Fairmont, WV

Fairmont State proposes $450K agreement for Pierpont’s aviation maintenance program

By Jeena Cadigan
 2 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont State University has proposed an agreement with Pierpont Community & Technical College for its aviation facilities.

The agreement would allow Pierpont to continue to house its aviation maintenance program in Fairmont State’s Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center. The proposed agreement is for at least one year.

Students working on airplanes at Pierpont C&TC Aviation Maintenance Center on the Fairmont State Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center campus (WBOY Image)

Fairmont State’s Interim President Dianna Philips stated that the agreement would require Pierpont to pay a $450,000 fee for the 2022–23 academic year.

She also added that Pierpont officials would be required to notify the university by December of its intent for future usage of the shared space to determine negotiations moving forward.

12 News reached out to David Hinkle, Chairman of Pierpont’s Board of Directors, for a comment and did not hear back.

