Jimmy Holiday started his career at Tennessee as a quarterback, but going into his third season in the program he’s aiming to help the Vols on two fronts. The speedy wide receiver has positioned himself this preseason to be in the rotation Tennessee could play at wideout to start the season and also is one of the favorites to take over for Velus Jones Jr. as the primary kickoff returner for the Vols. After making a limited impact during his freshman and sophomore seasons, Holiday could help his team on two fronts in 2022.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO