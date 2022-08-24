Read full article on original website
Police confirm day care center in Woodville is under investigation
WOODVILLE — KFDM/Fox 4 News has confirmed a Tyler County day care is under investigation to determine if children were physically abused at the facility. Woodville Police Department Chief Mike McCulley says his department is investigating Early Birds Learning Center on west Dogwood Street. Chief McCulley says Woodville police...
City of Lumberton takes step to address homeless people camping on private property
LUMBERTON — Lumberton is the latest city to focus on homeless encampments. The city council has approved new rules to address what some city leaders call a growing number of homeless people camping on private property. KFDM/Fox 4's Aaron Mack has the report.
Rain causes raw sewage to repeatedly seep out of manhole in Port Arthur neighborhood
PORT ARTHUR — Rain on Wednesday didn't produce any flooding in Port Arthur, but it did cause raw sewage to seep out of a manhole. The sludge included feces, toilet paper and condoms. Nearby residents say they're frustrated that this health hazard keeps happening. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan...
Letty LeBert answers why oak trees in Orange County and across SETX are dying
We have been getting several calls about their trees dying. Some are dying gradually, and others are green in the summer and suddenly, the leaves are brown. The past five years Southeast Texas has been through some extreme weather conditions. This doesn’t only cause us stress, but it has stressed our environment, as well.
Port Arthur Fire Department's Awww Moment
Port Arthur Firefighters were called out to an emergency animal rescue at the Water Purification Plant. The best description of the rescue is, "Awww"... Click on the image below to see the sweetest rescue of a stray dog.
Woman injured when her SUV struck a cow
A Kirbyville woman was undergoing treatment Wednesday night after her SUV struck a cow in the Mount Union Community. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said shortly before 9:00, 63-year-old Renda Wade was driving a 2017 Nissan eastbound on FM 1005 near FM 1013 when she hit a cow that was standing on the highway.
Groves police reopening investigation into 2003 unsolved homicide
GROVES — Groves police are reopening an investigation into a homicide that's remained unsolved since 2003. Sunday marks 19 years since someone shot Dennis Ray Wills to death at a motel in Groves. Groves police has reopened this case at the requests of Dennis Wills' brothers. And, the brothers...
Nederland victim of fatal wreck was newly married, hoping to start a family
Brittnie Eldridge Adaway, 23, texted her husband at approximately 9:10 p.m. Monday to say she was leaving a friend’s house and was headed home. But as time passed and she did not arrive, he began calling her. “Then a state trooper showed up at their apartment,” said her mother-in-law,...
Women possibly ejected from vehicle in Thursday night crash in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Troopers, police are investigating a crash in Orange that sent two people to the hospital Thursday night. The collision happened at 9:15 p.m. on State Highway 62 North of the interstate. A firefighter on scene told 12News crew it appeared a woman was ejected. She was...
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Aug 25th, 2022
Deaths – 193 (Was 193 on 08/18/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Aug 25th, 2022:. Brookeland – 4 (Was 2 on 08/18/22) Jasper – 48 (Was 34 on 08/18/22) Kirbyville – 7 (Was 8 on 08/18/22) Buna – 7 (Was 9 on 08/18/22)
Orange woman one of two killed in head-on wreck Monday night
A local woman was one of two people killed in a violent head-on collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the local victim as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle of Orange. The other victim listed by authorities is 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. Preliminary investigation...
Why was flooding during Hurricane Harvey so bad?
One spot in Nederland recorded over 60 inches of rainfall. That is a record for the United States. A study in the journal Nature looked at why.
Remembering the victims of the Highway 62 head-on collision in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY — Relatives and friends are remembering two women killed in a head-on collision in Orange County. The two cars collided at about 9:30 Monday night on Highway 62, just south of Tulane. The crash killed Sheila Lavalle, 59, of Orange, and Brittnie Eldridge Adaway, 23, of Nederland.
Groves looking to change ordinances for food trucks
GROVES — The City of Groves is examining how food trucks operate in the city, and it could result in a change in ordinances to be more in line with other Southeast Texas cities. City Manager D.E Sosa says the changes even the playing field between food trucks and...
City of Lumberton passes anti-camping ordinance in response to increasing homeless population
LUMBERTON, Texas — An issue regarding homeless camps that has affected many cities before will now impact Lumberton. Beginning August 26, an anti-camping ordinance will go into place. The overwhelming presence of homeless camps prompted the city council to hold a vote on August 22, which passed. Lumberton has...
AWARD WINNING — Louis Ardoin’s Bowling Lane home features beautiful and functional landscape
ORANGE — When you see the beautiful flowers growing at 3731 Bowling Lane in Orange, you will know Louis Ardoin enjoys working in his yard and seeing his plants grow. The raised beds at the front of the house have a nicely arranged mix of plants, set off by various borders of stones and wood at different levels. Two of those plants completely surprised him by spouting tall blooms shortly after being planted but only lasted a few days and disappeared.
Former BISD electrical contractor may soon spend 6 months in jail, be forced to pay $1.2M restitution
BEAUMONT, Texas — A former Beaumont Independent School District electrical contractor may soon spend six months in jail and have to pay back $1.2 million. The Texas Court of Criminal appeals on Wednesday rejected Calvin Walker's petition seeking to overrule a lower court's decision upholding his conviction. The Texas...
National Weather Service: Flash flooding watch in place for Port Arthur, extended region
The National Weather Service is warning Port Arthur and all Southeast Texas motorists about severe weather concerns for Wednesday. Thunderstorms are possible with high rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches or more in an hour, with rainfall totals exceeding 5 inches in some spots where thunderstorms repeat themselves. A...
'I was very scared' : Lamar University students react after Beaumont man's alleged attempts to solicit women on campus
BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Lamar University were shocked after incidents involving a 21-year-old Beaumont man led to a campus emergency Tuesday. Devonta Joubert is accused of trying to solicit women in Lamar University parking lots. He is charged with reckless driving and evading arrest in a vehicle, with charges for the alleged solicitation pending.
2 SETX women killed in head on crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing the names of two drivers killed in a head-on collision in Orange County Monday night. The head-on wreck happened near Tulane Road along Texas Highway 62 in at about 9:30 p.m. according to a news release from the DPS. Troopers believe 2014...
