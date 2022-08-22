Read full article on original website
1 Person Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Orange County (Orange County, TX)
Officials report a 2-vehicle crash in Orange County on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place shortly before 4 PM at the 1400 block of North 16th Street. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
2 People Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Jasper (Jasper, TX)
Reports state that a two-vehicle auto accident occurred at the intersection of East Houston Street and Highway 190 in Jasper on Tuesday. Police personnel and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location, a little after 1 PM. Reports add that the crash [..]
2 People Dead After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Orange County (Orange County, TX)
Officials report that 2 people were killed in a violent multi-vehicle collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas DPS identified the victim as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle and the other victim as 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway.
Sabine County convicted murderer now on Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – 26-year-old Matthew Hoy Edgar has recently been added to the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. Texas Department of Public Safety are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and capture of Edgar. Officials caution Edgar should be considered armed and dangerous. Edgar […]
2 brothers killed in fatal crash in Devers Thursday
A head-on accident on Thursday, Aug. 25, has claimed the life of two brothers and seriously injured another driver, all from the Beaumont area, according to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The accident took place at 12:23 p.m. on...
Rural Living With A Huge Screened In Porch In Newton, Texas
Here in Deep East Texas there is one thing that is certain. If you sit on the back porch long enough you might eat a bug. Sitting here at the station I hear red wasps head butt the window daily. If there were no glass windows, they would just be hanging out in the studio with me.
Orange County Pct. 4 Constable treated for injuries after Friday afternoon crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A constable with Orange County Precinct 4 is getting treated for injuries after a 2-vehicle crash. On Friday around 12:10 p.m., Texas Highway Patrol called for an officer needs assistance call at Main Street in Vidor. Constable Matt Ortego responded to the call with his...
Beaumont man arrested after pickup hits Entergy substation in Orange, knocks out power to more than 800 Friday morning
ORANGE, Texas — A Beaumont man was arrested after his pickup truck struck an Entergy sub-station early Friday morning in Orange, causing more than 800 Entergy customers to lose electricity. The preliminary investigation reveals that at approximately 3:10 a.m., a 2015 Chevrolet pickup was traveling east on Irving Street.
Fatal Sabine County House Fire
Sabine County, Tx - Sabine County Department stated a fatal house fire occurred shortly after 7:00 PM yesterday on Crocker Road, in the Milam Community. Officials say it’s believed that an 87 year old woman inside the residence died of smoke inhalation. However, her name has not yet been released pending notification of next-of-kin. Meanwhile, firefighters from Shamrock Shores, Pendleton Harbor, and Hemphill worked together to douse the flames. Investigators say they believe the fire started as the result of an electrical problem within an addition to the house.
Beaumont man indicted on 3 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after 6-vehicle crash in Beaumont's west end
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 65-year-old Beaumont man has been indicted on charges connected to a June 2022 multi-vehicle wreck in Beaumont's west end. Walter Eugene Naymola Jr. has been indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a Jefferson County grand jury. Naymola was charged in connection with a 6-vehicle wreck that happened in Beaumont's west end, Pat Knauth with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office confirmed to 12News.
12newsnow.com
Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home
LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
Two Southeast Texas women killed in head-on wreck Monday night in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — Two Southeast Texas women were killed in a head-on wreck Monday night along Texas Highway 62 in Orange County. Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland, 23, of Nederland, died at the scene of the wreck along Texas 62 near Tulane Road and Sheila Lavalle, 59, of Orange, died later at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
2 SETX women killed in head on crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing the names of two drivers killed in a head-on collision in Orange County Monday night. The head-on wreck happened near Tulane Road along Texas Highway 62 in at about 9:30 p.m. according to a news release from the DPS. Troopers believe 2014...
Orange woman one of two killed in head-on wreck Monday night
A local woman was one of two people killed in a violent head-on collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the local victim as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle of Orange. The other victim listed by authorities is 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. Preliminary investigation...
Pearson’s new to Jasper, but old pros in funeral preparation business
Pearson’s Cemetery Service may be fairly new to Jasper, but they’ve been around for a while in the funeral preparation business. Owned by Mark & Rachel Pearson, the business has been operating in Hemphill since 2009, and they opened their second location here in Jasper in 2020. Before...
Auto theft suspect in custody in Newton County
The Newton County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were involved in a pursuit with a stolen vehicle followed by a foot pursuit before their suspect was arrested. According to Sheriff Robert Burby, shortly after 4:00 Friday morning his deputies were investigating multiple vehicle burglaries on and near County Road 4203 in Deweyville when a report came in that someone had just stolen a Dodge dually pickup truck from a nearby residence also on County Road 4203.
Southeast Texas prison inmate's death initially called suicide, now ruled homicide
WOODVILLE, Texas — The death of an inmate at a Texas prison near Woodville earlier this month that was initially thought to be suicide has now been ruled a homicide. Justin Levi Galloway, 42, was pronounced dead in his cell at the Gib Lewis Unit near Woodville on August 5, 2022, by Tyler County Precinct Four Justice of the Peace Jim Moore.
2 injured with 1 possibly ejected from vehicle in Thursday night crash in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Troopers, police are investigating a crash in Orange that sent two people to the hospital Thursday night. The collision happened at 9:15 p.m. on State Highway 62 North of the interstate. A firefighter on scene told 12News crew it appeared a woman was ejected. She was...
Jasper County burn ban rescinded on Tuesday
Jasper County Judge Mark Allen on Tuesday rescinded a burn ban for the county which had been in effect for several weeks. This comes one day after Tyler County dropped its burn ban, and also after abundant rainfall began across the region and is expected to continue through the week.
Minor injuries reported in 2-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Minor injuries were reported after a 2-vehicle crash in Orange Thursday afternoon. It happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the 1400 block of North 16th Street. Orange Police, Orange Fire and Acadian Ambulance responded. A witness told 12News crew on scene that a Chevrolet Impala pulled...
