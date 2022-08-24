Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Shift in Sarasota County School Board following Primary Election results
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A shift in the Sarasota County School Board will now take place following Tuesday’s primary. Going from a school board that was 3-2 leaning left, to a school board that will now be 4-1 leaning right. School board member Bridget Ziegler held on to her...
Hillsborough County sued by right wing group to stop vote on transportation tax
The lawsuit focuses on language that the county crafted for a November ballot.
‘This is a big setback’: Automatic recount likely, but Hillsborough Co. tax referendum vote may be no
Although a recount is likely, Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis was not optimistic Wednesday about voters passing a millage tax that would help fund teacher salaries.
srqmagazine.com
Whitmore Plans To 'Do Good' as Private Citizen
Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore said she always believed voters would impose term limits on officials through elections. On Tuesday, voters picked political newcomer Jason Bearden in a lopsided Republican Primary and set an end date for her 16 years of public service. “I’m fine. I’m disappointed,” she said Wednesday....
floridapolitics.com
Voters weigh in on four Pinellas County School Board seats
Incumbent Caprice Edmond is the presumed winner in the District 7 race. Four Pinellas County School Board seats were on Tuesday’s Primary ballot. In District 2, Lisa Cane has the lead with 55.69% of the vote as Brad DeCorte and Bronson Oudshoff also competed for the seat. Cane is the presumed winner of this race based on unofficial results.
Longboat Observer
Manatee County Primary Election Results 2022
As of 8:54 p.m., 71/71 Manatee County precincts are reported; 85,977 ballots were counted, with an overall 31.12% countywide voter turnout. The winner will face Amanda Ballard (R) in the general election Nov. 8. District 4. Mike Rahn (R) | 4,710 votes | 62.46%. Misty Servia (R) | 2,831 votes...
srqmagazine.com
Conservative Coalition Sweeps School Board Contests
A coalition of conservative School Board candidates backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis swept School Board races in Sarasota and Manatee counties. Despite Republicans suffering a turnout disadvantage in early voting before polls opened for the Aug. 23 primary, voters shows up in force to cast their ballots in person the day of the election. That helped School Board Member Bridget Ziegler win re-election to a third full term, and also carried political allies Robyn Marinelli and Tim Enos into two other seats on the board. The group in November will now hold majority status as soon as new officials are sworn in.
‘Nothing is final’: Hillsborough County tax referendum faces ‘automatic recount’ due to close vote
During the Florida primary, Hillsborough County voters will decide whether or not to fund $584 million to the school district over the next four years.
wlrn.org
'We are not being indoctrinated.' Students, teachers say Florida's new education laws stifle schools
A series of new laws in Florida that bolster parental rights in education, call for curriculum transparency and say no one should be taught to feel guilt for actions in the past by those of the same race or sex, are stifling educators and creating problems in the classroom, according to some teachers and students.
Mysuncoast.com
Incumbents shine, other surprises mark Suncoast primaries
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The numbers have rolled in from the polls with the largest race being the victory of Charlie Crist over Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. Here are some of other numbers that continued to roll in throughout the even as the polls closed. Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan...
floridapolitics.com
Fredd Atkins wins Democratic nomination in Sarasota Co. Commission district race
He defeated two other Democrats despite spending less than either. Former Sarasota Mayor Fredd Atkins pulled somewhat of an upset in a Sarasota County Commission race. The Democrat came out on top of a Democratic Primary in County Commission District 2. Atkins took 3,810 votes, about 35.25% of all cast...
Mysuncoast.com
Developments in Manatee County trying to meet the demand of growing population
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has many residential and retail development projects in the works. The county is working closely with developers for the smartest and best approach. “We can drive development or we can allow development to drive us,” said Courtney De Pol, Deputy County Administrator for...
Bay News 9
DeSantis and Rubio make Tampa GOP rally stop, Hillsborough's teacher pay raise referendum goes to a recount and 7-foot gator wrangled at Florida middle school
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain coverage will continue to go up on Thursday as tropical moisture increases. With more clouds, highs will be near 90. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Before you go out, get updates with...
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton OK independent investigation of police chief, department
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton City Council has approved authorizing an independent investigation of city Police Chief Melanie Bevan and her top commanders in the wake of allegations of misconduct by at least four current and former officers. In 4-1 vote, the Council OK’d Mayor Gene Brown’s plan to...
Mysuncoast.com
‘Wheres the Bus’ app helps parents with student’s morning commute
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Parents of Sarasota and Manatee County students can now track their bus driver’s route before heading to school. “Wheres the Bus” app provides up-to-the-minute ETAs to eliminate stress and worry for parents on morning and afternoon transportation. Parents can download the app through the...
mymanatee.org
Manatee County to Lead in Pay for EMS Personnel
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (August 23, 2022) - Following successful union negotiations, Manatee County Emergency Medical Service (EMS) leaders are pleased to announce new EMS pay rates. On August 27, Manatee County EMS employees will see their salaries increase as part of a new pay structure approved by the Manatee County...
Mayor requests investigation against Bradenton Police Chief
Tensions have been mounting at the Bradenton Police Department and now the Bradenton mayor is asking for the chief to be investigated after several new complaints have been filed by officers.
businessobserverfl.com
Trio of projects set to transform a portion of downtown Sarasota
Key takeaway: With three developments in the works, downtown Sarasota will see the arrival of hundreds of apartments and a host of new retailers over the next several years, bringing energy and vibrancy to the commercial district along Main Street. Core challenge: With so much new development, and so many...
stpetecatalyst.com
Committee cancels RFQ for Albert Whitted studies
The city will no longer entertain the proposals submitted to determine the future uses at the 100-acre site of the Albert Whitted Airport – at least for now. During a Wednesday evaluation committee meeting, the members unanimously voted to cancel the solicitations to select separate consultants to evaluate non-aviation and aviation uses at the airfield as the request for qualifications (RFQ) garnered very few responses and the scope could be further refined.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete Police Chief responds to criticism
Anthony Holloway, St. Petersburg’s Chief of Police, wants people scrutinizing his management of the city’s Power of Change donations to “look at the big picture.”. Reports that the SPPD failed to use over $9,000 intended for the city’s homeless population first surfaced in July. The money stems from St. Petersburg’s Power of Change collection stations – an initiative encouraging residents and visitors to deposit spare change into repurposed yellow parking meters rather than directly handing it to people on the street.
