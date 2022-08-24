ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 25)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 12 months experience. Job Duties: Prepares orders by processing...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Warner Robins accepting applications for CHIP grants

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is now accepting applications for its “Community Home Investment Program,” also known as CHIP. This program allows home owners to apply for up to $50,000 to help with home repairs. Those repairs can include HVAC, plumbing, a new...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Laurens County students benefiting from 2 new schools

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Laurens County School District is looking to the future thanks to the addition of two new schools: East Laurens High School and West Laurens Middle School. Students are getting to learn in new facilities with new technology. “I feel like I’m going to leave...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
Macon, GA
41nbc.com

Historic Macon announces 2022 Fading Five list of endangered historic structures

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Historic Macon announced its updated Fading Five list of endangered historic structures Thursday. 2022 marks the program’s eighth year. It targets historic sites in Macon-Bibb County that could be lost due to development issues or neglect. The Executive Director of Historic Macon, Ethiel Garlington,...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Peach County Schools working to increase safety at games

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — "Most of our families come, and we want to be able to play and know that our families are safe," says Senior Jose Perez. Perez has played football at Fort Valley High School all four years, and he says football is about community. This season he says he's coming for a state ring.
PEACH COUNTY, GA
#Youth Detention Center
wgxa.tv

Macon man wanted for entering auto in Monroe County

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in an entering auto investigation. The sheriff's office states that 37-year-old Deonta Keon Curry, of Macon, is wanted for the incident which occurred on August 15. Deputies state that Curry was last known to reside at...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Monroe County church giving back with free oil changes

JULIETTE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A church in Monroe County is giving back to single mothers and grandmothers. The men’s ministry at Sanctuary Baptist Church is hosting a free oil change event for the third time. Last year, the church helped about half a dozen women. 10 women are...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Community calls for answers in the death of Jamaya Warner

MACON, Ga (41NBC/WMGT)- Macon pastors, family members, community leaders and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office gathered at New Beginning International Fellowship of Covenant Churches on Thursday. They’re calling for justice in the murder of Jamaya Warner. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, she was shot near the...
MACON, GA
CBS 46

Henry County warehouse shooting suspect identified by police

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) - The person believed to be responsible for the shooting at the warehouse in Henry County has been identified by the Henry County Police Department. The suspect is 23-year-old Jasmine Hollis of McDonough. She has been charged with aggravated assault and is currently being held at the Henry County Jail.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Unity N Community hosts ‘Fun Without Guns’ events

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “Unity N Community” wants to bring neighborhoods together and help stop violence in Macon. It’s doing so by hosting a series of “Fun Without Guns” events through the Macon Violence Prevention initiative. Macon-Bibb Commissioner Al Tillman says each event includes different speakers and classes to teach the community about conflict resolution.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon Transit Authority to recognize late bus operator

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon Transit Authority will be taking time this Friday and Saturday to remember an employee the service has lost. At 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, every MTA bus will pull over and stop for two minutes to memorialize the late fixed route bus operator Marcus Pearson.
MACON, GA
WRBL News 3

Police: 3 shot at warehouse south of Atlanta

McDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) – Police say three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta. Henry County police said on Twitter they responded to multiple calls of a shooting at the warehouse in McDonough just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. McDonough is about 30 miles south of […]
MCDONOUGH, GA
wgxa.tv

Jack's Family Restaurants set to open location in Hawkinsville

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jack’s Family Restaurants is opening its sixth location in Georgia, and it's right here in the midstate. The restaurant network announced Thursday that the new restaurant will be in Hawkinsville. It'll be the only Jack's within a 20-mile radius. “We are excited to be...
HAWKINSVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Second suspect arrested in 2020 murder of Macon 15-year-old

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Another suspect is in custody for the December 2020 shooting of a Macon teen who later died from his injuries. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said US Marshals arrested 18-year-old David Martin, Jr. in Pulaski County on Wednesday. Martin is the second person to be arrested...
MACON, GA

