infection rates in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker has compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina. The latest numbers come using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
yourislandnews.com

He’s ‘done nothing for South Carolina’

Lowcountry’s Matthews challenges Scott for Senate seat. Democrat Krystle Matthews was a political unknown when she was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2018, and she is now looking to step onto the national stage as she takes on incumbent Republican Tim Scott in November for his seat in the U.S. Senate.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
FOX8 News

Can you remain anonymous in North Carolina when claiming a lottery win?

(WGHP) — With North Carolinians winning more lottery prizes in 2022 than any other year, many are wondering why big winners can’t remain anonymous. Simply, it’s the law right now. Lottery drawings are open to the public, and winners of over $600 do not retain their anonymity, according to a North Carolina lottery statute. However, […]
LOTTERY
WNCT

Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss

DENVER (AP) — A woman has struck a plea deal to testify against her boss, a Colorado clerk who became a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she was charged with breaking into her county’s voting system. Belinda Knisley, who has long been on administrative leave from her...
MESA COUNTY, CO
WNCT

Court: Arkansas can’t ban treatment of transgender kids

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday said Arkansas can’t enforce its ban on transgender children receiving gender-affirming medical care. A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a judge’s ruling temporarily blocking the state from enforcing the 2021 law. A trial is scheduled for October before the same judge on whether to permanently block the law.
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios Charlotte

North Carolina’s 20 week abortion ban adds another barrier for influx of patients

Abortion is now illegal in North Carolina after 20 weeks, and clinics say patients are delaying the procedure as they are traveling even farther to receive care. What’s happening: Last week, U.S. District Judge William Osteen lifted the injunction on a state ban on abortions performed after 20 weeks, with some exceptions to protect the life […] The post North Carolina’s 20 week abortion ban adds another barrier for influx of patients appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
wfu.edu

Forbes magazine names Wake Forest best employer in N.C.

Forbes magazine ranked Wake Forest University the top employer in North Carolina in its 2022 list of America’s Best Employers by State. The list is divided into 51 rankings — one for each of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia — and was compiled by surveying 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

WNCT

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy