Macon, GA

wgxa.tv

Jack's Family Restaurants set to open location in Hawkinsville

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jack’s Family Restaurants is opening its sixth location in Georgia, and it's right here in the midstate. The restaurant network announced Thursday that the new restaurant will be in Hawkinsville. It'll be the only Jack's within a 20-mile radius. “We are excited to be...
HAWKINSVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Historic Macon announces 2022 Fading Five list of endangered historic structures

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Historic Macon announced its updated Fading Five list of endangered historic structures Thursday. 2022 marks the program’s eighth year. It targets historic sites in Macon-Bibb County that could be lost due to development issues or neglect. The Executive Director of Historic Macon, Ethiel Garlington,...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 25)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 12 months experience. Job Duties: Prepares orders by processing...
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Government
41nbc.com

Warner Robins accepting applications for CHIP grants

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is now accepting applications for its “Community Home Investment Program,” also known as CHIP. This program allows home owners to apply for up to $50,000 to help with home repairs. Those repairs can include HVAC, plumbing, a new...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Mercer students honor Korean War veterans

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Mercer students are doing their part to honor Korean War veterans. Mercer Mission began in 2015, with part of the program honoring Korean War veterans. Dr. Sinjae Hyun, a professor for the Biomedical Engineering Department at Mercer University, says the school decided to incorporate plaques...
MACON, GA
#The Terminal Station
wgxa.tv

Macon man wanted for entering auto in Monroe County

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in an entering auto investigation. The sheriff's office states that 37-year-old Deonta Keon Curry, of Macon, is wanted for the incident which occurred on August 15. Deputies state that Curry was last known to reside at...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

'Helps us all as a community': Fort Valley State University gets $1M grant for resources and research

MACON, Ga. — Fort Valley State University is one of 189 institutions who offer the McNair Scholars program. The university received $1.3 million in federal funding through the Office of Trio College Access Programs. The program is designed to help connect students to internship opportunities, research programs and other resources to make sure they are prepared to pursue graduate school or doctoral degrees.
FORT VALLEY, GA
Wild Orchid Media

VERACITY FOODIE REPORT: Five Guys Burgers & Fries 133 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093

We evaluated the Five Guys restaurant located at 133, Margie, Dr., in Warner Robins, Georgia on August 24th, 2022. Here is what we found. As part of WOMEN's (Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network, Inc.) new effort to expand our coverage to our readers through our news channel The Veracity Report, we have decided to begin publishing reviews of the restaurants our tough foodie employee-critics patronize in the area around our corporate offices and recording studios throughout the state of Georgia.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Rutland Middle School students benefiting from weather system

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Students at Rutland Middle School are learning about the benefits that come with having a weather system at the school. Instead of using a phone app to predict the weather, students at Rutland Middle School are using the system to collect information themselves. “It’s definitely...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Peach County Schools working to increase safety at games

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — "Most of our families come, and we want to be able to play and know that our families are safe," says Senior Jose Perez. Perez has played football at Fort Valley High School all four years, and he says football is about community. This season he says he's coming for a state ring.
PEACH COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Houston County vs. Perry, Pt. 3

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The End Zone Game of the Week features the Houston County Bears hosting the Perry Panthers. The Bears are coming off a 4-7 season and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Since the Bears have hired Jeremy Edwards to lead the program, and in week one, Houston County came out with a 41-7 victory over Sumter County.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
southgatv.com

Eastman homicide under GBI purview

EASTMAN, GA- Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirm they are looking into the death of an Oglethorpe man, found deceased in a Dodge County traffic accident. Agents say early Sunday evening, the Eastman Police Department requested the GBI for assistance. The call is in relation to what officers...
EASTMAN, GA
41nbc.com

‘Fridays On Main’ puts spotlight on local businesses in downtown Gray

GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Gray is putting its local businesses in the spotlight. On every last Friday of the month, starting this Friday, August 26, Main Street Gray will give businesses the opportunity to showcase what they have to offer. Main Street Gray is hosting “Fridays On...
GRAY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Eric Finch Recognized for His Service to the Boys and Girls Club

Tim Wofford, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Albany which oversees Albany, Americus, and Macon County Boys and Girls Clubs, announced Americus resident Eric Finch will be receiving The Beverly Burton New Board Member of the Year on August 25, 2022 at the Georgia Hall of Fame Dinner. Wofford describes Eric as “One of our organization’s biggest supporters, advocates, champion, fundraiser and volunteer. He sends a hearty congratulations to Eric for recognition of his outstanding service. Eric has raised over $1,000,000 for the youth in our area.
AMERICUS, GA
13WMAZ

Crews fight house fire on Hitchcock Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb crews are battling a house fire on Hitchcock Road just off Jeffersonville Road Wednesday night. Macon-Bibb fire crews are on the scene putting out hot spots as smoke continues to billow from the roof of the house. According to Lt. Kyle Murray with Macon-Bibb Fire...
MACON, GA

