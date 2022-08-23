ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dish & Drink KC: Blackhole Bakery’s honey lavender tea cakes, Chicatana ants at Tacos Valentina

If you needed a reason to indulge in a decadent pastry, Blackhole Bakery’s new honey lavender tea cakes are scrumptious and conveniently palm-sized. The buttery loaves are made with almond paste, creating a balanced and chewy texture. The light purple glaze topping the cakes is a blend of lavender and honey powder, finished with a dash of Himalayan sea salt. The sweet aromatic icing and moist cake makes the perfect pairing.
Best of September

Enjoy extraordinary shows, exhibits, and family fun. Our top picks for September in Kansas City are here:
10 Things To Do in KC This Weekend: August 24-28

It’s hard to believe it’s been twenty years since Alicia Keys burst onto the R&B scene fully formed with Songs in A Minor. As with most artists whose debuts sell ten-plus million copies, she’s never transcended that success nor strayed too far from that formula. Keys, her new double album released back in December, opens with traditional “Original” arrangements before presenting most of the same songs with moodier, heavier beats on the “Unlocked” side.
Great American Main Streets in the Kansas City Area

Imagine a leisurely day of shopping and dining at locally owned businesses where you are greeted with a smile. Does it seem like a distant memory of years gone by? With the revitalization of historic shopping districts in recent years, many areas have been transformed into beautiful places to live, work and play, bringing the Great American Main Street back to life. Hosting farmers markets, girls nights out, holiday events, sales and great boutiques and cafes for an “any day getaway,” these districts make a wonderful day trip, and we’re fortunate to have many right in our own backyard.
Here’s what’s new in Kansas City food and drink this month

Plowboys Barbeque closed both of its locations in mid-August as co-owners Todd Johns and Audrey Johns pivoted to a booming business in rubs and sauces. “We made the decision, the decision wasn’t made for us, and that felt good to us,” Todd says. “We’re finishing in a way that feels good. It feels good to end on our own terms.”
