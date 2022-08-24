ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, LA

Grand jury indicts suspects in three Lafayette Parish homicides

A Lafayette grand jury handed up indictments in three 2022 homicide cases on Wednesday. Kendrick Jones, 18, of Houston, Texas, and Khadarian Simmons, 18, of St. Martinville, were each indicted on a count of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Austin Granger and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
8/25: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Steven Hart Fullington, 36, 5040 Cypress Lake Drive, Moss Bluff — domestic abuse battery, child endangerment. Stewart Arnold Wilson III, 34, 4125 Legendre St. — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies;...
Homicide in Duson: Dead Man Identified, Female Victim Injured

A late night shooting earlier this week is leaving local law enforcement officials trying to figure out who did it and why. According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Lacorrion Turner was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound when responding deputies found him around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23rd. The incident happened in the 600 block of Marigny Circle in Duson. Turner was later pronounced dead.
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 25, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 25, 2022. James Albert Lopez, 27, Sulphur: Illegal carrying of weapons; bicycle must have reflectors; disturbing the peace. John Michael Pounders, 49, Lake Charles: Stalking. Courtney Javon Edwards, 33, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; battery of...
Opelousas man ID’d as suspect in 2021 shooting after victim saw his mugshot in separate case

An Opelousas man was arrested on attempted murder for his alleged involvement in a 2021 shooting after the victim identified him after seeing his mugshot in a separate case. The shooting happened June 24, 2021 around Alice and Story streets in the Opelousas area. The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office interviewed the victim, who said he was driving on Alice Street when he saw a person holding an AK-47 rifle in the roadway, the agency said in a statement.
Two indicted in double homicide E. LaGrange Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two men arrested in connection with a double killing on E. LaGrange Street have been indicted. Zyterius Tajae Cordero Anderson, 20, and Jamarcus Dahante Miller, 20, were formally charged with two counts each of second-degree murder Thursday in state district court. Anderson was also indicted...
One man killed in shooting on Marigny Circle, Lafayette sheriff says

One person was shot and killed on Marigny Circle in the Duson area this week. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 600 block of Marigny Circle around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found 26-year-old Lacorrion Turner unresponsive after suffering a gunshot wound, public information officer Valerie Ponseti said.
Opelousas Police searching for runaway teen

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police is asking the public to be on the lookout for Tyler Crowden, 16, of Opelousas. Tyler is believed to still be in the area, but he may have made his way to Texas. Tyler was reported missing on Aug. 24, but was last seen by a parent on Aug. […]
