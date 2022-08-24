Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
DFPA, OTHER DISTRICTS, DEAL WITH RED BARN FIRE
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association, Riddle Fire Protection District, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, Canyonville-South Umpqua Fire District and Tri City Rural Fire Protection District #4, responded to a grass and brush fire Wednesday night, in the 500 block of South Main Street in Myrtle Creek. DFPA Public Information...
KCBY
Fire crews still battling Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek fire is now up 7,367 acres, according to fire officials. Increased fire activity is anticipated with higher temperatures, but fire officials believe the fire spread should be minimal with light winds. Helicopters continue providing water bucket drops for fire suppression and hand-crews continue...
KCBY
Cedar Creek Fire now at 7,264 acres with 0% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, burning 15 miles East of Oakridge, is now up to 7,264 acres with still 0% containment. Fire officials report that they slowed the fire growth with continued assistance from helicopter water drops, enabling firefighters to safely work in the area. They say helicopters will continue to bucket drops for fire suppression, assisting fire-crews where needed.
KCBY
Eugene-Springfield Fire to conduct training at local school
EUGENE, Ore. — The community around Camas Ridge Elementary School will expect to see firefighters from Eugene-Springfield Fire as they conduct trainings. According to Eugene-Springfield Fire, the crews will be practicing skills related to rescuing civilians and downed firefighters at the soon to be demolished Camas Ridge Elementary School.
kcfmradio.com
RV Couple Claims Harassment; Food Share Recipient of Grant Money; Report on Local Creeks and Rivers; COVID-19
A person who refers to himself as a citizen of Florence is saying he is unduly being targeted for parking his RV on the city streets of Florence. Jeff Iak has begun a Facebook campaign and sent letters to the City Council stating that he believes that what he has experienced has been tantamount to harassment by City Code officer Dan Frazier. Iak stated in his correspondence to the city council that on three occasions they have been asked to move. He also said on social media that they are currently unable to find or afford conventional housing. Florence City Manager Erin Reynolds confirmed the actions of the city code officer, but said that the city does not target individuals, but merely respond to complaints lodged by individuals.
kqennewsradio.com
TRAILER FIRE WITH AMAZON MERCHANDISE ON INTERSTATE 5
A semi-trailer with Amazon merchandise caught fire early Tuesday morning on Interstate 5 just south of Sutherlin. Battalion Chief Josh Waechter of Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to the incident just after 3:50 a.m. Waechter said first responders found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer which was filled with an unknown mixed load of items. The fire was initially stopped from spreading and causing more damage.
klcc.org
Eugene’s DMV will close for one week and will re-open in new office
The Eugene DMV will close its doors for one week, starting Aug. 29. The temporary shutdown will allow the agency to move from its current, temporary location inside Valley River Center to a standalone building on the northwest side of the mall. The address of the new building is 499 Valley River Center.
opb.org
More than three weeks after it started, Central Oregon’s Cedar Creek Fire still 0% contained
Firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake east of Oakridge. The blaze started Aug. 1 and is more than 7,200 acres in size. The fire remains 0% contained. Randy Johnson, the incident commander of Pacific Northwest Team 3, said crews are still working to keep the...
KCBY
Loon Lake fire spread has been stopped
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - According to Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA), firefighters are responding to a fire southeast of Loon Lake in the Lake Creek drainage Wednesday afternoon. The fire's location is about 20 miles east of Coos Bay. The fire is currently about 1 acre in size and is...
kqennewsradio.com
DFPA FIRES CONTAINED, RESTRICTIONS INCREASE TUESDAY
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association have contained the Dutchman Complex, Bear Mountain and Quiet Mountain fires. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said crews worked through Sunday night to achieve containment on all known incidents. Pope said in the past week, DFPA firefighters have responded to and suppressed 25 fires that totaled 13.5 acres. DFPA aerial and ground crews will continue to patrol and monitor all areas where fires have taken place.
KCBY
Bureau of Land Management to make further restrictions to prevent human-caused fires
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Starting on Aug. 26, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., the Bureau of Land Management will further restrict certain public activities on BLM-managed lands in Coos, Douglas, and Curry Counties to prevent human-caused fire and reduce wildfire potential. Officials state under the current fire prevention order, campfires...
kezi.com
Massive illegal marijuana operation raided near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports that they and a host of other law enforcement agencies have carried out a search warrant at an illegal marijuana operation, seizing thousands of plants, making one arrest and releasing several migrant workers believed to be victims of human trafficking.
kqennewsradio.com
CHANGE IN CITATIONS, DUE TO SURVEILLANCE CAMERA
Roseburg Police have made a change in who was cited for a two-vehicle accident last month. The RPD report said on July 13th the vehicles collided on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in the east entrance to Bi-Mart. At the time, the 78-year old driver was cited for making a dangerous left turn. The driver was seriously injured in the wreck and continues to be bed-ridden at this time. The report said surveillance of the accident was recently discovered from a camera in the store’s parking lot. That surveillance showed that the other driver, a 20-year old man, was driving about twice the speed limit when the crash occurred.
KCBY
City of Reedsport to hold meet and greet with candidates for police chief
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The city of Reedsport has narrowed its search for a new police chief. City officials say they'll now observe the candidates in the community to make a final selection. On Friday, the city of Reedsport will introduce residents to its candidates for police chief. It's in...
oregontoday.net
Fire Danger Warning Increased, Aug. 24
CFPA release – Fire Danger Increased to High (Yellow) August 23, 2022 for Coos, Curry & Western Douglas Counties. Fire Danger Increased to High (Yellow) Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) announced that the Regulated Use Closure has elevated to High (Yellow) Fire Danger, effective today, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The industrial IFPL closure will remain at Level 1 for CS1, & CS4, and at Level 2 for CS2, CS5, SK1, & SK2 for the time being. While in High Fire Danger, use of powered equipment, including mowers, weed-eaters, chainsaws, metal grinding, and other spark-emitting devices is subject to a shutdown at 10:00 a.m. daily. Campfires are allowed at Hosted Managed Campgrounds only, keeping in mind the campground owners do retain the right to close down campfires altogether. Hot and dry weather conditions are currently ongoing or forecasted for at least the remainder of the week across our area, with some locations seeing 90+ degree weather. Please remember to be fire safety conscious when operating equipment, having a campfire, or travelling through forestlands. As fire season progresses, additional closures and restrictions may be imposed as weather conditions and fire danger becomes more severe. For further information contact the CFPA Closure Information Line at (541) 267-1789, visit the website at www.coosfpa.net, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter. For questions call our office at 541-267-3161.
kezi.com
Springfield business picking up the pieces after truck crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a devastating truck crash that knocked out a support pillar in the corner of Budget Blinds in Springfield on Sunday, the business has started on efforts to repair the damage and get back to work. Security camera footage from Budget Blinds at 177 58th St. shows...
KATU.com
Oregon man dies in head-on crash along Highway 234
A 67-year-old Oregon man died Monday night when another driver crossed over the center lane of Highway 234 and crashed head on with his car state troopers said. The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. along Highway 234 near where it crosses the Rogue River. Initial reports say that...
kpic
'Logs and Pallets!': Free wood being given away in Reedsport
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport is offering free wood to residents. The Logs and Pallets! event is underway and runs through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, or until the wood is gone. More information on the event from City of Reedsport:. You cut,...
KCBY
Umpqua National Forest: Multi-forest area closure reduced as fires are being suppressed
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Forest Services say a multi-forest closure order previously in place to protect firefighters and for public safety during suppression efforts associated with the Windigo, Potter, and Big Swamp Fires has been reduced. The threat to firefighters and the public has diminished significantly allowing Forest managers to...
kezi.com
Eugene police seeking suspects in auto theft from dealership
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is seeking tips in the case of three individuals who stole a Dodge Ram from a local vehicle dealership. According to the EPD, three individuals stole a black Dodge Ram pickup truck from a dealership on Highway 99 in Eugene in the evening of August 21. The EPD says the truck was recovered August 24 in Klamath Falls. The suspects were reportedly identified as Daniel Nielsen, Richard Houda, and Diane Hannah. None of the suspects have been located or apprehended, and EPD is asking for the public’s assistance to find them.
