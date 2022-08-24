ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Man dies after being stabbed in River North, driving a few blocks to Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in River North and driving a few blocks until his car stopped on the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it all happened at the height of rush hour around 6:45 p.m. The chain of events ended in the middle of the street on Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street and the Burberry store – but it began several blocks to the west at Ohio and Dearborn streets.Late Tuesday at the latter intersection, police had set up a barrier around a bloody black sandal...
NBC Chicago

‘Everyone Was in Shock:' Witness Recounts Stabbing in River North That Left a Man Dead

An apparent traffic dispute during rush hour in downtown Chicago turned deadly Tuesday evening when two drivers got out of their cars and one stabbed the other in the neck. Jeremy Walker, the 36-year-old wounded driver, refused help from witnesses and drove five blocks to North Michigan Avenue, where he stopped near a patrol car and an ambulance was called, according to a police report.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn businesses about early morning burglaries in South Loop

CHICAGO - Detectives from Area Three are alerting businesses about two recently reported burglaries in the Loop and South Loop. Both incidents occurred in the early hours of the morning in August. Police say, the offender forcefully entered into the businesses by breaking a front/side glass window before taking property...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

