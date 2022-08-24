CFPA release – Fire Danger Increased to High (Yellow) August 23, 2022 for Coos, Curry & Western Douglas Counties. Fire Danger Increased to High (Yellow) Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) announced that the Regulated Use Closure has elevated to High (Yellow) Fire Danger, effective today, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The industrial IFPL closure will remain at Level 1 for CS1, & CS4, and at Level 2 for CS2, CS5, SK1, & SK2 for the time being. While in High Fire Danger, use of powered equipment, including mowers, weed-eaters, chainsaws, metal grinding, and other spark-emitting devices is subject to a shutdown at 10:00 a.m. daily. Campfires are allowed at Hosted Managed Campgrounds only, keeping in mind the campground owners do retain the right to close down campfires altogether. Hot and dry weather conditions are currently ongoing or forecasted for at least the remainder of the week across our area, with some locations seeing 90+ degree weather. Please remember to be fire safety conscious when operating equipment, having a campfire, or travelling through forestlands. As fire season progresses, additional closures and restrictions may be imposed as weather conditions and fire danger becomes more severe. For further information contact the CFPA Closure Information Line at (541) 267-1789, visit the website at www.coosfpa.net, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter. For questions call our office at 541-267-3161.

