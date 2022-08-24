Effective: 2022-08-26 01:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone; Wayne FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, in Alabama, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Escambia, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal, Mobile Inland and Washington. In northwest Florida, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal and Santa Rosa Inland. In southeast Mississippi, George, Greene, Perry, Stone and Wayne. * Through this afternoon. * Additional rounds of locally heavy rain are expected along and south of US Highway 84 today. A very moist airmass is in place and with slow storm motions expected and storms likely training over the same area another 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible. With the already saturated soils this could quickly lead to runoff and flash flooding of low lying and poorly draining areas. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

GEORGE COUNTY, MS ・ 5 HOURS AGO