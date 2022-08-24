Read full article on original website
KWQC
Retro 1982 recipes with modern updates
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -In honor of Paula’s 40th anniversary celebration, how about getting a modern take on throwback party foods that were big back in 1982?. (“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., researched through old issues of Women’s Day magazine from ‘82 and performed her modern twist magic on Hot Chipped Beef Dip, Ranch Snack mix, Ranch Pigs in a Blanket, Tiramisu Fudge Fondue, and Angel Food French Toast over two segments in the video playlist.
KWQC
2022 dessert trends and sweet treat party ideas
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -What are restaurant customers searching for in terms of flavors in 2022? And how can these trends be incorporated into party foods for big and small celebrations alike?. Tiphanie Cannon of Oh So Sweet enchants PSL once again as she features delicious and trending desserts like (Drip...
KWQC
Fresh flowers and ideas for arrangements
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kay Meyers, Hy-Vee Floral department manager, features an array of beautiful, fresh flowers, arrangement ideas, and tips on how to keep flowers fresh for a longer period. Meyers also shares Hy-Vee’s current sales promotion on “Just Because” arrangements. Customers that purchase a “Just Because” bouquet will get...
KWQC
Autumn gardening tips: planting guidelines and prepping for winter
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -As August wraps and we switch attention to autumn activities, gardening often takes a backseat. In fact, many of us may be tired of gardening because plants have faded or have been ravaged by the heat and sun. Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture,...
KWQC
Helping kids emotionally prepare for school
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Summer is nearly over and it’s time to start getting our children ready for returning to school. Helping kids to prepare emotionally is critical to academic success and mental well-being. Eric Rittmeyer stresses that parents must remain emotionally engaged with their children to ensure their well-being....
This is the Last Time You’ll Get To Enjoy This QC Favorite
It's been a roller coaster of emotions for Pickerman's fans as of late. "Our family has had the amazing opportunity and experience the past three years of owning and operating Pickerman’s Deli. The time has come to close this chapter of our lives and open a new one." But...
KWQC
New eatery featuring fresh-baked breads now open at The Current
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -City Loafers at The Current has opened in the space once known as VIVA! at 215 North Main Street, Davenport. Kimberlin Richardson, City Loafers, discussed this new hot spot for delicious, chef-inspired, fresh-baked breads, sandwiches, soups, and salads served all day---including for breakfast. These artisan breads can also be purchased by the loaf.
ourquadcities.com
New Moline landmark a special project for neighbor family
Felix Vallejo of Moline is especially proud of his spruced-up historic neighbor. The friendly 67-year-old, a longtime resident of the Floreciente neighborhood, got to see his father honored this week as part of the historic trolley tours that stopped at the former Skelly Service Station, 820 5th Ave. Felix and his wife Mary bought the property in 2018, and have lived across the street for over 40 years (where he still is at 501 8th St.).
KWQC
‘1000 Books Before Kindergarten’ encourages reading to children early and often
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” is a nationwide nonprofit program that encourages parents and caregivers to read at least one thousand books with their child before kindergarten. “We’d love, actually, to see every eligible child in the city of Davenport to be participating.”. Alison...
Illinois gives students 5 mental health days. Now, hundreds of QC students are taking them
MOLINE, Ill. — In 2020, mental-health-related emergency room visits in the U.S. for kids ages 5-11 jumped 24% compared to the year prior, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For those ages 12-17, visits went up by 31%. As many kids across the Quad Cities head...
Kings Harvest Pet Rescue To Host Yard Sale This Weekend
Many of us have a soft spot for animals, and I love to see when the community comes together to help shelters that help rehome these animals. You can show your support with the Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter at their yard sale this weekend. The Yard Sale.
RIMSD hiring permanent, sub staff
The Rock Island-Milan School District is hiring! They’re looking for workers in their nutritional services department. Hours are Mondays through Fridays, no weekends or holidays and the staff gets summers off. These hours are perfect for parents of school age kids who need to work while the kids are in class. If you can’t commit […]
KWQC
Art supply thrift store opens to benefit pet owners
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Two Quad City businesses announced a collaboration to help pets and their owners. Skeleton Key Art and Antiques will be hosting a grand opening event for its new Stock & Pile section, where customers can buy new or used art and craft supplies. A ribbon-cutting event will be held Fri., Aug. 26 at 3 p.m.
New Grocery Store Opening in Bettendorf Next Week
A new grocery store is gearing up to open in Bettendorf on September 1st. ALDI will be opening at the corner of Devils Glen Rd & Belmont Rd. in Bettendorf at the start of September. WHBF reports that it's the 6th QC ALDI location. Here's a look at the renderings...
KWQC
Davenports set to hold Halloween parade
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Join the City of Davenport with family and friends as the streets fill with ghosts, goblins, princesses, and superheroes on Oct. 30. The City of Davenport is set to hold a Halloween parade on Oct. 30 at 2 p.m., according to a Facebook post. City-wide trick-or-treat...
ourquadcities.com
$134M Davenport facility to have groundbreaking soon
Fair Oaks Foods will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 2951 Enterprise Way, in northwest Davenport, on Thursday, Sept. 1st at 1 p.m. Headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., the firm is a family-owned meat processing company and the 11th largest Black-owned business in the United States, according to a Quad Cities Chamber release Monday.
KWQC
Paula Sands celebrates 40 Years at TV6
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -To mark Paula Sands’ 40th anniversary, the show’s team throws an hourlong party that includes remembering the year 1982 throughout--plus features special friends, co-workers, and former co-workers offering congratulations. Her original audition tape (featuring a cucumber prop from her father-in-law’s garden) is included in Part...
A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy
If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
KWQC
Taming of the Slough kicks off Sept. 18
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - River Action’s Taming of the Slough Triathlon, which combines paddling, mountain biking and running, kicks off Sept. 18. According to a media release, the Taming of the Slough race will take place in the Sylvan Slough on Sylvan Island and on the new I-74 Bridge.
KWQC
Moline kicks off 3-day music fest for its 150th birthday
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Hundreds filed into River Drive in downtown Moline on Thursday, for a party 150 years in the making. The city wanted to celebrate its birthday with a bang. Tory Brecht, Moline’s communications coordinator said the milestone was the perfect segue into post-pandemic life. “Our downtown...
