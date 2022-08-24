ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bevil Oaks, TX

KFDM-TV

Police confirm day care center in Woodville is under investigation

WOODVILLE — KFDM/Fox 4 News has confirmed a Tyler County day care is under investigation to determine if children were physically abused at the facility. Woodville Police Department Chief Mike McCulley says his department is investigating Early Birds Learning Center on west Dogwood Street. Chief McCulley says Woodville police...
WOODVILLE, TX
portarthurtx.gov

Port Arthur Fire Department's Awww Moment

Port Arthur Firefighters were called out to an emergency animal rescue at the Water Purification Plant. The best description of the rescue is, "Awww"... Click on the image below to see the sweetest rescue of a stray dog.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kjas.com

Woman injured when her SUV struck a cow

A Kirbyville woman was undergoing treatment Wednesday night after her SUV struck a cow in the Mount Union Community. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said shortly before 9:00, 63-year-old Renda Wade was driving a 2017 Nissan eastbound on FM 1005 near FM 1013 when she hit a cow that was standing on the highway.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
KFDM-TV

Groves police reopening investigation into 2003 unsolved homicide

GROVES — Groves police are reopening an investigation into a homicide that's remained unsolved since 2003. Sunday marks 19 years since someone shot Dennis Ray Wills to death at a motel in Groves. Groves police has reopened this case at the requests of Dennis Wills' brothers. And, the brothers...
GROVES, TX
kjas.com

Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Aug 25th, 2022

Deaths – 193 (Was 193 on 08/18/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Aug 25th, 2022:. Brookeland – 4 (Was 2 on 08/18/22) Jasper – 48 (Was 34 on 08/18/22) Kirbyville – 7 (Was 8 on 08/18/22) Buna – 7 (Was 9 on 08/18/22)
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
Orange Leader

Orange woman one of two killed in head-on wreck Monday night

A local woman was one of two people killed in a violent head-on collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the local victim as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle of Orange. The other victim listed by authorities is 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. Preliminary investigation...
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

Groves looking to change ordinances for food trucks

GROVES — The City of Groves is examining how food trucks operate in the city, and it could result in a change in ordinances to be more in line with other Southeast Texas cities. City Manager D.E Sosa says the changes even the playing field between food trucks and...
GROVES, TX
Orange Leader

AWARD WINNING — Louis Ardoin’s Bowling Lane home features beautiful and functional landscape

ORANGE — When you see the beautiful flowers growing at 3731 Bowling Lane in Orange, you will know Louis Ardoin enjoys working in his yard and seeing his plants grow. The raised beds at the front of the house have a nicely arranged mix of plants, set off by various borders of stones and wood at different levels. Two of those plants completely surprised him by spouting tall blooms shortly after being planted but only lasted a few days and disappeared.
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

'I was very scared' : Lamar University students react after Beaumont man's alleged attempts to solicit women on campus

BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Lamar University were shocked after incidents involving a 21-year-old Beaumont man led to a campus emergency Tuesday. Devonta Joubert is accused of trying to solicit women in Lamar University parking lots. He is charged with reckless driving and evading arrest in a vehicle, with charges for the alleged solicitation pending.
BEAUMONT, TX
therecordlive.com

2 SETX women killed in head on crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing the names of two drivers killed in a head-on collision in Orange County Monday night. The head-on wreck happened near Tulane Road along Texas Highway 62 in at about 9:30 p.m. according to a news release from the DPS. Troopers believe 2014...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX

