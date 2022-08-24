Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
Three - including one juvenile - arrested following shooting on Arkansas Avenue in Oakdale
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three people, including a juvenile, are under arrest following a shooting in Oakdale Wednesday, authorities said. Dotre Stevens, 20, and Cornell Brown, 21, both of Oakdale, as well as the juvenile, are in custody for attempted second-degree murder, according to Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle.
theadvocate.com
Grand jury indicts suspects in three Lafayette Parish homicides
A Lafayette grand jury handed up indictments in three 2022 homicide cases on Wednesday. Kendrick Jones, 18, of Houston, Texas, and Khadarian Simmons, 18, of St. Martinville, were each indicted on a count of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Austin Granger and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
Lafayette Grand Jury returns indictments on 3 murder cases
Indictments came down from the Grand Jury for the 15th Judicial District Attorney in Lafayette Parish in 3 separate murder cases.
Lake Charles American Press
8/25: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Steven Hart Fullington, 36, 5040 Cypress Lake Drive, Moss Bluff — domestic abuse battery, child endangerment. Stewart Arnold Wilson III, 34, 4125 Legendre St. — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies;...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Homicide in Duson: Dead Man Identified, Female Victim Injured
A late night shooting earlier this week is leaving local law enforcement officials trying to figure out who did it and why. According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Lacorrion Turner was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound when responding deputies found him around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23rd. The incident happened in the 600 block of Marigny Circle in Duson. Turner was later pronounced dead.
Arrest made for attempted second degree murder in Opelousas, connection to June 2021 incident
The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) made an arrest that lead to the identity of a suspect in a June 2021 incident.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 25, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 25, 2022. James Albert Lopez, 27, Sulphur: Illegal carrying of weapons; bicycle must have reflectors; disturbing the peace. John Michael Pounders, 49, Lake Charles: Stalking. Courtney Javon Edwards, 33, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; battery of...
theadvocate.com
Opelousas man ID’d as suspect in 2021 shooting after victim saw his mugshot in separate case
An Opelousas man was arrested on attempted murder for his alleged involvement in a 2021 shooting after the victim identified him after seeing his mugshot in a separate case. The shooting happened June 24, 2021 around Alice and Story streets in the Opelousas area. The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office interviewed the victim, who said he was driving on Alice Street when he saw a person holding an AK-47 rifle in the roadway, the agency said in a statement.
RELATED PEOPLE
KPLC TV
Two indicted in double homicide E. LaGrange Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two men arrested in connection with a double killing on E. LaGrange Street have been indicted. Zyterius Tajae Cordero Anderson, 20, and Jamarcus Dahante Miller, 20, were formally charged with two counts each of second-degree murder Thursday in state district court. Anderson was also indicted...
theadvocate.com
One man killed in shooting on Marigny Circle, Lafayette sheriff says
One person was shot and killed on Marigny Circle in the Duson area this week. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 600 block of Marigny Circle around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found 26-year-old Lacorrion Turner unresponsive after suffering a gunshot wound, public information officer Valerie Ponseti said.
Lafayette Police arrest Opelousas man who allegedly exposed himself at restaurant
Man wanted for exposing himself at Lafayette restaurant
Body of missing Acadia man found; woman arrested for hit-and-run
Eric Simar's body has been found, and deputies have arrested an Estherwood woman and accused her in the crash that led to his death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPLC TV
Police issue misdemeanor summons to woman who made claim of police impersonator
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A woman who said she believed it was a police impersonator who pulled her over in Sulphur has now been issued a misdemeanor summons by the Sulphur Police Department. Sulphur officials say the claims she made didn’t add up with what was seen on body...
Mamou man arrested for identify theft of 82-year-old
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A Mamou man was arrested for identity theft after stealing documents from an 82-year-old man and using them to withdraw money from bank accounts.
UPDATE: Police Make Arrest After Suspect Who Exposed Himself in Lafayette Restaurant Returned the Next Day
Lafayette Police arrested 30-year-old Matthew Wedlock of Opelousas after he returned to the same restaurant a day after he allegedly exposed himself inside of the Ambassador Caffery establishment.
Multiple narcotics arrests made in Port Barre warrant round-up [VIDEO]
Port Barre Police, aided by multiple other agencies, conducted a large warrant round-up Thursday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Murder indictments handed up in three separate cases
Five people were indicted on second-degree murder charges in three separate slayings, court records show.
Local authorities team up to conduct narcotics distribution warrant round up
Port Barre Police Department and other local authorities conducted a narcotics distribution warrant roundup arresting 9 out of 13 wanted suspects.
Opelousas Police searching for runaway teen
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police is asking the public to be on the lookout for Tyler Crowden, 16, of Opelousas. Tyler is believed to still be in the area, but he may have made his way to Texas. Tyler was reported missing on Aug. 24, but was last seen by a parent on Aug. […]
Opelousas man flees police pursuit on foot with AR-15 in hand
Opelousas Police chased and apprehended a suspect who jumped from a moving vehicle Tuesday during an attempted traffic stop.
Comments / 0