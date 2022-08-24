ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup works to represent community through football

Roundup High School had a tough season last year after another major transition in their coaching staff. But this year, after a year of experience under their new head coach, Tom Cliff, they're excited to get back on the field and give their community something to be proud of.
Rocky Volleyball makes home debut Friday against Dickinson State

BILLINGS, Mont., Aug 24, 2022- Rocky Mountain College Volleyball plays their first match in the Fortin Center for the 2022 season on Friday, August 26 at 7 pm. Recap From Last Week: The Battlin’ Bears are coming into Friday after an impressive showing at the Big Sky Challenge hosted by Montana Tech, where they left with a 3-1 record. Dickinson State comes to Billings looking for redemption exactly a week after they suffered a 3-0 defeat to the Battlin’ Bears. “I’m very happy with the girl’s effort last weekend,” Coach Yang said. “Their success in the tournament is a great start to the season.” Efforts were not only rewarded in three victories, but also conference recognition, as Ayla Embry and Bleathe Sealey were selected as Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Players of the Week on Monday.
House, fence catch on fire in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A house and a fence caught on fire in the 600 block of North 24th Street in Billings early Thursday morning around 3 a.m. Chief battalion with the Billings Fire Department Kevin Bentz told Montana Right Now fire crews arrived to the scene, saw a fence on fire, but the exterior of the house was barely heavily on fire.
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan impacts students in Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. Early afternoon, on August 24, President Biden announced that the administration will be pushing forward with the student loan forgiveness plan that was proposed at the beginning of Biden's presidency. Currently, over 43 million Americans have federal student loan debt, a number that has only doubled in size...
