Manatee County, FL

srqmagazine.com

Whitmore Plans To 'Do Good' as Private Citizen

Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore said she always believed voters would impose term limits on officials through elections. On Tuesday, voters picked political newcomer Jason Bearden in a lopsided Republican Primary and set an end date for her 16 years of public service. “I’m fine. I’m disappointed,” she said Wednesday....
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Local winners from a ‘phenomenal’ Pinellas primary

Over 200,000 residents exercised their right to vote Tuesday, helping shape Pinellas County’s future for years to come. While the closed primary generally frames races for the Nov. 8 general elections, Pinellas voters still elected two school board members and settled a county commission contest. According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, 219,209 residents, or nearly 32% of registered voters, cast their ballots.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What Charlie Crist’s primary victory means for Florida | Editorial

Democrats in Florida spoke with exceptional clarity on Tuesday. They are fed up with losing close statewide elections to Republican extremists, and they realize that only Charlie Crist can stop Ron DeSantis’ one-man reign of authoritarianism and intolerance. Crist trounced Democratic rival Nikki Fried by 25 points, a result that surprised even him. “It blew me away,” Crist told the Sun ...
FLORIDA STATE
srqmagazine.com

Conservative Coalition Sweeps School Board Contests

A coalition of conservative School Board candidates backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis swept School Board races in Sarasota and Manatee counties. Despite Republicans suffering a turnout disadvantage in early voting before polls opened for the Aug. 23 primary, voters shows up in force to cast their ballots in person the day of the election. That helped School Board Member Bridget Ziegler win re-election to a third full term, and also carried political allies Robyn Marinelli and Tim Enos into two other seats on the board. The group in November will now hold majority status as soon as new officials are sworn in.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Wilton Simpson wins Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson on Tuesday won the Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner, defeating James Shaw. Simpson was backed by former President Donald Trump, Republican leaders and the Florida Chamber of Commerce. After his victory, Simpson released a statement, saying he’s grateful. “Tonight’s...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Nikki Fried concedes, thanks supporters and begins ‘new chapter’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried conceded her loss in the state’s Democratic primary for an opportunity to run against incumbent Ron DeSantis in the gubernatorial general election. The Associated Press called for Crist early in the evening. Fried thanked her family, friends, supporters and...
FLORIDA STATE

