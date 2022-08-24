ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

srqmagazine.com

Whitmore Plans To 'Do Good' as Private Citizen

Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore said she always believed voters would impose term limits on officials through elections. On Tuesday, voters picked political newcomer Jason Bearden in a lopsided Republican Primary and set an end date for her 16 years of public service. “I’m fine. I’m disappointed,” she said Wednesday....
floridapolitics.com

Voters weigh in on four Pinellas County School Board seats

Incumbent Caprice Edmond is the presumed winner in the District 7 race. Four Pinellas County School Board seats were on Tuesday’s Primary ballot. In District 2, Lisa Cane has the lead with 55.69% of the vote as Brad DeCorte and Bronson Oudshoff also competed for the seat. Cane is the presumed winner of this race based on unofficial results.
Longboat Observer

Manatee County Primary Election Results 2022

As of 8:54 p.m., 71/71 Manatee County precincts are reported; 85,977 ballots were counted, with an overall 31.12% countywide voter turnout. The winner will face Amanda Ballard (R) in the general election Nov. 8. District 4. Mike Rahn (R) | 4,710 votes | 62.46%. Misty Servia (R) | 2,831 votes...
srqmagazine.com

Conservative Coalition Sweeps School Board Contests

A coalition of conservative School Board candidates backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis swept School Board races in Sarasota and Manatee counties. Despite Republicans suffering a turnout disadvantage in early voting before polls opened for the Aug. 23 primary, voters shows up in force to cast their ballots in person the day of the election. That helped School Board Member Bridget Ziegler win re-election to a third full term, and also carried political allies Robyn Marinelli and Tim Enos into two other seats on the board. The group in November will now hold majority status as soon as new officials are sworn in.
Mysuncoast.com

Incumbents shine, other surprises mark Suncoast primaries

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The numbers have rolled in from the polls with the largest race being the victory of Charlie Crist over Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. Here are some of other numbers that continued to roll in throughout the even as the polls closed. Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan...
Bay News 9

DeSantis and Rubio make Tampa GOP rally stop, Hillsborough's teacher pay raise referendum goes to a recount and 7-foot gator wrangled at Florida middle school

Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain coverage will continue to go up on Thursday as tropical moisture increases. With more clouds, highs will be near 90. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Before you go out, get updates with...
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton OK independent investigation of police chief, department

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton City Council has approved authorizing an independent investigation of city Police Chief Melanie Bevan and her top commanders in the wake of allegations of misconduct by at least four current and former officers. In 4-1 vote, the Council OK’d Mayor Gene Brown’s plan to...
Mysuncoast.com

‘Wheres the Bus’ app helps parents with student’s morning commute

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Parents of Sarasota and Manatee County students can now track their bus driver’s route before heading to school. “Wheres the Bus” app provides up-to-the-minute ETAs to eliminate stress and worry for parents on morning and afternoon transportation. Parents can download the app through the...
mymanatee.org

Manatee County to Lead in Pay for EMS Personnel

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (August 23, 2022) - Following successful union negotiations, Manatee County Emergency Medical Service (EMS) leaders are pleased to announce new EMS pay rates. On August 27, Manatee County EMS employees will see their salaries increase as part of a new pay structure approved by the Manatee County...
businessobserverfl.com

Trio of projects set to transform a portion of downtown Sarasota

Key takeaway: With three developments in the works, downtown Sarasota will see the arrival of hundreds of apartments and a host of new retailers over the next several years, bringing energy and vibrancy to the commercial district along Main Street. Core challenge: With so much new development, and so many...
stpetecatalyst.com

Committee cancels RFQ for Albert Whitted studies

The city will no longer entertain the proposals submitted to determine the future uses at the 100-acre site of the Albert Whitted Airport – at least for now. During a Wednesday evaluation committee meeting, the members unanimously voted to cancel the solicitations to select separate consultants to evaluate non-aviation and aviation uses at the airfield as the request for qualifications (RFQ) garnered very few responses and the scope could be further refined.
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete Police Chief responds to criticism

Anthony Holloway, St. Petersburg’s Chief of Police, wants people scrutinizing his management of the city’s Power of Change donations to “look at the big picture.”. Reports that the SPPD failed to use over $9,000 intended for the city’s homeless population first surfaced in July. The money stems from St. Petersburg’s Power of Change collection stations – an initiative encouraging residents and visitors to deposit spare change into repurposed yellow parking meters rather than directly handing it to people on the street.
