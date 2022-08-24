ORANGE — When you see the beautiful flowers growing at 3731 Bowling Lane in Orange, you will know Louis Ardoin enjoys working in his yard and seeing his plants grow. The raised beds at the front of the house have a nicely arranged mix of plants, set off by various borders of stones and wood at different levels. Two of those plants completely surprised him by spouting tall blooms shortly after being planted but only lasted a few days and disappeared.

ORANGE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO