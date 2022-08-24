Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Moline kicks off 3-day music fest for its 150th birthday
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Hundreds filed into River Drive in downtown Moline on Thursday, for a party 150 years in the making. The city wanted to celebrate its birthday with a bang. Tory Brecht, Moline’s communications coordinator said the milestone was the perfect segue into post-pandemic life. “Our downtown...
KWQC
Paula Sands celebrates 40 Years at TV6
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -To mark Paula Sands’ 40th anniversary, the show’s team throws an hourlong party that includes remembering the year 1982 throughout--plus features special friends, co-workers, and former co-workers offering congratulations. Her original audition tape (featuring a cucumber prop from her father-in-law’s garden) is included in Part...
KWQC
Fresh flowers and ideas for arrangements
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kay Meyers, Hy-Vee Floral department manager, features an array of beautiful, fresh flowers, arrangement ideas, and tips on how to keep flowers fresh for a longer period. Meyers also shares Hy-Vee’s current sales promotion on “Just Because” arrangements. Customers that purchase a “Just Because” bouquet will get...
KWQC
Rock Island Auction prepares for hundreds to preview a large collection of historic firearms
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Hundreds are expected at the August Premier Auction Thursday, as more than 2,500 historic firearms will be on display for the preview. Organizers say some of the items include Smith & Wesson, firearms from popular Hollywood films like Star Wars and Tomb Raider. The auction...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
Davenports set to hold Halloween parade
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Join the City of Davenport with family and friends as the streets fill with ghosts, goblins, princesses, and superheroes on Oct. 30. The City of Davenport is set to hold a Halloween parade on Oct. 30 at 2 p.m., according to a Facebook post. City-wide trick-or-treat...
KWQC
Bishop Hill’s 9th annual Chautauqua to be held this weekend
BISHOP HILL, Ill. (KWQC) -Bishop Hill’s 9th Annual Chautauqua looks back at the history of the Chautauqua Movement. Brian “Fox” Ellis, Artistic Director of Prairie Folklore Theatre and an internationally-acclaimed author, storyteller, historian, and naturalist, informs viewers about the festivities to be held over the weekend of Aug. 27-28.
KWQC
‘Bluey’s Big Play’ coming to Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One of Disney Junior’s biggest stars is coming to Davenport in 2023. Bluey and her gang are touring the country with a new theatrical show called “Bluey’s Big Play.”. On June 14 and 15, 2023, the show will be at River Center Adler...
KWQC
Autumn gardening tips: planting guidelines and prepping for winter
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -As August wraps and we switch attention to autumn activities, gardening often takes a backseat. In fact, many of us may be tired of gardening because plants have faded or have been ravaged by the heat and sun. Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
‘1000 Books Before Kindergarten’ encourages reading to children early and often
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” is a nationwide nonprofit program that encourages parents and caregivers to read at least one thousand books with their child before kindergarten. “We’d love, actually, to see every eligible child in the city of Davenport to be participating.”. Alison...
KWQC
City of Bettendorf host open house about changes to The Landing
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf held the first of two informational open houses about the proposed changes to The Landing Wednesday at the Waterfront Convention Center. The plans include a repurposed recreation center as well as replacing the Splash Landing and the Frozen Landing. Officials say the...
KWQC
Survey for riverfront design in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport is asking residents to take an online survey for input on the riverfront areas in Davenport. According to city officials, the input will help the design team develop the most compelling and relevant plan for the Quad Cities region. Take the online...
KWQC
Taming of the Slough kicks off Sept. 18
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - River Action’s Taming of the Slough Triathlon, which combines paddling, mountain biking and running, kicks off Sept. 18. According to a media release, the Taming of the Slough race will take place in the Sylvan Slough on Sylvan Island and on the new I-74 Bridge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWQC
New eatery featuring fresh-baked breads now open at The Current
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -City Loafers at The Current has opened in the space once known as VIVA! at 215 North Main Street, Davenport. Kimberlin Richardson, City Loafers, discussed this new hot spot for delicious, chef-inspired, fresh-baked breads, sandwiches, soups, and salads served all day---including for breakfast. These artisan breads can also be purchased by the loaf.
KWQC
Rock Island names Citizens of the Year winners
Red Cross: Volunteers to help install free smoke detectors in Moline. Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death in a home fire by 50-percent. According to deputies, he is being held on no bond. Updated: 8 hours ago. One woman is dead and a man is injured after...
KWQC
Cirque Italia’s contemporary circus coming to the Quad Cities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Cirque Italia’s Water Circus Silver will be in Davenport Aug. 25 - 28 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 Locust Street. Morgaine Rosenthal, manager and performer with Cirque Italia, invites viewers to see the unique performances featuring artists from Argentina, Brazil, Romania, and many other countries. The shows feature master jugglers, low wire fanatics, dazzling contortion, wild trampoline antics, and more. This year’s presentation is within a pirate adventure story.
KWQC
Retro 1982 recipes with modern updates
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -In honor of Paula’s 40th anniversary celebration, how about getting a modern take on throwback party foods that were big back in 1982?. (“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., researched through old issues of Women’s Day magazine from ‘82 and performed her modern twist magic on Hot Chipped Beef Dip, Ranch Snack mix, Ranch Pigs in a Blanket, Tiramisu Fudge Fondue, and Angel Food French Toast over two segments in the video playlist.
KWQC
2022 dessert trends and sweet treat party ideas
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -What are restaurant customers searching for in terms of flavors in 2022? And how can these trends be incorporated into party foods for big and small celebrations alike?. Tiphanie Cannon of Oh So Sweet enchants PSL once again as she features delicious and trending desserts like (Drip...
KWQC
Circa 21 announces upcoming shows for their 46th season
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Circa 21 has announced it’s upcoming shows for their 46th season in 2023. The theatre has been a staple in downtown Rock Island since it opened on June 11, 1977. The 46th season will feature the following shows:. We Will Rock You will run...
KWQC
Quad Cities nonprofit collecting diapers to distribute to families in need
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Ending the need for diapers in the Quad Cities. That is the goal one Quad Cities mother is working toward through the nonprofit “Hiney Heroes.”. Tens of thousands of diapers are collected at the Hiney Heroes warehouse in Bettendorf every year to hand out to QC area families who may not be able to afford them every month.
KWQC
Helping kids emotionally prepare for school
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Summer is nearly over and it’s time to start getting our children ready for returning to school. Helping kids to prepare emotionally is critical to academic success and mental well-being. Eric Rittmeyer stresses that parents must remain emotionally engaged with their children to ensure their well-being....
Comments / 0