Fairmont State proposes $450K agreement for Pierpont’s aviation maintenance program
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont State University has proposed an agreement with Pierpont Community & Technical College for its aviation facilities.
The agreement would allow Pierpont to continue to house its aviation maintenance program in Fairmont State’s Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center. The proposed agreement is for at least one year.
Fairmont State’s Interim President Dianna Philips stated that the agreement would require Pierpont to pay a $450,000 fee for the 2022–23 academic year.Marion County Schools welcome back students
She also added that Pierpont officials would be required to notify the university by December of its intent for future usage of the shared space to determine negotiations moving forward.
12 News reached out to David Hinkle, Chairman of Pierpont’s Board of Directors, for a comment and did not hear back.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.
Comments / 0