BILLINGS, Mont., Aug 24, 2022- Rocky Mountain College Volleyball plays their first match in the Fortin Center for the 2022 season on Friday, August 26 at 7 pm. Recap From Last Week: The Battlin’ Bears are coming into Friday after an impressive showing at the Big Sky Challenge hosted by Montana Tech, where they left with a 3-1 record. Dickinson State comes to Billings looking for redemption exactly a week after they suffered a 3-0 defeat to the Battlin’ Bears. “I’m very happy with the girl’s effort last weekend,” Coach Yang said. “Their success in the tournament is a great start to the season.” Efforts were not only rewarded in three victories, but also conference recognition, as Ayla Embry and Bleathe Sealey were selected as Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Players of the Week on Monday.

