Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago shooting: Woman killed, another hurt in Little Village, police say
Two women were shot, one fatally, while standing outside on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.
Man dies after being stabbed in River North, driving a few blocks to Magnificent Mile
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in River North and driving a few blocks until his car stopped on the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it all happened at the height of rush hour around 6:45 p.m. The chain of events ended in the middle of the street on Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street and the Burberry store – but it began several blocks to the west at Ohio and Dearborn streets.Late Tuesday at the latter intersection, police had set up a barrier around a bloody black sandal...
2 wounded while shooting at each other in Marquette Park; 1 in custody
Two people were wounded while shooting at each other Wednesday evening in Marquette Park on the South Side. Two men, both 33, opened fire on each other after one man was approached by the other.
2 Women in Critical Condition After Being Shot While Sitting Car in West Rogers Park
Two women were critically wounded in a shooting Thursday night on a residential block in West Rogers Park on the North Side, Chicago police said. In the 6400 block of North Bell Avenue around 10 p.m., two women were sitting in a parked, white SUV when they heard multiple shots fired and felt pain, according to authorities.
Man faces 15 years in prison after fatal hit and run in northwest suburb
A north suburban man is facing prison time after a fatal hit and run accident. Waldemar Buczak of Hampshire was driving the truck that struck and killed Jose Cobian of Chicago as he rode his bicycle on Busse Road in Elk Grove Village last week.
‘Everyone Was in Shock:' Witness Recounts Stabbing in River North That Left a Man Dead
An apparent traffic dispute during rush hour in downtown Chicago turned deadly Tuesday evening when two drivers got out of their cars and one stabbed the other in the neck. Jeremy Walker, the 36-year-old wounded driver, refused help from witnesses and drove five blocks to North Michigan Avenue, where he stopped near a patrol car and an ambulance was called, according to a police report.
Chicago shooting: 2 women critically wounded while sitting in car in West Rogers Park
Two women were found critically wounded inside a parked car in the West Rogers Park neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago police said.
Gun charges kept against teen, now under curfew after violent Oak Lawn police arrest caught on video
The 17-year-old was badly injured in the incident.
Dog walker helps woman escape early morning attempted abduction in West Loop
Chicago police said a Good Samaritan helped a woman escape an abduction attempt in the West Loop Wednesday morning.
Group of 4 attempted to force woman into vehicle on Chicago's Near West Side: police
CHICAGO - A group of unknown offenders attempted to force a 30-year-old woman into a vehicle on Chicago's Near West Side Wednesday morning. Around 7:26 a.m., police say the victim was on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street in the West Loop when a vehicle approached her and a person got out of the vehicle.
Chicago police warn businesses about early morning burglaries in South Loop
CHICAGO - Detectives from Area Three are alerting businesses about two recently reported burglaries in the Loop and South Loop. Both incidents occurred in the early hours of the morning in August. Police say, the offender forcefully entered into the businesses by breaking a front/side glass window before taking property...
Man violently robbed on CTA train; Chicago police release photos of suspects
The man suffered injuries to his face that required stitches, according to police.
Highland Park parade shooting victim reunites with Good Samaritan who helped her survive
Liz Turnipseed was shot at the 4th of July parade in Highland Park, IL. Brad Hokin was the first to come to her aid that fateful day.
Man taken to hospital for evaluation after scaling fence at Chicago FBI office, throwing rocks
"We've seen a tremendous escalation in violence against not only federal law enforcement, but state and local."
Onlooker Thwarts Attempted Abduction in West Loop, Police Say
Officials say that an attempted abduction in Chicago’s West Loop on Wednesday morning was thwarted when an onlooker who was walking his dog confronted the suspects, causing them to flee the scene. “I’m grateful I could be there, really grateful,” the man, who chose to remain anonymous, said....
