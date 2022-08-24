Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for George, Greene, Perry, Stone, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 01:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone; Wayne FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, in Alabama, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Escambia, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal, Mobile Inland and Washington. In northwest Florida, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal and Santa Rosa Inland. In southeast Mississippi, George, Greene, Perry, Stone and Wayne. * Through this afternoon. * Additional rounds of locally heavy rain are expected along and south of US Highway 84 today. A very moist airmass is in place and with slow storm motions expected and storms likely training over the same area another 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible. With the already saturated soils this could quickly lead to runoff and flash flooding of low lying and poorly draining areas. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flood Watch issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 01:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Central Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Lower Tangipahoa, Northern Livingston, Northern St. Tammany, Northern Tangipahoa, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Livingston, Southwestern St. Tammany, St. Helena, Washington and West Feliciana. In Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Areawide rainfall totals are expected to be 1 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. But rainfall rates could be up to 4 inches per hour in some locations today. These rates falling over saturated grounds could cause flooding of low lying and poorly drained areas in a short time. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Escambia by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 03:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Baldwin Inland; Escambia; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland; Washington FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, in Alabama, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Escambia, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal, Mobile Inland and Washington. In northwest Florida, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal and Santa Rosa Inland. In southeast Mississippi, George, Greene, Perry, Stone and Wayne. * Through this afternoon. * Additional rounds of locally heavy rain are expected along and south of US Highway 84 today. A very moist airmass is in place and with slow storm motions expected and storms likely training over the same area another 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible. With the already saturated soils this could quickly lead to runoff and flash flooding of low lying and poorly draining areas. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
