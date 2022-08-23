ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Hcm#Connected Tv#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Paycor Hcm Inc
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Hold Forever

Apple's ecosystem connects users to the digital economy. Coca-Cola's dependable dividend can compound returns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tesla Stock Is Rising Ahead of Its Stock Split

The electric car maker's stock is up more than 30% since the beginning of July. Shares of the growth stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Are Passive Income Machines

A reliable dividend and strong growth opportunities make this dividend stock a classic. This top retailer has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years. This home improvement retailer has increased its dividend per share nearly sixfold. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Ulta Beauty (ULTA 0.52%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
SMALL BUSINESS
Benzinga

Hain Celestial Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Hain Celestial Group HAIN reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hain Celestial Group posted an EPS of $0.08. Revenue was up $6.36 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

ScanSource (SCSC) Earnings Miss, Sales Beat Estimates in Q4

ScanSource, Inc. SCSC reported adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jun 30, 2022), missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents. The bottom line declined 5% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 96 cents per share. On a reported basis, the company delivered...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

iClick Interactive Asia: Q2 Earnings Insights

IClick Interactive Asia ICLK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. iClick Interactive Asia missed estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $39.92 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Lancaster Colony: Q4 Earnings Insights

Lancaster Colony LANC reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lancaster Colony beat estimated earnings by 32.5%, reporting an EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $0.8. Revenue was up $66.85 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy