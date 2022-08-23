Read full article on original website
Stock Market Plunge: Buy This Dividend Stock Before It Pops
Public Storage's second-quarter earnings report reminds investors why it is one of the best self-storage REITs.
Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
WSM earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
YSG earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
SUMO earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Dollar General (DG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
DG earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Hold Forever
Apple's ecosystem connects users to the digital economy. Coca-Cola's dependable dividend can compound returns.
Cowen Says Buy These 4 Tech Stocks Now
Cowen is forecasting big things for a handful of tech stocks, despite markets still appearing choppy.
Tesla Stock Is Rising Ahead of Its Stock Split
The electric car maker's stock is up more than 30% since the beginning of July. Shares of the growth stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday.
3 Dividend Stocks That Are Passive Income Machines
A reliable dividend and strong growth opportunities make this dividend stock a classic. This top retailer has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years. This home improvement retailer has increased its dividend per share nearly sixfold.
Gap (GPS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
GPS earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Workday (WDAY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
WDAY earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Vitru Limited (VTRU) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
VTRU earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
What Investors Need to Know About Salesforce's First-Ever Share Repurchase Program
Growth is decelerating, but share buybacks can help boost profit for shareholders.
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Ulta Beauty (ULTA 0.52%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Hain Celestial Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
Hain Celestial Group HAIN reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hain Celestial Group posted an EPS of $0.08. Revenue was up $6.36 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter...
Malibu Boats (MBUU) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
MBUU earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Farfetch Shares Fly High As Its Q2 Earnings Firmly Holds The Ground
Farfetch Ltd FTCH reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 10.7% year-on-year, to $579.35 million, beating the consensus of $548.03 million. Gross merchandise value for the quarter (GMV) rose 1.3% Y/Y. Digital platform GMV decreased by 3.3%. Gross profit for the quarter increased 16.3% Y/Y to $267.6 million, and the margin...
ScanSource (SCSC) Earnings Miss, Sales Beat Estimates in Q4
ScanSource, Inc. SCSC reported adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jun 30, 2022), missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents. The bottom line declined 5% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 96 cents per share. On a reported basis, the company delivered...
iClick Interactive Asia: Q2 Earnings Insights
IClick Interactive Asia ICLK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. iClick Interactive Asia missed estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $39.92 million from...
Lancaster Colony: Q4 Earnings Insights
Lancaster Colony LANC reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lancaster Colony beat estimated earnings by 32.5%, reporting an EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $0.8. Revenue was up $66.85 million from the same...
