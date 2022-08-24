ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Applications open for names to engrave on Veterans Memorial Wall

By Linsey Lewis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320XaA_0hSih84k00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The City of Henderson announced on Tuesday that applications are now being accepted for Henderson military veterans to be added to the Veterans Memorial Wall.

In order for a veteran to be eligible, they must have been a Henderson resident during a period of their service and have documentation verifying their years of service and residency.

The names added to the wall this year will be unveiled during the city’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony on November 5.

“Honoring our veterans is something we care deeply about as a city and why we established the Veterans Memorial Wall in the plaza adjacent to Henderson City Hall,” said Mayor Debra March. “The Wall today bears the names of more than 1,850 Henderson veterans and soldiers who fought for our nation and defended the basic freedoms for which our country stands.”

Veterans that are honored on the Henderson Veterans Memorial Wall are in one of five categories including,

  • Deceased veterans
  • Vietnam veterans
  • Persian Gulf War veterans
  • Global War on Terror veterans
  • Veterans killed in action

The deadline to submit a veteran’s name is Sept. 25. For more information or to nominate a veteran, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
Henderson, NV
Government
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Government
vegas24seven.com

DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN® ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF PARADE OF MISCHIEF

DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN® ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF PARADE OF MISCHIEF. Must-see Halloween Parade Returns Fridays and Saturdays in October. Downtown Summerlin®, a development of The Howard Hughes Corporation® located in the heart of the Summerlin® master planned community, is pleased to announce the return of the Halloween parade “Parade of Mischief”, produced by BESTAgency, this October.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

The Mob Museum Announces September Programs, Promotions

Photo Courtesy of The Mob Museum) THE MOB MUSEUM ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER PROGRAMS, PROMOTIONS. The Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, announces its roster of public programs and promotions for September. All Museum programs require registration. For more information on any of the public programs below...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bouldercityreview.com

Planners oppose land use change for grocery store

The Boulder City Planning Commission did not recommend adjusting the city’s master plan and future land use map for a new grocery store. The vote was 4-1, with commissioner Ernest Biacsi the only vote in favor of approval. The land in question is 16.3 acres located southeast of Boulder...
BOULDER CITY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Former hotel and casino workers bid farewell to Fiesta Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former employees of Fiesta Henderson reunited one last time to say goodbye before the hotel and casino is gone. This year Station Casinos announced Fiesta Henderson and two North Las Vegas properties will not be reopening after being shuttered during the pandemic. Angie Johanson, a...
HENDERSON, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veterans#Veterans Day#The Wall#Nexstar Media Inc
8 News Now

RTC awarded $9M+ to further safety efforts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In order to advance safe and sustainable mobility options across the Las Vegas valley the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada will receive a federal grant of more than $9 million to assist in the effort. The funding will now allow the RTC to purchase hydrogen fuel cell electric buses, add […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

NSPCA Celebrates 40 Years Of Saving Las Vegas’ Furry Friends

It was a brunch filled with acid-washed jeans, teased hair, Aqua Net and leg warmers. The Nevada Society For the Prevention Against the Cruelty of Animals celebrated 40 years of saving Las Vegas’ most vulnerable population of furry creatures. The celebration happened at The Veil Pavilion at Silverton Casino...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

The ‘Paddle” Might Be On It’s Way Back

A school district in the state of Missouri has given the okay to bring the “paddle” back into schools and some parents are not happy about it! The Mike & Carla Morning Show brought this topic up and wanted to get an idea of how parents might feel about it if it were to happen here in Clark County!
CLARK COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
8 News Now

Gifting a good day: giving back to the community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Life is more expensive for all of us. In order to help give back, 8 News Now has partnered with Albertsons to help gift a good day.  Every week we have been surprising one lucky shopper and helping to pay for their groceries.  Let’s take a look at how 8 News Now […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy