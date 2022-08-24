ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Vols season preview, defense

Looking for discussion on the Tennessee defense heading into the 2022 season?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Patrick Brown (from an undisclosed location) convened via the magic of The Internets to preview Tennessee’s defense heading into the 2022 season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Jimmy Holiday aiming to put ‘best foot forward’ on two fronts for Vols

Jimmy Holiday started his career at Tennessee as a quarterback, but going into his third season in the program he’s aiming to help the Vols on two fronts. The speedy wide receiver has positioned himself this preseason to be in the rotation Tennessee could play at wideout to start the season and also is one of the favorites to take over for Velus Jones Jr. as the primary kickoff returner for the Vols. After making a limited impact during his freshman and sophomore seasons, Holiday could help his team on two fronts in 2022.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
The Spun

SEC Program Could Reportedly Flip Top Ohio State Commitment

Carnell Tate chose Ohio State over Tennessee when committing to the Buckeyes in June. However, On3 recruiting expert Chad Simmons doesn't think his enrollment is a closed case. On The Simmons Scoop (h/t Saturday Tradition), he said the Volunteers are still talking with the four-star wide receiver from Bradenton, Florida,...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Hoops Recruiting: Four-star SG Davin Cosby knows Vols 'need shooters'

Tennessee basketball target Davin Cosby is still considering six schools and has scheduled all five of his official visits for the fall. Cosby, the four-star shooting guard who moved up to No. 109 overall in the latest 247Sports ranking update, told 247Sports national recruiting analyst Travis Branham that he is still looking at Tennessee along with Alabama, LSU, North Carolina State, Wake Forest and Virginia.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Ryan Callahan
rockytopinsider.com

Ben Joyce Makes Return to East Tennessee in Minor League Play

For the first time since the Knoxville Super Regionals back in June, former Vol relief pitcher Ben Joyce returned to a mound in east Tennessee this week as his Rocket City Trash Pandas opened a six-game series with the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday. The visiting Trash Pandas defeated the Smokies...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Notable highschool football games for Week-2 of Varsity All Access

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week-2 of the 2022 high school football season kicks off with a dandy at Powell as the defending state champion Panthers host perennial power Maryville in the Rivalry Thursday game of the week on MyVLT. You can check scores live here. MARYVILLE AT POWELL (RIVALRY THURSDAY)
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

UT ranks as most LGBTQIA+ unfriendly university in national survey

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee just welcomed a record-breaking number of students to campus. It was also ranked the most unfriendly university to LGBTQIA+ students in the country by The Princeton Review. Since 1992, The Princeton Review has been an authoritative source of information that helps college...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

New Law Not Being Enforced in Knoxville is Receiving Mixed Reactions

A new law, which went into effect a few weeks ago, makes it a felony to camp alongside state or interstate highways, under a bridge or under an overpass and the enforcement of the law is receiving mixed reactions. In Blount, Sevier, Cocke, and Grainger County, the sheriff’s departments say...
KNOXVILLE, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

CHI Memorial Named Best Regional Hospital For Eighth Straight Year

For the eighth straight year, CHI Memorial has once again been named a Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News and World Report. On the list of Best Hospitals in Tennessee, CHI Memorial is tied for number four with University of Tennessee Medical Center and Parkwood Medical Center in Knoxville. Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville is ranked number one in the state.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

What’s next for S&S Cafeteria’s customers and staff?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - S&S Cafeteria customers and staff have days left at the Knoxville staple. They’re already looking for new jobs and a new place to eat. Debra Clark has been a waitress at the restaurant for 15 years. She was earning her master’s degree when she started...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One person drowns on Douglas Lake

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emergency crews responded to a drowning call on Douglas Lake Thursday night. It happened at the Leadvale Lake Access area of the lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. They found and recovered a man who went to the Morristown Hamblen Hospital where he died. The call came in at about 7:31 p.m..
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
freightwaves.com

Colonial Freight Systems to close after nearly 80 years

A representative with truckload carrier Colonial Freight Systems confirmed to FreightWaves that it will be shutting down at the end of August. However, additional details were not provided. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Colonial is a self-described “100% owner-operator company,” providing refrigerated and dry van services throughout the U.S. It also...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

