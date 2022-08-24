Read full article on original website
Related
srqmagazine.com
Whitmore Plans To 'Do Good' as Private Citizen
Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore said she always believed voters would impose term limits on officials through elections. On Tuesday, voters picked political newcomer Jason Bearden in a lopsided Republican Primary and set an end date for her 16 years of public service. “I’m fine. I’m disappointed,” she said Wednesday....
stpetecatalyst.com
Local winners from a ‘phenomenal’ Pinellas primary
Over 200,000 residents exercised their right to vote Tuesday, helping shape Pinellas County’s future for years to come. While the closed primary generally frames races for the Nov. 8 general elections, Pinellas voters still elected two school board members and settled a county commission contest. According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, 219,209 residents, or nearly 32% of registered voters, cast their ballots.
What Charlie Crist’s primary victory means for Florida | Editorial
Democrats in Florida spoke with exceptional clarity on Tuesday. They are fed up with losing close statewide elections to Republican extremists, and they realize that only Charlie Crist can stop Ron DeSantis’ one-man reign of authoritarianism and intolerance. Crist trounced Democratic rival Nikki Fried by 25 points, a result that surprised even him. “It blew me away,” Crist told the Sun ...
srqmagazine.com
Conservative Coalition Sweeps School Board Contests
A coalition of conservative School Board candidates backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis swept School Board races in Sarasota and Manatee counties. Despite Republicans suffering a turnout disadvantage in early voting before polls opened for the Aug. 23 primary, voters shows up in force to cast their ballots in person the day of the election. That helped School Board Member Bridget Ziegler win re-election to a third full term, and also carried political allies Robyn Marinelli and Tim Enos into two other seats on the board. The group in November will now hold majority status as soon as new officials are sworn in.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘This is a big setback’: Automatic recount likely, but Hillsborough Co. tax referendum vote may be no
Although a recount is likely, Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis was not optimistic Wednesday about voters passing a millage tax that would help fund teacher salaries.
Anna Paulina Luna, Eric Lynn run for Charlie Crist’s congressional seat
The race for Charlie Crist's current seat in the U.S. House of Representatives pits an air force veteran against a former national security advisor for President Barack Obama.
Conservative school board candidates win on election night, now what?
Florida conservatives celebrated some victories in local school boards Tuesday night with the Governor’s office touting 25 of DeSantis’ 30 endorsed candidates winning their seats.
Florida Primary 2022: In red Florida, some of the reddest candidates went down
In reddening Florida — home to chief disruptor Donald Trump — some of the most bombastic, far-right candidates on the ballot Tuesday failed to win their congressional primaries. Candidate: FBI agents would go "home in a body bag" ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lee Tops Stargel, Toledo In Florida Congressional Race
Former Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee cleaned up Tuesday night, winning the Republican nomination in the new 15th congressional district that sweeps across the greater Tampa Bay region. As of 9 p.m., Lee, also a former circuit judge, had 41.5 percent of the
10NEWS
Florida congressional races: See results for Tampa Bay-area districts
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The race for which Democrat will face Republican incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t the only hot race to watch in Florida’s primary election. Tampa Bay has a handful of significant races of its own – and for varying reasons. Five Republican candidates...
floridapolitics.com
Fredd Atkins wins Democratic nomination in Sarasota Co. Commission district race
He defeated two other Democrats despite spending less than either. Former Sarasota Mayor Fredd Atkins pulled somewhat of an upset in a Sarasota County Commission race. The Democrat came out on top of a Democratic Primary in County Commission District 2. Atkins took 3,810 votes, about 35.25% of all cast...
Lesbian turned Bi Esposito wins Republican nomination to face Engelhart in November
Who will be the voice of the new Florida House District 77?. Voters will decide in November when Republican Tiffany Esposito and Democrat Eric Engelhart face off. Esposito won the Republican primary nomination Tuesday with 71 percent of the vote, according to Lee County Elections. Her opponent, Ford O’Connell, got 29 percent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
Mysuncoast.com
Developments in Manatee County trying to meet the demand of growing population
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has many residential and retail development projects in the works. The county is working closely with developers for the smartest and best approach. “We can drive development or we can allow development to drive us,” said Courtney De Pol, Deputy County Administrator for...
click orlando
Wilton Simpson wins Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson on Tuesday won the Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner, defeating James Shaw. Simpson was backed by former President Donald Trump, Republican leaders and the Florida Chamber of Commerce. After his victory, Simpson released a statement, saying he’s grateful. “Tonight’s...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Election Supervisor encourages young voters to get involved
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Election Supervisor Michael Bennett said they sent out 107,000 vote-by-mail ballots, and as of this morning had a little over 45,000 returned. He explained there’s a lower expectation for voters in the primary election although he doesn’t understand why?. “People don’t get...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida COVID-19 data whistleblower Rebekah Jones wins House primary, will face Rep. Matt Gaetz
Ousted data scientist Rebekah Jones won Florida's first district Democratic U.S. House primary Tuesday. Jones claims she was fired during the pandemic for refusing to manipulate COVID-19 data to keep the state open.
Hillsborough, Pasco vote on property tax increases
Voters in Hillsborough and Pasco counties have more than candidates to decide. Instead, they'll also have to vote yes or no on some project funds for the future.
Mysuncoast.com
Shift in Sarasota County School Board following Primary Election results
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A shift in the Sarasota County School Board will now take place following Tuesday’s primary. Going from a school board that was 3-2 leaning left, to a school board that will now be 4-1 leaning right. School board member Bridget Ziegler held on to her...
Mysuncoast.com
Nikki Fried concedes, thanks supporters and begins ‘new chapter’
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried conceded her loss in the state’s Democratic primary for an opportunity to run against incumbent Ron DeSantis in the gubernatorial general election. The Associated Press called for Crist early in the evening. Fried thanked her family, friends, supporters and...
Comments / 0